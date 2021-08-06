Epichlorohydrin Market 2021: Key Market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2021-2027 | Dow Chemical, Solvay, NAMA Chemicals

“

The report titled Global Epichlorohydrin Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Epichlorohydrin market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Epichlorohydrin market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Epichlorohydrin market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Epichlorohydrin market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Epichlorohydrin report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Epichlorohydrin report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Epichlorohydrin market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Epichlorohydrin market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Epichlorohydrin market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Epichlorohydrin market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Epichlorohydrin market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Dow Chemical, Solvay, NAMA Chemicals, Hanwha Chemical, Formosa Plastics, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical, Tamilnadu Petroproducts, Samsung Fine Chemicals, Aditya Birla Chemicals, Shandong Haili Chemical Industry, Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical, Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals, Jiangsu Haixing, Dongying Liancheng

Market Segmentation by Product:

Above 99.9%

99.8%~99.9%

99.5%~99.8%



Market Segmentation by Application:

Epoxy Resins

Synthetic Glycerin

Epichlorohydrin Rubber



The Epichlorohydrin Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Epichlorohydrin market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Epichlorohydrin market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Epichlorohydrin market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Epichlorohydrin industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Epichlorohydrin market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Epichlorohydrin market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Epichlorohydrin market?

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Epichlorohydrin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 United States Epichlorohydrin Market Overview

1.4 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.4.1 Research Methodology

1.4.2 Research Process

1.4.3 Base Year

2 United States Epichlorohydrin Overall Market Size

2.1 United States Epichlorohydrin Market Size: 2021 VS 2027

2.2 United States Epichlorohydrin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2016-2027

2.3 United States Epichlorohydrin Sales: 2016-2027

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Epichlorohydrin Players in United States Market

3.2 Top United States Epichlorohydrin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 United States Epichlorohydrin Revenue by Companies

3.4 United States Epichlorohydrin Sales by Companies

3.5 United States Epichlorohydrin Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Epichlorohydrin Companies in United States Market, by Revenue in 2020

3.7 Manufacturers Epichlorohydrin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epichlorohydrin Players in United States Market

3.8.1 List of Tier 1 Epichlorohydrin Companies in United States

3.8.2 List of Tier 2 and Tier 3 Epichlorohydrin Companies in United States

4 Sights by Type

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – United States Epichlorohydrin Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2027

4.1.2 Above 99.9%

4.1.3 99.8%~99.9%

4.1.4 99.5%~99.8%

4.2 By Type – United States Epichlorohydrin Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – United States Epichlorohydrin Revenue, 2016-2021

4.2.2 By Type – United States Epichlorohydrin Revenue, 2022-2027

4.2.3 By Type – United States Epichlorohydrin Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

4.3 By Type – United States Epichlorohydrin Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – United States Epichlorohydrin Sales, 2016-2021

4.3.2 By Type – United States Epichlorohydrin Sales, 2022-2027

4.3.3 By Type – United States Epichlorohydrin Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

4.4 By Type – United States Epichlorohydrin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – United States Epichlorohydrin Market Size, 2021 & 2027

5.1.2 Epoxy Resins

5.1.3 Synthetic Glycerin

5.1.4 Epichlorohydrin Rubber

5.2 By Application – United States Epichlorohydrin Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – United States Epichlorohydrin Revenue, 2016-2021

5.2.2 By Application – United States Epichlorohydrin Revenue, 2022-2027

5.2.3 By Application – United States Epichlorohydrin Revenue Market Share, 2016-2027

5.3 By Application – United States Epichlorohydrin Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – United States Epichlorohydrin Sales, 2016-2021

5.3.2 By Application – United States Epichlorohydrin Sales, 2022-2027

5.3.3 By Application – United States Epichlorohydrin Sales Market Share, 2016-2027

5.4 By Application – United States Epichlorohydrin Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2016-2027

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Dow Chemical

6.1.1 Dow Chemical Corporation Information

6.1.2 Dow Chemical Overview

6.1.3 Dow Chemical Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Dow Chemical Epichlorohydrin Product Description

6.1.5 Dow Chemical Recent Developments

6.2 Solvay

6.2.1 Solvay Corporation Information

6.2.2 Solvay Overview

6.2.3 Solvay Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Solvay Epichlorohydrin Product Description

6.2.5 Solvay Recent Developments

6.3 NAMA Chemicals

6.3.1 NAMA Chemicals Corporation Information

6.3.2 NAMA Chemicals Overview

6.3.3 NAMA Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.3.4 NAMA Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Product Description

6.3.5 NAMA Chemicals Recent Developments

6.4 Hanwha Chemical

6.4.1 Hanwha Chemical Corporation Information

6.4.2 Hanwha Chemical Overview

6.4.3 Hanwha Chemical Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Hanwha Chemical Epichlorohydrin Product Description

6.4.5 Hanwha Chemical Recent Developments

6.5 Formosa Plastics

6.5.1 Formosa Plastics Corporation Information

6.5.2 Formosa Plastics Overview

6.5.3 Formosa Plastics Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Formosa Plastics Epichlorohydrin Product Description

6.5.5 Formosa Plastics Recent Developments

6.6 Momentive Specialty Chemicals

6.6.1 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Corporation Information

6.6.2 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Overview

6.6.3 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Product Description

6.6.5 Momentive Specialty Chemicals Recent Developments

6.7 Sumitomo Chemical

6.7.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

6.7.2 Sumitomo Chemical Overview

6.7.3 Sumitomo Chemical Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.7.4 Sumitomo Chemical Epichlorohydrin Product Description

6.7.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Developments

6.8 Tamilnadu Petroproducts

6.8.1 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Corporation Information

6.8.2 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Overview

6.8.3 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Epichlorohydrin Product Description

6.8.5 Tamilnadu Petroproducts Recent Developments

6.9 Samsung Fine Chemicals

6.9.1 Samsung Fine Chemicals Corporation Information

6.9.2 Samsung Fine Chemicals Overview

6.9.3 Samsung Fine Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Samsung Fine Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Product Description

6.9.5 Samsung Fine Chemicals Recent Developments

6.10 Aditya Birla Chemicals

6.10.1 Aditya Birla Chemicals Corporation Information

6.10.2 Aditya Birla Chemicals Overview

6.10.3 Aditya Birla Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Aditya Birla Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Product Description

6.10.5 Aditya Birla Chemicals Recent Developments

6.11 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry

6.11.1 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Corporation Information

6.11.2 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Overview

6.11.3 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Epichlorohydrin Product Description

6.11.5 Shandong Haili Chemical Industry Recent Developments

6.12 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical

6.12.1 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Corporation Information

6.12.2 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Overview

6.12.3 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Epichlorohydrin Product Description

6.12.5 Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Recent Developments

6.13 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals

6.13.1 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals Corporation Information

6.13.2 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals Overview

6.13.3 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals Epichlorohydrin Product Description

6.13.5 Ningbo Huanyang Chemicals Recent Developments

6.14 Jiangsu Haixing

6.14.1 Jiangsu Haixing Corporation Information

6.14.2 Jiangsu Haixing Overview

6.14.3 Jiangsu Haixing Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Jiangsu Haixing Epichlorohydrin Product Description

6.14.5 Jiangsu Haixing Recent Developments

6.15 Dongying Liancheng

6.15.1 Dongying Liancheng Corporation Information

6.15.2 Dongying Liancheng Overview

6.15.3 Dongying Liancheng Epichlorohydrin Sales and Revenue in United States Market (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Dongying Liancheng Epichlorohydrin Product Description

6.15.5 Dongying Liancheng Recent Developments

7 United States Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, Analysis

7.1 United States Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity, 2016-2027

7.2 Epichlorohydrin Production Capacity of Key Manufacturers in United States Market

8 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.2 Market Drivers

8.3 Market Restraints

9 Epichlorohydrin Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Epichlorohydrin Industry Value Chain

9.2 Epichlorohydrin Upstream Market

9.3 Epichlorohydrin Downstream and Clients

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Epichlorohydrin Distributors and Sales Agents in United States Market

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Author Details

11.4 Disclaimer

