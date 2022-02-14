EPDM Rubber Market 2022 by industry trends, statistics, key companies Growth and Regional Forecast2028 | Lanxess, ExxonMobil, SABIC

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “EPDM Rubber Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EPDM Rubber report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EPDM Rubber market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EPDM Rubber market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EPDM Rubber market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EPDM Rubber market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EPDM Rubber market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Lanxess, ExxonMobil, SABIC, JSR, Kumho, Lion Elastomers, DOW, SK Chemical, Eni, MITSUI, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, SSME, Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Market Segmentation by Product:

Modified Ethylene Propylene Rubber

Thermoplastic Ethylene-Propylene Rubber



Market Segmentation by Application:

Auto Parts

Building Waterproof Material

Cable Sheath

Heat Resistant Rubber Hose

Other



The EPDM Rubber Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EPDM Rubber market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EPDM Rubber market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the EPDM Rubber market expansion?

What will be the global EPDM Rubber market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the EPDM Rubber market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the EPDM Rubber market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global EPDM Rubber market?

Which technological advancements will influence the EPDM Rubber market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EPDM Rubber Product Introduction

1.2 Global EPDM Rubber Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States EPDM Rubber Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States EPDM Rubber Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States EPDM Rubber Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 EPDM Rubber Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States EPDM Rubber in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of EPDM Rubber Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 EPDM Rubber Market Dynamics

1.5.1 EPDM Rubber Industry Trends

1.5.2 EPDM Rubber Market Drivers

1.5.3 EPDM Rubber Market Challenges

1.5.4 EPDM Rubber Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 EPDM Rubber Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Modified Ethylene Propylene Rubber

2.1.2 Thermoplastic Ethylene-Propylene Rubber

2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global EPDM Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States EPDM Rubber Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States EPDM Rubber Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States EPDM Rubber Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States EPDM Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 EPDM Rubber Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Auto Parts

3.1.2 Building Waterproof Material

3.1.3 Cable Sheath

3.1.4 Heat Resistant Rubber Hose

3.1.5 Other

3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global EPDM Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States EPDM Rubber Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States EPDM Rubber Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States EPDM Rubber Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States EPDM Rubber Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global EPDM Rubber Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global EPDM Rubber Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global EPDM Rubber Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global EPDM Rubber Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global EPDM Rubber Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global EPDM Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global EPDM Rubber Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 EPDM Rubber Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of EPDM Rubber in 2021

4.2.3 Global EPDM Rubber Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global EPDM Rubber Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers EPDM Rubber Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EPDM Rubber Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States EPDM Rubber Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top EPDM Rubber Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States EPDM Rubber Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States EPDM Rubber Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global EPDM Rubber Market Size by Region

5.1 Global EPDM Rubber Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global EPDM Rubber Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global EPDM Rubber Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global EPDM Rubber Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global EPDM Rubber Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global EPDM Rubber Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global EPDM Rubber Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EPDM Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EPDM Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EPDM Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EPDM Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM Rubber Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Lanxess

7.1.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lanxess Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Lanxess EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Lanxess EPDM Rubber Products Offered

7.1.5 Lanxess Recent Development

7.2 ExxonMobil

7.2.1 ExxonMobil Corporation Information

7.2.2 ExxonMobil Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ExxonMobil EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ExxonMobil EPDM Rubber Products Offered

7.2.5 ExxonMobil Recent Development

7.3 SABIC

7.3.1 SABIC Corporation Information

7.3.2 SABIC Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 SABIC EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 SABIC EPDM Rubber Products Offered

7.3.5 SABIC Recent Development

7.4 JSR

7.4.1 JSR Corporation Information

7.4.2 JSR Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 JSR EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 JSR EPDM Rubber Products Offered

7.4.5 JSR Recent Development

7.5 Kumho

7.5.1 Kumho Corporation Information

7.5.2 Kumho Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Kumho EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Kumho EPDM Rubber Products Offered

7.5.5 Kumho Recent Development

7.6 Lion Elastomers

7.6.1 Lion Elastomers Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lion Elastomers Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lion Elastomers EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lion Elastomers EPDM Rubber Products Offered

7.6.5 Lion Elastomers Recent Development

7.7 DOW

7.7.1 DOW Corporation Information

7.7.2 DOW Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 DOW EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DOW EPDM Rubber Products Offered

7.7.5 DOW Recent Development

7.8 SK Chemical

7.8.1 SK Chemical Corporation Information

7.8.2 SK Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 SK Chemical EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 SK Chemical EPDM Rubber Products Offered

7.8.5 SK Chemical Recent Development

7.9 Eni

7.9.1 Eni Corporation Information

7.9.2 Eni Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Eni EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Eni EPDM Rubber Products Offered

7.9.5 Eni Recent Development

7.10 MITSUI

7.10.1 MITSUI Corporation Information

7.10.2 MITSUI Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 MITSUI EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 MITSUI EPDM Rubber Products Offered

7.10.5 MITSUI Recent Development

7.11 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim

7.11.1 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Corporation Information

7.11.2 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim EPDM Rubber Products Offered

7.11.5 PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim Recent Development

7.12 SSME

7.12.1 SSME Corporation Information

7.12.2 SSME Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 SSME EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 SSME Products Offered

7.12.5 SSME Recent Development

7.13 Jilin Xingyun Chemical

7.13.1 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Corporation Information

7.13.2 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Jilin Xingyun Chemical EPDM Rubber Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Products Offered

7.13.5 Jilin Xingyun Chemical Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 EPDM Rubber Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 EPDM Rubber Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 EPDM Rubber Distributors

8.3 EPDM Rubber Production Mode & Process

8.4 EPDM Rubber Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 EPDM Rubber Sales Channels

8.4.2 EPDM Rubber Distributors

8.5 EPDM Rubber Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”