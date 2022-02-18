EPDM and SSBR Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2028 | Kumhopolychem, Mitsui Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “EPDM and SSBR Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EPDM and SSBR report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EPDM and SSBR market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EPDM and SSBR market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EPDM and SSBR market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EPDM and SSBR market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EPDM and SSBR market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kumhopolychem, Mitsui Chemical, Sumitomo Chemical, SK Global Chemical, NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc, China Petro(Jilin), Firestone, Goodyear, Asahi Kase, DOW, Michelin, Sumitomo, Sibur, JSR, Dynasol, Goodyear, Polimeri Europa, ZEON, Kumho Petrochemical, Chi Mei, SINOPEC, CNPC

Market Segmentation by Product:

EPDM

SSBR

Market Segmentation by Application:

Tires

Medical Equipment

Rubber Hose

Cables

Others

The EPDM and SSBR Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EPDM and SSBR market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EPDM and SSBR market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 EPDM and SSBR Product Introduction

1.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States EPDM and SSBR Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States EPDM and SSBR Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States EPDM and SSBR Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 EPDM and SSBR Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States EPDM and SSBR in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of EPDM and SSBR Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 EPDM and SSBR Market Dynamics

1.5.1 EPDM and SSBR Industry Trends

1.5.2 EPDM and SSBR Market Drivers

1.5.3 EPDM and SSBR Market Challenges

1.5.4 EPDM and SSBR Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 EPDM and SSBR Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 EPDM

2.1.2 SSBR

2.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States EPDM and SSBR Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States EPDM and SSBR Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States EPDM and SSBR Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States EPDM and SSBR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 EPDM and SSBR Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Tires

3.1.2 Medical Equipment

3.1.3 Rubber Hose

3.1.4 Cables

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States EPDM and SSBR Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States EPDM and SSBR Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States EPDM and SSBR Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States EPDM and SSBR Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global EPDM and SSBR Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global EPDM and SSBR Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global EPDM and SSBR Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 EPDM and SSBR Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of EPDM and SSBR in 2021

4.2.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers EPDM and SSBR Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into EPDM and SSBR Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States EPDM and SSBR Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top EPDM and SSBR Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States EPDM and SSBR Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States EPDM and SSBR Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size by Region

5.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global EPDM and SSBR Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global EPDM and SSBR Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America EPDM and SSBR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific EPDM and SSBR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe EPDM and SSBR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America EPDM and SSBR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa EPDM and SSBR Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa EPDM and SSBR Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Kumhopolychem

7.1.1 Kumhopolychem Corporation Information

7.1.2 Kumhopolychem Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Kumhopolychem EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Kumhopolychem EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

7.1.5 Kumhopolychem Recent Development

7.2 Mitsui Chemical

7.2.1 Mitsui Chemical Corporation Information

7.2.2 Mitsui Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Mitsui Chemical EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Mitsui Chemical EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

7.2.5 Mitsui Chemical Recent Development

7.3 Sumitomo Chemical

7.3.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

7.3.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Sumitomo Chemical EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Sumitomo Chemical EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

7.3.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

7.4 SK Global Chemical

7.4.1 SK Global Chemical Corporation Information

7.4.2 SK Global Chemical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 SK Global Chemical EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 SK Global Chemical EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

7.4.5 SK Global Chemical Recent Development

7.5 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc

7.5.1 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc Corporation Information

7.5.2 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

7.5.5 NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc Recent Development

7.6 China Petro(Jilin)

7.6.1 China Petro(Jilin) Corporation Information

7.6.2 China Petro(Jilin) Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 China Petro(Jilin) EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 China Petro(Jilin) EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

7.6.5 China Petro(Jilin) Recent Development

7.7 Firestone

7.7.1 Firestone Corporation Information

7.7.2 Firestone Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Firestone EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Firestone EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

7.7.5 Firestone Recent Development

7.8 Goodyear

7.8.1 Goodyear Corporation Information

7.8.2 Goodyear Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Goodyear EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Goodyear EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

7.8.5 Goodyear Recent Development

7.9 Asahi Kase

7.9.1 Asahi Kase Corporation Information

7.9.2 Asahi Kase Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Asahi Kase EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Asahi Kase EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

7.9.5 Asahi Kase Recent Development

7.10 DOW

7.10.1 DOW Corporation Information

7.10.2 DOW Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 DOW EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 DOW EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

7.10.5 DOW Recent Development

7.11 Michelin

7.11.1 Michelin Corporation Information

7.11.2 Michelin Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Michelin EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Michelin EPDM and SSBR Products Offered

7.11.5 Michelin Recent Development

7.12 Sumitomo

7.12.1 Sumitomo Corporation Information

7.12.2 Sumitomo Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Sumitomo EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Sumitomo Products Offered

7.12.5 Sumitomo Recent Development

7.13 Sibur

7.13.1 Sibur Corporation Information

7.13.2 Sibur Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Sibur EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Sibur Products Offered

7.13.5 Sibur Recent Development

7.14 JSR

7.14.1 JSR Corporation Information

7.14.2 JSR Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 JSR EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 JSR Products Offered

7.14.5 JSR Recent Development

7.15 Dynasol

7.15.1 Dynasol Corporation Information

7.15.2 Dynasol Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Dynasol EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Dynasol Products Offered

7.15.5 Dynasol Recent Development

7.16 Goodyear

7.16.1 Goodyear Corporation Information

7.16.2 Goodyear Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Goodyear EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Goodyear Products Offered

7.16.5 Goodyear Recent Development

7.17 Polimeri Europa

7.17.1 Polimeri Europa Corporation Information

7.17.2 Polimeri Europa Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Polimeri Europa EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Polimeri Europa Products Offered

7.17.5 Polimeri Europa Recent Development

7.18 ZEON

7.18.1 ZEON Corporation Information

7.18.2 ZEON Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 ZEON EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 ZEON Products Offered

7.18.5 ZEON Recent Development

7.19 Kumho Petrochemical

7.19.1 Kumho Petrochemical Corporation Information

7.19.2 Kumho Petrochemical Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Kumho Petrochemical EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Kumho Petrochemical Products Offered

7.19.5 Kumho Petrochemical Recent Development

7.20 Chi Mei

7.20.1 Chi Mei Corporation Information

7.20.2 Chi Mei Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Chi Mei EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Chi Mei Products Offered

7.20.5 Chi Mei Recent Development

7.21 SINOPEC

7.21.1 SINOPEC Corporation Information

7.21.2 SINOPEC Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 SINOPEC EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 SINOPEC Products Offered

7.21.5 SINOPEC Recent Development

7.22 CNPC

7.22.1 CNPC Corporation Information

7.22.2 CNPC Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 CNPC EPDM and SSBR Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 CNPC Products Offered

7.22.5 CNPC Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 EPDM and SSBR Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 EPDM and SSBR Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 EPDM and SSBR Distributors

8.3 EPDM and SSBR Production Mode & Process

8.4 EPDM and SSBR Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 EPDM and SSBR Sales Channels

8.4.2 EPDM and SSBR Distributors

8.5 EPDM and SSBR Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

”