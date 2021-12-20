EPA and DHA Market Analysis & Trends – Industry Forecast to 2027 | DSM, Stepan, Novotech Nutraceuticals

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(EPA and DHA Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EPA and DHA report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EPA and DHA market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EPA and DHA market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EPA and DHA market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EPA and DHA market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EPA and DHA market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

DSM, Stepan, Novotech Nutraceuticals, Lonza, Arjuna Natural, Runke, Fuxing, Kingdomway, Cabio, Tianhecheng, Yidie

Market Segmentation by Product: EPA, DHA

Market Segmentation by Application: Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Food and Beverage, Others

The EPA and DHA Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EPA and DHA market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EPA and DHA market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 EPA and DHA Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of EPA and DHA

1.2 EPA and DHA Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global EPA and DHA Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 EPA

1.2.3 DHA

1.3 EPA and DHA Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global EPA and DHA Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Infant Formula

1.3.3 Dietary Supplements

1.3.4 Food and Beverage

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global EPA and DHA Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global EPA and DHA Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global EPA and DHA Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 EPA and DHA Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027 2 EPA and DHA Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global EPA and DHA Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global EPA and DHA Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global EPA and DHA Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers EPA and DHA Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 EPA and DHA Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EPA and DHA Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest EPA and DHA Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global EPA and DHA Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 3 EPA and DHA Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global EPA and DHA Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global EPA and DHA Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America EPA and DHA Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America EPA and DHA Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America EPA and DHA Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe EPA and DHA Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe EPA and DHA Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe EPA and DHA Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific EPA and DHA Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific EPA and DHA Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific EPA and DHA Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America EPA and DHA Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America EPA and DHA Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America EPA and DHA Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa EPA and DHA Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa EPA and DHA Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa EPA and DHA Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE 4 Global EPA and DHA Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global EPA and DHA Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global EPA and DHA Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global EPA and DHA Price by Type (2016-2021) 5 Global EPA and DHA Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global EPA and DHA Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global EPA and DHA Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global EPA and DHA Price by Application (2016-2021) 6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 DSM

6.1.1 DSM Corporation Information

6.1.2 DSM Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 DSM EPA and DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 DSM EPA and DHA Product Portfolio

6.1.5 DSM Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Stepan

6.2.1 Stepan Corporation Information

6.2.2 Stepan Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Stepan EPA and DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Stepan EPA and DHA Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Stepan Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Novotech Nutraceuticals

6.3.1 Novotech Nutraceuticals Corporation Information

6.3.2 Novotech Nutraceuticals Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Novotech Nutraceuticals EPA and DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Novotech Nutraceuticals EPA and DHA Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Novotech Nutraceuticals Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Lonza

6.4.1 Lonza Corporation Information

6.4.2 Lonza Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Lonza EPA and DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Lonza EPA and DHA Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Lonza Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Arjuna Natural

6.5.1 Arjuna Natural Corporation Information

6.5.2 Arjuna Natural Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Arjuna Natural EPA and DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Arjuna Natural EPA and DHA Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Arjuna Natural Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Runke

6.6.1 Runke Corporation Information

6.6.2 Runke Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Runke EPA and DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Runke EPA and DHA Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Runke Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Fuxing

6.6.1 Fuxing Corporation Information

6.6.2 Fuxing Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Fuxing EPA and DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Fuxing EPA and DHA Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Fuxing Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Kingdomway

6.8.1 Kingdomway Corporation Information

6.8.2 Kingdomway Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Kingdomway EPA and DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Kingdomway EPA and DHA Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Kingdomway Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Cabio

6.9.1 Cabio Corporation Information

6.9.2 Cabio Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Cabio EPA and DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Cabio EPA and DHA Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Cabio Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Tianhecheng

6.10.1 Tianhecheng Corporation Information

6.10.2 Tianhecheng Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Tianhecheng EPA and DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Tianhecheng EPA and DHA Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Tianhecheng Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Yidie

6.11.1 Yidie Corporation Information

6.11.2 Yidie EPA and DHA Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Yidie EPA and DHA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Yidie EPA and DHA Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Yidie Recent Developments/Updates 7 EPA and DHA Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 EPA and DHA Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of EPA and DHA

7.4 EPA and DHA Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 EPA and DHA Distributors List

8.3 EPA and DHA Customers 9 EPA and DHA Market Dynamics

9.1 EPA and DHA Industry Trends

9.2 EPA and DHA Growth Drivers

9.3 EPA and DHA Market Challenges

9.4 EPA and DHA Market Restraints 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 EPA and DHA Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of EPA and DHA by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EPA and DHA by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 EPA and DHA Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of EPA and DHA by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EPA and DHA by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 EPA and DHA Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of EPA and DHA by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EPA and DHA by Region (2022-2027) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

