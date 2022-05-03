EO and IR Gimbal Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2028 | China North Industries Group, Teledyne FLIR, Northrop Grumman

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global EO and IR Gimbal market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global EO and IR Gimbal market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2022-2028 and historical period 2017-2021. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the global EO and IR Gimbal market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global EO and IR Gimbal market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

With an exhaustive analysis of the competitive landscape, the authors of the EO and IR Gimbal market report have made a brilliant attempt to explore key developments, pricing and business tactics, and future plans of leading companies. Besides the EO and IR Gimbal market performance of players in terms of revenue and sales, the analysts shed light on their production, areas served, gross margin, and other important factors. In addition, the EO and IR Gimbal report helps players to gain an upper hand in the market competition as it deeply analyzes the market positioning, market growth, and product portfolio of their competitors.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global EO and IR Gimbal Market Research Report: China North Industries Group

Teledyne FLIR

Northrop Grumman

Elbit Systems

L3Harris Wescam

Safran

Leonardo DRS

Collins Aerospace

Controp

Edge Autonomy

Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT)



Global EO and IR Gimbal Market Segmentation by Product: 2-axis EO/IR Gimbals

3-axis EO/IR Gimbals

Others



Global EO and IR Gimbal Market Segmentation by Application: Military

Civil



The report is the best compilation of different types of segmental analysis of the global EO and IR Gimbal market conducted from different angles. The pragmatic approach taken by analysts to study various market segments and the top-down and bottom-up approaches adopted to forecast their market sizes make EO and IR Gimbal research study unique and accurate. For validation and revalidation of market figures and other findings, reliable primary sources such as technology and innovation directors, MDs, VPs, CEOs, and supply-side and demand-side industry experts were consulted. Secondary sources such as Bloomberg, databases, white papers, press releases, and company reports were used to collect market information and data.

This research study can be used by all participants of the global EO and IR Gimbal market as it covers every major and minor aspect of the current and future market competition. Even for stakeholders, it can prove highly beneficial, considering the range of studies offered along with detailed analysis of growth strategies that players are expected to adopt in the coming years. New entrants or players looking to make a foray into the global EO and IR Gimbal market can gather useful information and effective advice from the report. On the other hand, established companies can use the EO and IR Gimbal report to stay updated about current and future market scenarios and plan out their future business moves.

Table of Content

1 EO and IR Gimbal Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of EO and IR Gimbal

1.2 EO and IR Gimbal Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global EO and IR Gimbal Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 2-axis EO/IR Gimbals

1.2.3 3-axis EO/IR Gimbals

1.2.4 Others

1.3 EO and IR Gimbal Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global EO and IR Gimbal Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Military

1.3.3 Civil

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global EO and IR Gimbal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global EO and IR Gimbal Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global EO and IR Gimbal Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America EO and IR Gimbal Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe EO and IR Gimbal Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China EO and IR Gimbal Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Israel EO and IR Gimbal Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global EO and IR Gimbal Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global EO and IR Gimbal Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 EO and IR Gimbal Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global EO and IR Gimbal Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers EO and IR Gimbal Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 EO and IR Gimbal Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 EO and IR Gimbal Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest EO and IR Gimbal Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of EO and IR Gimbal Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global EO and IR Gimbal Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America EO and IR Gimbal Production

3.4.1 North America EO and IR Gimbal Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe EO and IR Gimbal Production

3.5.1 Europe EO and IR Gimbal Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China EO and IR Gimbal Production

3.6.1 China EO and IR Gimbal Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Israel EO and IR Gimbal Production

3.7.1 Israel EO and IR Gimbal Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Israel EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global EO and IR Gimbal Consumption by Region

4.1 Global EO and IR Gimbal Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global EO and IR Gimbal Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global EO and IR Gimbal Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America EO and IR Gimbal Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe EO and IR Gimbal Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific EO and IR Gimbal Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America EO and IR Gimbal Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global EO and IR Gimbal Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global EO and IR Gimbal Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global EO and IR Gimbal Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global EO and IR Gimbal Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global EO and IR Gimbal Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global EO and IR Gimbal Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 China North Industries Group

7.1.1 China North Industries Group EO and IR Gimbal Corporation Information

7.1.2 China North Industries Group EO and IR Gimbal Product Portfolio

7.1.3 China North Industries Group EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 China North Industries Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 China North Industries Group Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Teledyne FLIR

7.2.1 Teledyne FLIR EO and IR Gimbal Corporation Information

7.2.2 Teledyne FLIR EO and IR Gimbal Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Teledyne FLIR EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Teledyne FLIR Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Teledyne FLIR Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Northrop Grumman

7.3.1 Northrop Grumman EO and IR Gimbal Corporation Information

7.3.2 Northrop Grumman EO and IR Gimbal Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Northrop Grumman EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Northrop Grumman Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Northrop Grumman Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Elbit Systems

7.4.1 Elbit Systems EO and IR Gimbal Corporation Information

7.4.2 Elbit Systems EO and IR Gimbal Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Elbit Systems EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Elbit Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Elbit Systems Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 L3Harris Wescam

7.5.1 L3Harris Wescam EO and IR Gimbal Corporation Information

7.5.2 L3Harris Wescam EO and IR Gimbal Product Portfolio

7.5.3 L3Harris Wescam EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 L3Harris Wescam Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 L3Harris Wescam Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Safran

7.6.1 Safran EO and IR Gimbal Corporation Information

7.6.2 Safran EO and IR Gimbal Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Safran EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Safran Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Safran Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Leonardo DRS

7.7.1 Leonardo DRS EO and IR Gimbal Corporation Information

7.7.2 Leonardo DRS EO and IR Gimbal Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Leonardo DRS EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Leonardo DRS Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Leonardo DRS Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Collins Aerospace

7.8.1 Collins Aerospace EO and IR Gimbal Corporation Information

7.8.2 Collins Aerospace EO and IR Gimbal Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Collins Aerospace EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Collins Aerospace Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Collins Aerospace Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Controp

7.9.1 Controp EO and IR Gimbal Corporation Information

7.9.2 Controp EO and IR Gimbal Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Controp EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Controp Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Controp Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Edge Autonomy

7.10.1 Edge Autonomy EO and IR Gimbal Corporation Information

7.10.2 Edge Autonomy EO and IR Gimbal Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Edge Autonomy EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Edge Autonomy Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Edge Autonomy Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT)

7.11.1 Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) EO and IR Gimbal Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) EO and IR Gimbal Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Ascent Vision Technologies (AVT) Recent Developments/Updates

8 EO and IR Gimbal Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 EO and IR Gimbal Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of EO and IR Gimbal

8.4 EO and IR Gimbal Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 EO and IR Gimbal Distributors List

9.3 EO and IR Gimbal Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 EO and IR Gimbal Industry Trends

10.2 EO and IR Gimbal Market Drivers

10.3 EO and IR Gimbal Market Challenges

10.4 EO and IR Gimbal Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of EO and IR Gimbal by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Israel EO and IR Gimbal Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of EO and IR Gimbal

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of EO and IR Gimbal by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of EO and IR Gimbal by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of EO and IR Gimbal by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of EO and IR Gimbal by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of EO and IR Gimbal by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EO and IR Gimbal by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of EO and IR Gimbal by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of EO and IR Gimbal by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of EO and IR Gimbal by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of EO and IR Gimbal by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of EO and IR Gimbal by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

