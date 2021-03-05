Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen

“

The report titled Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, BASF, Plastiroll, Sahachit, Xtex Polythene, RKW, Abbey Polythene, Sarah Bio Plast, Bulldog Bag, Symphony Polymers, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials, JUNER Plastic packaging

Market Segmentation by Product: Polylactic acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Starch Blends

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Food Packaging & Industrial Packaging

Convenient for Shopping

Garbage Containing

Others



The Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Polylactic acid (PLA)

1.2.3 Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

1.2.4 Starch Blends

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food Packaging & Industrial Packaging

1.3.3 Convenient for Shopping

1.3.4 Garbage Containing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production

2.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

10.3.6 Colombia

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 BioBag

12.1.1 BioBag Corporation Information

12.1.2 BioBag Overview

12.1.3 BioBag Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BioBag Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Description

12.1.5 BioBag Recent Developments

12.2 Novolex

12.2.1 Novolex Corporation Information

12.2.2 Novolex Overview

12.2.3 Novolex Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Novolex Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Description

12.2.5 Novolex Recent Developments

12.3 EnviGreen

12.3.1 EnviGreen Corporation Information

12.3.2 EnviGreen Overview

12.3.3 EnviGreen Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 EnviGreen Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Description

12.3.5 EnviGreen Recent Developments

12.4 BASF

12.4.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.4.2 BASF Overview

12.4.3 BASF Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 BASF Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Description

12.4.5 BASF Recent Developments

12.5 Plastiroll

12.5.1 Plastiroll Corporation Information

12.5.2 Plastiroll Overview

12.5.3 Plastiroll Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Plastiroll Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Description

12.5.5 Plastiroll Recent Developments

12.6 Sahachit

12.6.1 Sahachit Corporation Information

12.6.2 Sahachit Overview

12.6.3 Sahachit Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Sahachit Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Description

12.6.5 Sahachit Recent Developments

12.7 Xtex Polythene

12.7.1 Xtex Polythene Corporation Information

12.7.2 Xtex Polythene Overview

12.7.3 Xtex Polythene Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Xtex Polythene Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Description

12.7.5 Xtex Polythene Recent Developments

12.8 RKW

12.8.1 RKW Corporation Information

12.8.2 RKW Overview

12.8.3 RKW Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 RKW Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Description

12.8.5 RKW Recent Developments

12.9 Abbey Polythene

12.9.1 Abbey Polythene Corporation Information

12.9.2 Abbey Polythene Overview

12.9.3 Abbey Polythene Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Abbey Polythene Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Description

12.9.5 Abbey Polythene Recent Developments

12.10 Sarah Bio Plast

12.10.1 Sarah Bio Plast Corporation Information

12.10.2 Sarah Bio Plast Overview

12.10.3 Sarah Bio Plast Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Sarah Bio Plast Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Description

12.10.5 Sarah Bio Plast Recent Developments

12.11 Bulldog Bag

12.11.1 Bulldog Bag Corporation Information

12.11.2 Bulldog Bag Overview

12.11.3 Bulldog Bag Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Bulldog Bag Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Description

12.11.5 Bulldog Bag Recent Developments

12.12 Symphony Polymers

12.12.1 Symphony Polymers Corporation Information

12.12.2 Symphony Polymers Overview

12.12.3 Symphony Polymers Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Symphony Polymers Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Description

12.12.5 Symphony Polymers Recent Developments

12.13 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials

12.13.1 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Corporation Information

12.13.2 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Overview

12.13.3 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Description

12.13.5 Jiangsu Torise biomaterials Recent Developments

12.14 JUNER Plastic packaging

12.14.1 JUNER Plastic packaging Corporation Information

12.14.2 JUNER Plastic packaging Overview

12.14.3 JUNER Plastic packaging Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 JUNER Plastic packaging Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Product Description

12.14.5 JUNER Plastic packaging Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Production Mode & Process

13.4 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Sales Channels

13.4.2 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Distributors

13.5 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Industry Trends

14.2 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Drivers

14.3 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Challenges

14.4 Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Environmentally Friendly Plastic Bags Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”