Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Company Profiles, Financial Perspective 2026 | Amcor, Westrock, Tetra Pak

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Research Report: Amcor, Westrock, Tetra Pak, Swedbrand Groups., Mondi Group, Huhtamaki Oyj, Crown Holdings Inc., BASF, Winpak Ltd., Smurfit Kappa, Berryv Global, Elopak, Evergreen packaging, Paperfoam, Sustainable Packaging Industries, Sonoco Products Company

Types: Biodegradable Packaging

Reusable Packaging

Other



Applications: Food

Meat, Fish and Poultry

Fruits and Vegetables

Dairy Products

Other Food



The Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Biodegradable Packaging

1.2.3 Reusable Packaging

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Meat, Fish and Poultry

1.3.4 Fruits and Vegetables

1.3.5 Dairy Products

1.3.6 Other Food

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Revenue

3.4 Global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Area Served

3.6 Key Players Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe

8 China

8.1 China Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Amcor

11.1.1 Amcor Company Details

11.1.2 Amcor Business Overview

11.1.3 Amcor Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

11.1.4 Amcor Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Amcor Recent Development

11.2 Westrock

11.2.1 Westrock Company Details

11.2.2 Westrock Business Overview

11.2.3 Westrock Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

11.2.4 Westrock Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 Westrock Recent Development

11.3 Tetra Pak

11.3.1 Tetra Pak Company Details

11.3.2 Tetra Pak Business Overview

11.3.3 Tetra Pak Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

11.3.4 Tetra Pak Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Tetra Pak Recent Development

11.4 Swedbrand Groups.

11.4.1 Swedbrand Groups. Company Details

11.4.2 Swedbrand Groups. Business Overview

11.4.3 Swedbrand Groups. Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

11.4.4 Swedbrand Groups. Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 Swedbrand Groups. Recent Development

11.5 Mondi Group

11.5.1 Mondi Group Company Details

11.5.2 Mondi Group Business Overview

11.5.3 Mondi Group Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

11.5.4 Mondi Group Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

11.6 Huhtamaki Oyj

11.6.1 Huhtamaki Oyj Company Details

11.6.2 Huhtamaki Oyj Business Overview

11.6.3 Huhtamaki Oyj Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

11.6.4 Huhtamaki Oyj Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Huhtamaki Oyj Recent Development

11.7 Crown Holdings Inc.

11.7.1 Crown Holdings Inc. Company Details

11.7.2 Crown Holdings Inc. Business Overview

11.7.3 Crown Holdings Inc. Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

11.7.4 Crown Holdings Inc. Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Crown Holdings Inc. Recent Development

11.8 BASF

11.8.1 BASF Company Details

11.8.2 BASF Business Overview

11.8.3 BASF Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

11.8.4 BASF Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 BASF Recent Development

11.9 Winpak Ltd.

11.9.1 Winpak Ltd. Company Details

11.9.2 Winpak Ltd. Business Overview

11.9.3 Winpak Ltd. Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

11.9.4 Winpak Ltd. Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 Winpak Ltd. Recent Development

11.10 Smurfit Kappa

11.10.1 Smurfit Kappa Company Details

11.10.2 Smurfit Kappa Business Overview

11.10.3 Smurfit Kappa Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

11.10.4 Smurfit Kappa Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Smurfit Kappa Recent Development

11.11 Berryv Global

10.11.1 Berryv Global Company Details

10.11.2 Berryv Global Business Overview

10.11.3 Berryv Global Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

10.11.4 Berryv Global Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Berryv Global Recent Development

11.12 Elopak

10.12.1 Elopak Company Details

10.12.2 Elopak Business Overview

10.12.3 Elopak Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

10.12.4 Elopak Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Elopak Recent Development

11.13 Evergreen packaging

10.13.1 Evergreen packaging Company Details

10.13.2 Evergreen packaging Business Overview

10.13.3 Evergreen packaging Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

10.13.4 Evergreen packaging Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Evergreen packaging Recent Development

11.14 Paperfoam

10.14.1 Paperfoam Company Details

10.14.2 Paperfoam Business Overview

10.14.3 Paperfoam Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

10.14.4 Paperfoam Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Paperfoam Recent Development

11.15 Sustainable Packaging Industries

10.15.1 Sustainable Packaging Industries Company Details

10.15.2 Sustainable Packaging Industries Business Overview

10.15.3 Sustainable Packaging Industries Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

10.15.4 Sustainable Packaging Industries Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Sustainable Packaging Industries Recent Development

11.16 Sonoco Products Company

10.16.1 Sonoco Products Company Company Details

10.16.2 Sonoco Products Company Business Overview

10.16.3 Sonoco Products Company Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Introduction

10.16.4 Sonoco Products Company Revenue in Environmentally Friendly Food Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Sonoco Products Company Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

