Environment-friendly Straws Market Outlook and Deep Study of Top Key Players 2021-2027 | Aardvark Straws, Lollicup USA, AmerCareRoyal

The global Environment-friendly Straws Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Environment-friendly Straws Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Environment-friendly Straws Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Environment-friendly Straws Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Environment-friendly Straws Market.

Leading players of the global Environment-friendly Straws Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Environment-friendly Straws Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Environment-friendly Straws Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Environment-friendly Straws Market.

Final Environment-friendly Straws Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Environment-friendly Straws Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

Aardvark Straws, Lollicup USA, AmerCareRoyal, Canada Brown Paper Straws, StoneStraw Limited, Vegware, Minima, Huhtamäki Oyj, Hoffmaster Group Inc, Biopac UK Ltd., Vegware, The Paper Straw, Footprint LLC, Transcend Packaging, PT. Strawland, TIPI Straws, MPM Marketing Services Pty, Aleco Straws, Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics, YIWU JinDong Paper, Sharp Serviettes, HER CHENG SDN BHD, GP PAPER STRAW MALAYSIA, Numis LLC

Competitive Analysis:

Global Environment-friendly Straws Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Environment-friendly Straws Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Environment-friendly Straws Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Environment-friendly Straws market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Table of Contents

1 Environment-friendly Straws Market Overview

1.1 Environment-friendly Straws Product Overview

1.2 Environment-friendly Straws Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PLA Straw

1.2.2 Paper Straw

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Environment-friendly Straws Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Environment-friendly Straws Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Environment-friendly Straws Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Environment-friendly Straws Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Environment-friendly Straws Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Environment-friendly Straws Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Environment-friendly Straws Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Environment-friendly Straws Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Environment-friendly Straws Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Environment-friendly Straws Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Environment-friendly Straws Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Environment-friendly Straws as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Environment-friendly Straws Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Environment-friendly Straws Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Environment-friendly Straws Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Environment-friendly Straws Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Environment-friendly Straws Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Environment-friendly Straws by Application

4.1 Environment-friendly Straws Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Restaurants & Motels

4.1.2 Cafes

4.1.3 Bars & Lounges

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Environment-friendly Straws Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Environment-friendly Straws Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Environment-friendly Straws Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Environment-friendly Straws Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Environment-friendly Straws Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Environment-friendly Straws Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Environment-friendly Straws by Country

5.1 North America Environment-friendly Straws Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Environment-friendly Straws Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Environment-friendly Straws by Country

6.1 Europe Environment-friendly Straws Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Environment-friendly Straws Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Environment-friendly Straws by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Environment-friendly Straws Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Environment-friendly Straws Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Environment-friendly Straws by Country

8.1 Latin America Environment-friendly Straws Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Environment-friendly Straws Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Environment-friendly Straws by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Environment-friendly Straws Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Environment-friendly Straws Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Environment-friendly Straws Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Environment-friendly Straws Business

10.1 Aardvark Straws

10.1.1 Aardvark Straws Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aardvark Straws Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Aardvark Straws Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Aardvark Straws Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.1.5 Aardvark Straws Recent Development

10.2 Lollicup USA

10.2.1 Lollicup USA Corporation Information

10.2.2 Lollicup USA Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Lollicup USA Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Aardvark Straws Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.2.5 Lollicup USA Recent Development

10.3 AmerCareRoyal

10.3.1 AmerCareRoyal Corporation Information

10.3.2 AmerCareRoyal Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 AmerCareRoyal Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 AmerCareRoyal Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.3.5 AmerCareRoyal Recent Development

10.4 Canada Brown Paper Straws

10.4.1 Canada Brown Paper Straws Corporation Information

10.4.2 Canada Brown Paper Straws Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Canada Brown Paper Straws Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Canada Brown Paper Straws Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.4.5 Canada Brown Paper Straws Recent Development

10.5 StoneStraw Limited

10.5.1 StoneStraw Limited Corporation Information

10.5.2 StoneStraw Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 StoneStraw Limited Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 StoneStraw Limited Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.5.5 StoneStraw Limited Recent Development

10.6 Vegware

10.6.1 Vegware Corporation Information

10.6.2 Vegware Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Vegware Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Vegware Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.6.5 Vegware Recent Development

10.7 Minima

10.7.1 Minima Corporation Information

10.7.2 Minima Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Minima Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Minima Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.7.5 Minima Recent Development

10.8 Huhtamäki Oyj

10.8.1 Huhtamäki Oyj Corporation Information

10.8.2 Huhtamäki Oyj Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Huhtamäki Oyj Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Huhtamäki Oyj Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.8.5 Huhtamäki Oyj Recent Development

10.9 Hoffmaster Group Inc

10.9.1 Hoffmaster Group Inc Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hoffmaster Group Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Hoffmaster Group Inc Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Hoffmaster Group Inc Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.9.5 Hoffmaster Group Inc Recent Development

10.10 Biopac UK Ltd., Vegware

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Environment-friendly Straws Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Biopac UK Ltd., Vegware Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Biopac UK Ltd., Vegware Recent Development

10.11 The Paper Straw

10.11.1 The Paper Straw Corporation Information

10.11.2 The Paper Straw Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 The Paper Straw Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 The Paper Straw Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.11.5 The Paper Straw Recent Development

10.12 Footprint LLC

10.12.1 Footprint LLC Corporation Information

10.12.2 Footprint LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Footprint LLC Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Footprint LLC Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.12.5 Footprint LLC Recent Development

10.13 Transcend Packaging

10.13.1 Transcend Packaging Corporation Information

10.13.2 Transcend Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Transcend Packaging Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Transcend Packaging Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.13.5 Transcend Packaging Recent Development

10.14 PT. Strawland

10.14.1 PT. Strawland Corporation Information

10.14.2 PT. Strawland Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 PT. Strawland Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 PT. Strawland Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.14.5 PT. Strawland Recent Development

10.15 TIPI Straws

10.15.1 TIPI Straws Corporation Information

10.15.2 TIPI Straws Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 TIPI Straws Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 TIPI Straws Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.15.5 TIPI Straws Recent Development

10.16 MPM Marketing Services Pty

10.16.1 MPM Marketing Services Pty Corporation Information

10.16.2 MPM Marketing Services Pty Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 MPM Marketing Services Pty Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 MPM Marketing Services Pty Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.16.5 MPM Marketing Services Pty Recent Development

10.17 Aleco Straws

10.17.1 Aleco Straws Corporation Information

10.17.2 Aleco Straws Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Aleco Straws Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Aleco Straws Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.17.5 Aleco Straws Recent Development

10.18 Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics

10.18.1 Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics Corporation Information

10.18.2 Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.18.5 Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics Recent Development

10.19 YIWU JinDong Paper

10.19.1 YIWU JinDong Paper Corporation Information

10.19.2 YIWU JinDong Paper Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 YIWU JinDong Paper Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 YIWU JinDong Paper Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.19.5 YIWU JinDong Paper Recent Development

10.20 Sharp Serviettes

10.20.1 Sharp Serviettes Corporation Information

10.20.2 Sharp Serviettes Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Sharp Serviettes Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Sharp Serviettes Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.20.5 Sharp Serviettes Recent Development

10.21 HER CHENG SDN BHD

10.21.1 HER CHENG SDN BHD Corporation Information

10.21.2 HER CHENG SDN BHD Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 HER CHENG SDN BHD Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 HER CHENG SDN BHD Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.21.5 HER CHENG SDN BHD Recent Development

10.22 GP PAPER STRAW MALAYSIA

10.22.1 GP PAPER STRAW MALAYSIA Corporation Information

10.22.2 GP PAPER STRAW MALAYSIA Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 GP PAPER STRAW MALAYSIA Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 GP PAPER STRAW MALAYSIA Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.22.5 GP PAPER STRAW MALAYSIA Recent Development

10.23 Numis LLC

10.23.1 Numis LLC Corporation Information

10.23.2 Numis LLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Numis LLC Environment-friendly Straws Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Numis LLC Environment-friendly Straws Products Offered

10.23.5 Numis LLC Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Environment-friendly Straws Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Environment-friendly Straws Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Environment-friendly Straws Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Environment-friendly Straws Distributors

12.3 Environment-friendly Straws Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Environment-friendly Straws Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Environment-friendly Straws Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Environment-friendly Straws Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Environment-friendly Straws Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Environment-friendly Straws Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Environment-friendly Straws Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Environment-friendly Straws Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Environment-friendly Straws Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Environment-friendly Straws Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Environment-friendly Straws Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

