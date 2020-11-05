Enterprise NAS HDD Sales Market size to reach US$ 7428.3 million by 2026, from US$ 6330.9 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 2.7% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Enterprise NAS HDD Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Enterprise NAS HDD Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Enterprise NAS HDD Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Enterprise NAS HDD Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Seagate, Western Digital, Toshiba, Lenovo, HGST, Synology, Asustor, NETGEAR Market Segment by Product Type: 4TB, On the basis of product type, >4TB segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 46.55% revenue share in 2018, at a GAGR of 3.30% in the forecast period. Market Segment by Application: , Online Sales, Offline Sales, Offline sales accounted for over 70% global volume share in 2018. The application of online sales is projected to have a fast growth, at a GAGR of 5.80% from 2019 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Enterprise NAS HDD Sales market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Enterprise NAS HDD Sales market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Enterprise NAS HDD Sales industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Enterprise NAS HDD Sales market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Enterprise NAS HDD Sales market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Enterprise NAS HDD Sales market

