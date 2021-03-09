Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market 2021 : Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2027 | BWise (Netherlands), SAS Institute Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US)

The global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Request a Sample of this report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2078595/global-and-china-enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market

The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Research Report: Microsoft (US), BWise (Netherlands), SAS Institute Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), FIS (US), Thomson Reuters (US), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), MetricStream Inc. (US), EMC Corporation (US), Oracle (US), SAP SE (Germany)

Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market: Segmentation:

Audit management, Compliance management, Risk management, Policy management, Incident management, Others

On the basis of applications, global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market can be segmented as:

, BFSI, Construction and engineering, Energy and utilities, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others

Regions Covered in the Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.

The report on the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Enquire For Customization in The Report:

https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2078595/global-and-china-enterprise-governance-risk-and-compliance-egrc-market

Competitive Landscape:

Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.

The report covers the following objectives:

Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market.

The market share of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.

Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market.

Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) market.

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Audit management

1.2.3 Compliance management

1.2.4 Risk management

1.2.5 Policy management

1.2.6 Incident management

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Construction and engineering

1.3.4 Energy and utilities

1.3.5 Government

1.3.6 Healthcare

1.3.7 Manufacturing

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue

3.4 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Revenue in 2019

3.5 Key Players Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Area Served

3.6 Key Players Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America

6.1 North America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size (2015-2026)

6.2 North America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 North America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size (2015-2026)

7.2 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China

8.1 China Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size (2015-2026)

8.2 China Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8.4 China Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan

9.1 Japan Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size (2015-2026)

9.2 Japan Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size (2015-2026)

10.2 Southeast Asia Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Microsoft (US)

11.1.1 Microsoft (US) Company Details

11.1.2 Microsoft (US) Business Overview

11.1.3 Microsoft (US) Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

11.1.4 Microsoft (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Microsoft (US) Recent Development

11.2 BWise (Netherlands)

11.2.1 BWise (Netherlands) Company Details

11.2.2 BWise (Netherlands) Business Overview

11.2.3 BWise (Netherlands) Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

11.2.4 BWise (Netherlands) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 BWise (Netherlands) Recent Development

11.3 SAS Institute Inc. (US)

11.3.1 SAS Institute Inc. (US) Company Details

11.3.2 SAS Institute Inc. (US) Business Overview

11.3.3 SAS Institute Inc. (US) Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

11.3.4 SAS Institute Inc. (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 SAS Institute Inc. (US) Recent Development

11.4 IBM Corporation (US)

11.4.1 IBM Corporation (US) Company Details

11.4.2 IBM Corporation (US) Business Overview

11.4.3 IBM Corporation (US) Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

11.4.4 IBM Corporation (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 IBM Corporation (US) Recent Development

11.5 FIS (US)

11.5.1 FIS (US) Company Details

11.5.2 FIS (US) Business Overview

11.5.3 FIS (US) Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

11.5.4 FIS (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 FIS (US) Recent Development

11.6 Thomson Reuters (US)

11.6.1 Thomson Reuters (US) Company Details

11.6.2 Thomson Reuters (US) Business Overview

11.6.3 Thomson Reuters (US) Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

11.6.4 Thomson Reuters (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 Thomson Reuters (US) Recent Development

11.7 Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands)

11.7.1 Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands) Company Details

11.7.2 Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands) Business Overview

11.7.3 Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands) Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

11.7.4 Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands) Recent Development

11.8 MetricStream Inc. (US)

11.8.1 MetricStream Inc. (US) Company Details

11.8.2 MetricStream Inc. (US) Business Overview

11.8.3 MetricStream Inc. (US) Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

11.8.4 MetricStream Inc. (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2015-2020)

11.8.5 MetricStream Inc. (US) Recent Development

11.9 EMC Corporation (US)

11.9.1 EMC Corporation (US) Company Details

11.9.2 EMC Corporation (US) Business Overview

11.9.3 EMC Corporation (US) Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

11.9.4 EMC Corporation (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2015-2020)

11.9.5 EMC Corporation (US) Recent Development

11.10 Oracle (US)

11.10.1 Oracle (US) Company Details

11.10.2 Oracle (US) Business Overview

11.10.3 Oracle (US) Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

11.10.4 Oracle (US) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2015-2020)

11.10.5 Oracle (US) Recent Development

11.11 SAP SE (Germany)

10.11.1 SAP SE (Germany) Company Details

10.11.2 SAP SE (Germany) Business Overview

10.11.3 SAP SE (Germany) Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Introduction

10.11.4 SAP SE (Germany) Revenue in Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 SAP SE (Germany) Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us

In QY Research we give immense importance to the needs of our clients and assist them in offering appropriate solutions to innovate their business strategies. What we do is basically analyze the client’s history and then create an analytical model to resolve their problems. Our client-centered services also offer insights on customer profiling, target market analysis, and behavioral analysis to meet customers’ needs.