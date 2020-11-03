”
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026“”. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market in terms of revenue.
Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Regional and Country-level Analysis
The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.
The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.
Competition Analysis
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market.
The following players are covered in this report:
, Twilio
, Infobip
, Genesys Telecommunications
, SAP Mobile Services
, Syniverse Technologies
, MBlox
, CLX Communications
, AMD Telecom S.A
, Nexmo Co. Ltd.
, 3Cinteractive
, FortyTwo Telecom AB
, Tanla Solutions
, Soprano
, OpenMarket Inc.
, Tyntec
, Silverstreet BV
, Ogangi Corporation
, Vibes Media
, SITO Mobile
, Accrete
, ClearSky
Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS
Market Segment by Product Type:
|
, CRM
, Promotions
, Pushed Content
, Interactive
, Others
Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS
Market Segment by Application:
|
, BFSI
, Entertainment
, Tourism
, Retail
, Marketing
, Healthcare
, Media
, Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS market
TOC
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 CRM
1.4.3 Promotions
1.4.4 Pushed Content
1.4.5 Interactive
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 Entertainment
1.5.4 Tourism
1.5.5 Retail
1.5.6 Marketing
1.5.7 Healthcare
1.5.8 Media
1.5.9 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Revenue in 2019
3.3 Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Twilio
13.1.1 Twilio Company Details
13.1.2 Twilio Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Twilio Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
13.1.4 Twilio Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Twilio Recent Development
13.2 Infobip
13.2.1 Infobip Company Details
13.2.2 Infobip Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Infobip Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
13.2.4 Infobip Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Infobip Recent Development
13.3 Genesys Telecommunications
13.3.1 Genesys Telecommunications Company Details
13.3.2 Genesys Telecommunications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 Genesys Telecommunications Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
13.3.4 Genesys Telecommunications Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Genesys Telecommunications Recent Development
13.4 SAP Mobile Services
13.4.1 SAP Mobile Services Company Details
13.4.2 SAP Mobile Services Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 SAP Mobile Services Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
13.4.4 SAP Mobile Services Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 SAP Mobile Services Recent Development
13.5 Syniverse Technologies
13.5.1 Syniverse Technologies Company Details
13.5.2 Syniverse Technologies Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Syniverse Technologies Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
13.5.4 Syniverse Technologies Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Syniverse Technologies Recent Development
13.6 MBlox
13.6.1 MBlox Company Details
13.6.2 MBlox Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 MBlox Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
13.6.4 MBlox Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 MBlox Recent Development
13.7 CLX Communications
13.7.1 CLX Communications Company Details
13.7.2 CLX Communications Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 CLX Communications Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
13.7.4 CLX Communications Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 CLX Communications Recent Development
13.8 AMD Telecom S.A
13.8.1 AMD Telecom S.A Company Details
13.8.2 AMD Telecom S.A Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 AMD Telecom S.A Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
13.8.4 AMD Telecom S.A Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 AMD Telecom S.A Recent Development
13.9 Nexmo Co. Ltd.
13.9.1 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Company Details
13.9.2 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
13.9.4 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Nexmo Co. Ltd. Recent Development
13.10 3Cinteractive
13.10.1 3Cinteractive Company Details
13.10.2 3Cinteractive Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 3Cinteractive Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
13.10.4 3Cinteractive Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 3Cinteractive Recent Development
13.11 FortyTwo Telecom AB
10.11.1 FortyTwo Telecom AB Company Details
10.11.2 FortyTwo Telecom AB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 FortyTwo Telecom AB Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
10.11.4 FortyTwo Telecom AB Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 FortyTwo Telecom AB Recent Development
13.12 Tanla Solutions
10.12.1 Tanla Solutions Company Details
10.12.2 Tanla Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.12.3 Tanla Solutions Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
10.12.4 Tanla Solutions Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Tanla Solutions Recent Development
13.13 Soprano
10.13.1 Soprano Company Details
10.13.2 Soprano Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.13.3 Soprano Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
10.13.4 Soprano Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Soprano Recent Development
13.14 OpenMarket Inc.
10.14.1 OpenMarket Inc. Company Details
10.14.2 OpenMarket Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.14.3 OpenMarket Inc. Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
10.14.4 OpenMarket Inc. Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 OpenMarket Inc. Recent Development
13.15 Tyntec
10.15.1 Tyntec Company Details
10.15.2 Tyntec Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.15.3 Tyntec Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
10.15.4 Tyntec Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Tyntec Recent Development
13.16 Silverstreet BV
10.16.1 Silverstreet BV Company Details
10.16.2 Silverstreet BV Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.16.3 Silverstreet BV Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
10.16.4 Silverstreet BV Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Silverstreet BV Recent Development
13.17 Ogangi Corporation
10.17.1 Ogangi Corporation Company Details
10.17.2 Ogangi Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.17.3 Ogangi Corporation Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
10.17.4 Ogangi Corporation Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Ogangi Corporation Recent Development
13.18 Vibes Media
10.18.1 Vibes Media Company Details
10.18.2 Vibes Media Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.18.3 Vibes Media Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
10.18.4 Vibes Media Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Vibes Media Recent Development
13.19 SITO Mobile
10.19.1 SITO Mobile Company Details
10.19.2 SITO Mobile Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.19.3 SITO Mobile Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
10.19.4 SITO Mobile Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 SITO Mobile Recent Development
13.20 Accrete
10.20.1 Accrete Company Details
10.20.2 Accrete Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.20.3 Accrete Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
10.20.4 Accrete Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Accrete Recent Development
13.21 ClearSky
10.21.1 ClearSky Company Details
10.21.2 ClearSky Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.21.3 ClearSky Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Introduction
10.21.4 ClearSky Revenue in Enterprise Application-to-Person (A2P) SMS Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 ClearSky Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
