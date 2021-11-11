ENT Navigation Systems Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | Medtronic, Stryker, Mazor Robotics

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(ENT Navigation Systems Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the ENT Navigation Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global ENT Navigation Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global ENT Navigation Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global ENT Navigation Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global ENT Navigation Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global ENT Navigation Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Medtronic, Stryker, Mazor Robotics, Brainlab, Karl Storz, Renishaw, Intuitive Surgical, Hansen Medical, Corindus, Accuray, TransEnterix, Catheter Precision, Stereotaxis

Market Segmentation by Product:

Optical Navigation

Electromagnetic Navigation



Market Segmentation by Application:

ENT Surgery

NEURO Surgery

Functional Endoscopy Sinus Surgery (FESS)



The ENT Navigation Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global ENT Navigation Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global ENT Navigation Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 ENT Navigation Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of ENT Navigation Systems

1.2 ENT Navigation Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global ENT Navigation Systems Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Optical Navigation

1.2.3 Electromagnetic Navigation

1.3 ENT Navigation Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global ENT Navigation Systems Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 ENT Surgery

1.3.3 NEURO Surgery

1.3.4 Functional Endoscopy Sinus Surgery (FESS)

1.4 Global ENT Navigation Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global ENT Navigation Systems Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global ENT Navigation Systems Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 ENT Navigation Systems Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 ENT Navigation Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global ENT Navigation Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global ENT Navigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global ENT Navigation Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers ENT Navigation Systems Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 ENT Navigation Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 ENT Navigation Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest ENT Navigation Systems Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global ENT Navigation Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 ENT Navigation Systems Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global ENT Navigation Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global ENT Navigation Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America ENT Navigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America ENT Navigation Systems Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America ENT Navigation Systems Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe ENT Navigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe ENT Navigation Systems Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe ENT Navigation Systems Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific ENT Navigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific ENT Navigation Systems Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific ENT Navigation Systems Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America ENT Navigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America ENT Navigation Systems Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America ENT Navigation Systems Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa ENT Navigation Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa ENT Navigation Systems Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa ENT Navigation Systems Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global ENT Navigation Systems Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global ENT Navigation Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global ENT Navigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global ENT Navigation Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global ENT Navigation Systems Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global ENT Navigation Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global ENT Navigation Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global ENT Navigation Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Medtronic

6.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

6.1.2 Medtronic Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Medtronic ENT Navigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Medtronic ENT Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Medtronic Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Stryker

6.2.1 Stryker Corporation Information

6.2.2 Stryker Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Stryker ENT Navigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Stryker ENT Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Stryker Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Mazor Robotics

6.3.1 Mazor Robotics Corporation Information

6.3.2 Mazor Robotics Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Mazor Robotics ENT Navigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Mazor Robotics ENT Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Mazor Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Brainlab

6.4.1 Brainlab Corporation Information

6.4.2 Brainlab Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Brainlab ENT Navigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Brainlab ENT Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Brainlab Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Karl Storz

6.5.1 Karl Storz Corporation Information

6.5.2 Karl Storz Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Karl Storz ENT Navigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Karl Storz ENT Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Karl Storz Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Renishaw

6.6.1 Renishaw Corporation Information

6.6.2 Renishaw Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Renishaw ENT Navigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Renishaw ENT Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Renishaw Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Intuitive Surgical

6.6.1 Intuitive Surgical Corporation Information

6.6.2 Intuitive Surgical Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Intuitive Surgical ENT Navigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Intuitive Surgical ENT Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Intuitive Surgical Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Hansen Medical

6.8.1 Hansen Medical Corporation Information

6.8.2 Hansen Medical Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Hansen Medical ENT Navigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Hansen Medical ENT Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Hansen Medical Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Corindus

6.9.1 Corindus Corporation Information

6.9.2 Corindus Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Corindus ENT Navigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Corindus ENT Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Corindus Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Accuray

6.10.1 Accuray Corporation Information

6.10.2 Accuray Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Accuray ENT Navigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Accuray ENT Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Accuray Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 TransEnterix

6.11.1 TransEnterix Corporation Information

6.11.2 TransEnterix ENT Navigation Systems Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 TransEnterix ENT Navigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 TransEnterix ENT Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

6.11.5 TransEnterix Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Catheter Precision

6.12.1 Catheter Precision Corporation Information

6.12.2 Catheter Precision ENT Navigation Systems Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Catheter Precision ENT Navigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Catheter Precision ENT Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Catheter Precision Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Stereotaxis

6.13.1 Stereotaxis Corporation Information

6.13.2 Stereotaxis ENT Navigation Systems Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Stereotaxis ENT Navigation Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Stereotaxis ENT Navigation Systems Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Stereotaxis Recent Developments/Updates

7 ENT Navigation Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 ENT Navigation Systems Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of ENT Navigation Systems

7.4 ENT Navigation Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 ENT Navigation Systems Distributors List

8.3 ENT Navigation Systems Customers

9 ENT Navigation Systems Market Dynamics

9.1 ENT Navigation Systems Industry Trends

9.2 ENT Navigation Systems Growth Drivers

9.3 ENT Navigation Systems Market Challenges

9.4 ENT Navigation Systems Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 ENT Navigation Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of ENT Navigation Systems by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of ENT Navigation Systems by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 ENT Navigation Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of ENT Navigation Systems by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of ENT Navigation Systems by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 ENT Navigation Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of ENT Navigation Systems by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of ENT Navigation Systems by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

