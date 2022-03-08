Engineering Plastic Compounds Market 2022 by New Market Opportunities, Production Cost Analysis, Market Development and Market Dynamics Forces | Asahi Kasei, BASF, Celanese Corporation

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Engineering Plastic Compounds Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Engineering Plastic Compounds report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Engineering Plastic Compounds market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Engineering Plastic Compounds market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Engineering Plastic Compounds market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Engineering Plastic Compounds market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Engineering Plastic Compounds market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Asahi Kasei, BASF, Celanese Corporation, Covestro, RTP, Daicel Polymer, Formulated Polymers, Eurostar Engineering Plastics, Piper Plastics

Market Segmentation by Product:

PC

PA

PET

PBT

PPE/PTFE

ABS

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Consumer Goods & Appliances

Industrial Applications

Medical

Others



The Engineering Plastic Compounds Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Engineering Plastic Compounds market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Engineering Plastic Compounds market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Engineering Plastic Compounds market expansion?

What will be the global Engineering Plastic Compounds market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Engineering Plastic Compounds market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Engineering Plastic Compounds market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Engineering Plastic Compounds market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Engineering Plastic Compounds market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Engineering Plastic Compounds Product Introduction

1.2 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Engineering Plastic Compounds Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Engineering Plastic Compounds in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Engineering Plastic Compounds Industry Trends

1.5.2 Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Drivers

1.5.3 Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Challenges

1.5.4 Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 PC

2.1.2 PA

2.1.3 PET

2.1.4 PBT

2.1.5 PPE/PTFE

2.1.6 ABS

2.1.7 Others

2.2 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Engineering Plastic Compounds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive & Transportation

3.1.2 Aerospace

3.1.3 Electrical & Electronics

3.1.4 Building & Construction

3.1.5 Consumer Goods & Appliances

3.1.6 Industrial Applications

3.1.7 Medical

3.1.8 Others

3.2 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Engineering Plastic Compounds Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Engineering Plastic Compounds in 2021

4.2.3 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Engineering Plastic Compounds Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Engineering Plastic Compounds Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Engineering Plastic Compounds Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Engineering Plastic Compounds Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Engineering Plastic Compounds Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Asahi Kasei

7.1.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation Information

7.1.2 Asahi Kasei Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Asahi Kasei Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Asahi Kasei Engineering Plastic Compounds Products Offered

7.1.5 Asahi Kasei Recent Development

7.2 BASF

7.2.1 BASF Corporation Information

7.2.2 BASF Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 BASF Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 BASF Engineering Plastic Compounds Products Offered

7.2.5 BASF Recent Development

7.3 Celanese Corporation

7.3.1 Celanese Corporation Corporation Information

7.3.2 Celanese Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Celanese Corporation Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Celanese Corporation Engineering Plastic Compounds Products Offered

7.3.5 Celanese Corporation Recent Development

7.4 Covestro

7.4.1 Covestro Corporation Information

7.4.2 Covestro Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Covestro Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Covestro Engineering Plastic Compounds Products Offered

7.4.5 Covestro Recent Development

7.5 RTP

7.5.1 RTP Corporation Information

7.5.2 RTP Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 RTP Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 RTP Engineering Plastic Compounds Products Offered

7.5.5 RTP Recent Development

7.6 Daicel Polymer

7.6.1 Daicel Polymer Corporation Information

7.6.2 Daicel Polymer Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Daicel Polymer Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Daicel Polymer Engineering Plastic Compounds Products Offered

7.6.5 Daicel Polymer Recent Development

7.7 Formulated Polymers

7.7.1 Formulated Polymers Corporation Information

7.7.2 Formulated Polymers Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Formulated Polymers Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Formulated Polymers Engineering Plastic Compounds Products Offered

7.7.5 Formulated Polymers Recent Development

7.8 Eurostar Engineering Plastics

7.8.1 Eurostar Engineering Plastics Corporation Information

7.8.2 Eurostar Engineering Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Eurostar Engineering Plastics Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Eurostar Engineering Plastics Engineering Plastic Compounds Products Offered

7.8.5 Eurostar Engineering Plastics Recent Development

7.9 Piper Plastics

7.9.1 Piper Plastics Corporation Information

7.9.2 Piper Plastics Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Piper Plastics Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Piper Plastics Engineering Plastic Compounds Products Offered

7.9.5 Piper Plastics Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Engineering Plastic Compounds Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Engineering Plastic Compounds Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Engineering Plastic Compounds Distributors

8.3 Engineering Plastic Compounds Production Mode & Process

8.4 Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Engineering Plastic Compounds Sales Channels

8.4.2 Engineering Plastic Compounds Distributors

8.5 Engineering Plastic Compounds Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

