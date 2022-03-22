Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Outlook, Development Factors, Latest Opportunities and Forecast 2028 | Weyerhaeuser, LP Building Solutions, West Fraser

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Engineered Wood Products in Construction report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Engineered Wood Products in Construction market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Engineered Wood Products in Construction market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Engineered Wood Products in Construction market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Engineered Wood Products in Construction market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Engineered Wood Products in Construction market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Weyerhaeuser

LP Building Solutions

West Fraser

Parr Lumber

International Wood Products

Roseburg

Tolko Industries

TWPerry

Coastal Forest Products

Pacific Woodtech Corporation

Boise Cascade

Building Materials Holding Corporation

Metsä Wood

Anthony Power Column

Trimjoist Corporation

Nordic Structures



Market Segmentation by Product:

Plywood

Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam)

Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Engineered Wood Products in Construction market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Engineered Wood Products in Construction market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Plywood

1.2.3 Oriented Strand Board (OSB)

1.2.4 Glued Laminated Timber (Glulam)

1.2.5 Laminated Veneer Lumber (LVL)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Engineered Wood Products in Construction by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Engineered Wood Products in Construction Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Engineered Wood Products in Construction in 2021

3.2 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

6 North America

6.1 North America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 United States

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 China Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Engineered Wood Products in Construction Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Weyerhaeuser

11.1.1 Weyerhaeuser Corporation Information

11.1.2 Weyerhaeuser Overview

11.1.3 Weyerhaeuser Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Weyerhaeuser Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Weyerhaeuser Recent Developments

11.2 LP Building Solutions

11.2.1 LP Building Solutions Corporation Information

11.2.2 LP Building Solutions Overview

11.2.3 LP Building Solutions Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 LP Building Solutions Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 LP Building Solutions Recent Developments

11.3 West Fraser

11.3.1 West Fraser Corporation Information

11.3.2 West Fraser Overview

11.3.3 West Fraser Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 West Fraser Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 West Fraser Recent Developments

11.4 Parr Lumber

11.4.1 Parr Lumber Corporation Information

11.4.2 Parr Lumber Overview

11.4.3 Parr Lumber Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 Parr Lumber Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 Parr Lumber Recent Developments

11.5 International Wood Products

11.5.1 International Wood Products Corporation Information

11.5.2 International Wood Products Overview

11.5.3 International Wood Products Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 International Wood Products Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 International Wood Products Recent Developments

11.6 Roseburg

11.6.1 Roseburg Corporation Information

11.6.2 Roseburg Overview

11.6.3 Roseburg Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Roseburg Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Roseburg Recent Developments

11.7 Tolko Industries

11.7.1 Tolko Industries Corporation Information

11.7.2 Tolko Industries Overview

11.7.3 Tolko Industries Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Tolko Industries Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Tolko Industries Recent Developments

11.8 TWPerry

11.8.1 TWPerry Corporation Information

11.8.2 TWPerry Overview

11.8.3 TWPerry Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 TWPerry Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 TWPerry Recent Developments

11.9 Coastal Forest Products

11.9.1 Coastal Forest Products Corporation Information

11.9.2 Coastal Forest Products Overview

11.9.3 Coastal Forest Products Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Coastal Forest Products Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Coastal Forest Products Recent Developments

11.10 Pacific Woodtech Corporation

11.10.1 Pacific Woodtech Corporation Corporation Information

11.10.2 Pacific Woodtech Corporation Overview

11.10.3 Pacific Woodtech Corporation Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 Pacific Woodtech Corporation Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 Pacific Woodtech Corporation Recent Developments

11.11 Boise Cascade

11.11.1 Boise Cascade Corporation Information

11.11.2 Boise Cascade Overview

11.11.3 Boise Cascade Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Boise Cascade Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Boise Cascade Recent Developments

11.12 Building Materials Holding Corporation

11.12.1 Building Materials Holding Corporation Corporation Information

11.12.2 Building Materials Holding Corporation Overview

11.12.3 Building Materials Holding Corporation Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Building Materials Holding Corporation Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Building Materials Holding Corporation Recent Developments

11.13 Metsä Wood

11.13.1 Metsä Wood Corporation Information

11.13.2 Metsä Wood Overview

11.13.3 Metsä Wood Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.13.4 Metsä Wood Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.13.5 Metsä Wood Recent Developments

11.14 Anthony Power Column

11.14.1 Anthony Power Column Corporation Information

11.14.2 Anthony Power Column Overview

11.14.3 Anthony Power Column Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.14.4 Anthony Power Column Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.14.5 Anthony Power Column Recent Developments

11.15 Trimjoist Corporation

11.15.1 Trimjoist Corporation Corporation Information

11.15.2 Trimjoist Corporation Overview

11.15.3 Trimjoist Corporation Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.15.4 Trimjoist Corporation Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.15.5 Trimjoist Corporation Recent Developments

11.16 Nordic Structures

11.16.1 Nordic Structures Corporation Information

11.16.2 Nordic Structures Overview

11.16.3 Nordic Structures Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.16.4 Nordic Structures Engineered Wood Products in Construction Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.16.5 Nordic Structures Recent Developments

12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Engineered Wood Products in Construction Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Engineered Wood Products in Construction Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Engineered Wood Products in Construction Production Mode & Process

12.4 Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Engineered Wood Products in Construction Sales Channels

12.4.2 Engineered Wood Products in Construction Distributors

12.5 Engineered Wood Products in Construction Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Engineered Wood Products in Construction Industry Trends

13.2 Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Drivers

13.3 Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Challenges

13.4 Engineered Wood Products in Construction Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Engineered Wood Products in Construction Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

