Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market Growth Analysis,Size,Insight,Share And Outlook By 2027FIS, Sapient, Accenture

Energy trading & risk management (ETRM) is a commercial decision making and market execution tool in an integrated system that enables data exchange among traders and retailers, generators, and operations, contract, and accounting functions. The ETRM system covers complex trading requirements of a liberalized energy market and helps market participants to trade in the full range of contracts across the globe. The ETRM system also entails comprehensive risk management strategies and policies, event and trade identification, and scheduling and settlement execution. It provides consulting services for market monitoring, price transparency, and regulatory compliance. ETRM systems can be implemented to manage the entire value chain of the energy business. These systems are installed to understand the real risks involved in the value chain and provide the best options to overcome these risks. Major global firms engaged in the energy business adopt ETRM solutions widely to maximize profitability and manage the risks in the best possible manner. Oil & gas, coal, power, and biofuel industries are the prominent energy sectors that require energy trading and risk management services. Americas is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 44% in 2018. Following Americas, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 32%.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Market The global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market size is projected to reach US$ 1840.9 million by 2026, from US$ 1375.8 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market in terms of revenue. On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market.

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Breakdown Data by Type

Vendor License & Service, SaaS/Hosted Service, The segment of vendor license and service holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 79%.

Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) Breakdown Data by Application

Power, Natural Gas, Oil & Products, Other, The proportion of power industry is about 29% in 2018. Based on regional and country-level analysis,

the Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market has been segmented as follows:,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Energy Trading & Risk Management (ETRM) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

The following players are covered in this report:

OpenLink, FIS, Sapient, Accenture, Trayport, Allegro, ABB, Triple Point, SAP

