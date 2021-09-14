Energy Functional Drinks Market Overview, Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Strategies and Forecast to 2027 | Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar

“

The report titled Global Energy Functional Drinks Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Energy Functional Drinks market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Energy Functional Drinks market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Energy Functional Drinks market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Energy Functional Drinks market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Energy Functional Drinks report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Energy Functional Drinks report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Energy Functional Drinks market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Energy Functional Drinks market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Energy Functional Drinks market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Energy Functional Drinks market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Energy Functional Drinks market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar, Pepsico, Big Red, Arizona, National Beverage, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Living Essentials Marketing, Vital Pharmaceuticals, Bang Energy

Market Segmentation by Product:

General Packaging

Energy Shots



Market Segmentation by Application:

Offline

Online



The Energy Functional Drinks Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Energy Functional Drinks market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Energy Functional Drinks market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Energy Functional Drinks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Energy Functional Drinks industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Energy Functional Drinks market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Energy Functional Drinks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Energy Functional Drinks market?

Table of Contents:

1 Energy Functional Drinks Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Energy Functional Drinks

1.2 Energy Functional Drinks Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Energy Functional Drinks Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 General Packaging

1.2.3 Energy Shots

1.3 Energy Functional Drinks Segment by Channel

1.3.1 Global Energy Functional Drinks Sales Comparison by Channel: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Offline

1.3.3 Online

1.4 Global Energy Functional Drinks Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Energy Functional Drinks Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Energy Functional Drinks Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Energy Functional Drinks Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Energy Functional Drinks Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Energy Functional Drinks Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Energy Functional Drinks Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Energy Functional Drinks Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Energy Functional Drinks Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Energy Functional Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Energy Functional Drinks Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Energy Functional Drinks Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Energy Functional Drinks Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Energy Functional Drinks Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Energy Functional Drinks Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Energy Functional Drinks Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Energy Functional Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Energy Functional Drinks Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Energy Functional Drinks Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Energy Functional Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Energy Functional Drinks Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Energy Functional Drinks Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Energy Functional Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Energy Functional Drinks Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Energy Functional Drinks Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 China Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Energy Functional Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Energy Functional Drinks Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Energy Functional Drinks Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Energy Functional Drinks Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Energy Functional Drinks Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Energy Functional Drinks Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Energy Functional Drinks Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Energy Functional Drinks Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Energy Functional Drinks Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Energy Functional Drinks Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Energy Functional Drinks Historic Market Analysis by Channel

5.1 Global Energy Functional Drinks Sales Market Share by Channel (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Energy Functional Drinks Revenue Market Share by Channel (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Energy Functional Drinks Price by Channel (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Red Bull

6.1.1 Red Bull Corporation Information

6.1.2 Red Bull Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Red Bull Energy Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Red Bull Energy Functional Drinks Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Red Bull Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Monster

6.2.1 Monster Corporation Information

6.2.2 Monster Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Monster Energy Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Monster Energy Functional Drinks Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Monster Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Rockstar

6.3.1 Rockstar Corporation Information

6.3.2 Rockstar Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Rockstar Energy Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Rockstar Energy Functional Drinks Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Rockstar Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Pepsico

6.4.1 Pepsico Corporation Information

6.4.2 Pepsico Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Pepsico Energy Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Pepsico Energy Functional Drinks Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Pepsico Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Big Red

6.5.1 Big Red Corporation Information

6.5.2 Big Red Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Big Red Energy Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Big Red Energy Functional Drinks Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Big Red Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Arizona

6.6.1 Arizona Corporation Information

6.6.2 Arizona Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Arizona Energy Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Arizona Energy Functional Drinks Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Arizona Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 National Beverage

6.6.1 National Beverage Corporation Information

6.6.2 National Beverage Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 National Beverage Energy Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 National Beverage Energy Functional Drinks Product Portfolio

6.7.5 National Beverage Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Dr Pepper Snapple Group

6.8.1 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Corporation Information

6.8.2 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Energy Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Energy Functional Drinks Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Dr Pepper Snapple Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 Living Essentials Marketing

6.9.1 Living Essentials Marketing Corporation Information

6.9.2 Living Essentials Marketing Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 Living Essentials Marketing Energy Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 Living Essentials Marketing Energy Functional Drinks Product Portfolio

6.9.5 Living Essentials Marketing Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Vital Pharmaceuticals

6.10.1 Vital Pharmaceuticals Corporation Information

6.10.2 Vital Pharmaceuticals Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Vital Pharmaceuticals Energy Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Vital Pharmaceuticals Energy Functional Drinks Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Vital Pharmaceuticals Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Bang Energy

6.11.1 Bang Energy Corporation Information

6.11.2 Bang Energy Energy Functional Drinks Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Bang Energy Energy Functional Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Bang Energy Energy Functional Drinks Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Bang Energy Recent Developments/Updates

7 Energy Functional Drinks Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Energy Functional Drinks Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Energy Functional Drinks

7.4 Energy Functional Drinks Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Energy Functional Drinks Distributors List

8.3 Energy Functional Drinks Customers

9 Energy Functional Drinks Market Dynamics

9.1 Energy Functional Drinks Industry Trends

9.2 Energy Functional Drinks Growth Drivers

9.3 Energy Functional Drinks Market Challenges

9.4 Energy Functional Drinks Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Energy Functional Drinks Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Energy Functional Drinks by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Energy Functional Drinks by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Energy Functional Drinks Market Estimates and Projections by Channel

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Energy Functional Drinks by Channel (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Energy Functional Drinks by Channel (2022-2027)

10.3 Energy Functional Drinks Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Energy Functional Drinks by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Energy Functional Drinks by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

”