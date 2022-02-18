Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2028 | Osram, Philips, GE Lighting

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4379821/global-and-united-states-energy-efficient-light-bulbs-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Osram, Philips, GE Lighting, Acuity Brands, Eaton, Cree, Panasonic, Toshiba, Sharp, Yankon Lighting, Opple, Hubbell, Zumtobel Group, NVC (ETI), Nichia, FSL, TCP, Havells, Mitsubishi, MLS

Market Segmentation by Product:

CFL Light Bulbs

LED Light Bulbs

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4379821/global-and-united-states-energy-efficient-light-bulbs-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs market expansion?

What will be the global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Product Introduction

1.2 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Industry Trends

1.5.2 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Drivers

1.5.3 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Challenges

1.5.4 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 CFL Light Bulbs

2.1.2 LED Light Bulbs

2.1.3 Others

2.2 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential

3.1.2 Commercial

3.1.3 Industrial

3.2 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs in 2021

4.2.3 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Osram

7.1.1 Osram Corporation Information

7.1.2 Osram Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Osram Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Osram Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Products Offered

7.1.5 Osram Recent Development

7.2 Philips

7.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.2.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Philips Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Philips Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Products Offered

7.2.5 Philips Recent Development

7.3 GE Lighting

7.3.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

7.3.2 GE Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 GE Lighting Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 GE Lighting Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Products Offered

7.3.5 GE Lighting Recent Development

7.4 Acuity Brands

7.4.1 Acuity Brands Corporation Information

7.4.2 Acuity Brands Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Acuity Brands Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Acuity Brands Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Products Offered

7.4.5 Acuity Brands Recent Development

7.5 Eaton

7.5.1 Eaton Corporation Information

7.5.2 Eaton Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Eaton Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Eaton Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Products Offered

7.5.5 Eaton Recent Development

7.6 Cree

7.6.1 Cree Corporation Information

7.6.2 Cree Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Cree Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Cree Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Products Offered

7.6.5 Cree Recent Development

7.7 Panasonic

7.7.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

7.7.2 Panasonic Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Panasonic Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Panasonic Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Products Offered

7.7.5 Panasonic Recent Development

7.8 Toshiba

7.8.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

7.8.2 Toshiba Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Toshiba Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Toshiba Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Products Offered

7.8.5 Toshiba Recent Development

7.9 Sharp

7.9.1 Sharp Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sharp Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sharp Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sharp Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Products Offered

7.9.5 Sharp Recent Development

7.10 Yankon Lighting

7.10.1 Yankon Lighting Corporation Information

7.10.2 Yankon Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Yankon Lighting Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Yankon Lighting Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Products Offered

7.10.5 Yankon Lighting Recent Development

7.11 Opple

7.11.1 Opple Corporation Information

7.11.2 Opple Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Opple Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Opple Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Products Offered

7.11.5 Opple Recent Development

7.12 Hubbell

7.12.1 Hubbell Corporation Information

7.12.2 Hubbell Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Hubbell Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Hubbell Products Offered

7.12.5 Hubbell Recent Development

7.13 Zumtobel Group

7.13.1 Zumtobel Group Corporation Information

7.13.2 Zumtobel Group Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Zumtobel Group Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Zumtobel Group Products Offered

7.13.5 Zumtobel Group Recent Development

7.14 NVC (ETI)

7.14.1 NVC (ETI) Corporation Information

7.14.2 NVC (ETI) Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 NVC (ETI) Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 NVC (ETI) Products Offered

7.14.5 NVC (ETI) Recent Development

7.15 Nichia

7.15.1 Nichia Corporation Information

7.15.2 Nichia Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Nichia Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Nichia Products Offered

7.15.5 Nichia Recent Development

7.16 FSL

7.16.1 FSL Corporation Information

7.16.2 FSL Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 FSL Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 FSL Products Offered

7.16.5 FSL Recent Development

7.17 TCP

7.17.1 TCP Corporation Information

7.17.2 TCP Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 TCP Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 TCP Products Offered

7.17.5 TCP Recent Development

7.18 Havells

7.18.1 Havells Corporation Information

7.18.2 Havells Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Havells Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Havells Products Offered

7.18.5 Havells Recent Development

7.19 Mitsubishi

7.19.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

7.19.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Mitsubishi Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Mitsubishi Products Offered

7.19.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development

7.20 MLS

7.20.1 MLS Corporation Information

7.20.2 MLS Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 MLS Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 MLS Products Offered

7.20.5 MLS Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Distributors

8.3 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Production Mode & Process

8.4 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Sales Channels

8.4.2 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Distributors

8.5 Energy-Efficient Light Bulbs Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4379821/global-and-united-states-energy-efficient-light-bulbs-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”