Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2029| Microsoft, Eaton, IBM

Complete study of the global Energy and Utilities Analytics market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Energy and Utilities Analytics industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Energy and Utilities Analytics production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.



Key companies operating in the global Energy and Utilities Analytics market include _, Microsoft, Eaton, IBM, SAP, Intel, GE, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Cisco, Google, Oracle, SAS Institute, Salesforce, OpenText, Teradata, AWS, Atos, MicroStrategy, Alteryx, TIBCO Software, Qlik, Yellowfin, Board International, Infor

Segmental Analysis The report has classified the global Energy and Utilities Analytics industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Energy and Utilities Analytics manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Energy and Utilities Analytics industry. Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Segment By Type: On-premise

Cloud-based Energy and Utilities Analytics Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Segment By Application: Energy

Cloud-based Energy and Utilities Analytics Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Segment By Application: Energy

Utilities Competitive Landscape It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Energy and Utilities Analytics industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report: What is the growth potential of the Energy and Utilities Analytics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Energy and Utilities Analytics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Energy and Utilities Analytics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Energy and Utilities Analytics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Energy and Utilities Analytics market?

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 On-premise

1.2.3 Cloud-based

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Energy

1.3.3 Utilities

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Energy and Utilities Analytics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Energy and Utilities Analytics Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Energy and Utilities Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Energy and Utilities Analytics Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Trends

2.3.2 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Drivers

2.3.3 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Challenges

2.3.4 Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Energy and Utilities Analytics Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Energy and Utilities Analytics Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Energy and Utilities Analytics Revenue

3.4 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Energy and Utilities Analytics Revenue in 2020

3.5 Energy and Utilities Analytics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Energy and Utilities Analytics Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Energy and Utilities Analytics Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Energy and Utilities Analytics Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 5 Energy and Utilities Analytics Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Energy and Utilities Analytics Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America

6.1 North America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Energy and Utilities Analytics Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE 11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Microsoft

11.1.1 Microsoft Company Details

11.1.2 Microsoft Business Overview

11.1.3 Microsoft Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.1.4 Microsoft Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Microsoft Recent Development

11.2 Eaton

11.2.1 Eaton Company Details

11.2.2 Eaton Business Overview

11.2.3 Eaton Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.2.4 Eaton Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Eaton Recent Development

11.3 IBM

11.3.1 IBM Company Details

11.3.2 IBM Business Overview

11.3.3 IBM Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.3.4 IBM Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 IBM Recent Development

11.4 SAP

11.4.1 SAP Company Details

11.4.2 SAP Business Overview

11.4.3 SAP Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.4.4 SAP Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 SAP Recent Development

11.5 Intel

11.5.1 Intel Company Details

11.5.2 Intel Business Overview

11.5.3 Intel Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.5.4 Intel Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Intel Recent Development

11.6 GE

11.6.1 GE Company Details

11.6.2 GE Business Overview

11.6.3 GE Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.6.4 GE Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 GE Recent Development

11.7 Schneider Electric

11.7.1 Schneider Electric Company Details

11.7.2 Schneider Electric Business Overview

11.7.3 Schneider Electric Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.7.4 Schneider Electric Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development

11.8 Siemens

11.8.1 Siemens Company Details

11.8.2 Siemens Business Overview

11.8.3 Siemens Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.8.4 Siemens Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Siemens Recent Development

11.9 Cisco

11.9.1 Cisco Company Details

11.9.2 Cisco Business Overview

11.9.3 Cisco Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.9.4 Cisco Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Cisco Recent Development

11.10 Google

11.10.1 Google Company Details

11.10.2 Google Business Overview

11.10.3 Google Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.10.4 Google Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Google Recent Development

11.11 Oracle

11.11.1 Oracle Company Details

11.11.2 Oracle Business Overview

11.11.3 Oracle Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.11.4 Oracle Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Oracle Recent Development

11.12 SAS Institute

11.12.1 SAS Institute Company Details

11.12.2 SAS Institute Business Overview

11.12.3 SAS Institute Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.12.4 SAS Institute Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

11.13 Salesforce

11.13.1 Salesforce Company Details

11.13.2 Salesforce Business Overview

11.13.3 Salesforce Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.13.4 Salesforce Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Salesforce Recent Development

11.14 OpenText

11.14.1 OpenText Company Details

11.14.2 OpenText Business Overview

11.14.3 OpenText Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.14.4 OpenText Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 OpenText Recent Development

11.15 Teradata

11.15.1 Teradata Company Details

11.15.2 Teradata Business Overview

11.15.3 Teradata Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.15.4 Teradata Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 Teradata Recent Development

11.16 AWS

11.16.1 AWS Company Details

11.16.2 AWS Business Overview

11.16.3 AWS Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.16.4 AWS Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 AWS Recent Development

11.17 Atos

11.17.1 Atos Company Details

11.17.2 Atos Business Overview

11.17.3 Atos Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.17.4 Atos Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Atos Recent Development

11.18 MicroStrategy

11.18.1 MicroStrategy Company Details

11.18.2 MicroStrategy Business Overview

11.18.3 MicroStrategy Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.18.4 MicroStrategy Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 MicroStrategy Recent Development

11.18 Alteryx

.1 Alteryx Company Details

.2 Alteryx Business Overview

.3 Alteryx Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

.4 Alteryx Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

.5 Alteryx Recent Development

11.20 TIBCO Software

11.20.1 TIBCO Software Company Details

11.20.2 TIBCO Software Business Overview

11.20.3 TIBCO Software Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.20.4 TIBCO Software Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.20.5 TIBCO Software Recent Development

11.21 Qlik

11.21.1 Qlik Company Details

11.21.2 Qlik Business Overview

11.21.3 Qlik Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.21.4 Qlik Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.21.5 Qlik Recent Development

11.22 Yellowfin

11.22.1 Yellowfin Company Details

11.22.2 Yellowfin Business Overview

11.22.3 Yellowfin Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.22.4 Yellowfin Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.22.5 Yellowfin Recent Development

11.23 Board International

11.23.1 Board International Company Details

11.23.2 Board International Business Overview

11.23.3 Board International Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.23.4 Board International Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.23.5 Board International Recent Development

11.24 Infor

11.24.1 Infor Company Details

11.24.2 Infor Business Overview

11.24.3 Infor Energy and Utilities Analytics Introduction

11.24.4 Infor Revenue in Energy and Utilities Analytics Business (2016-2021)

11.24.5 Infor Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details