End Mills Market Opportunities, Challenges, Forecast And Strategies To 2028 | OSG, IZAR, ICS Cutting Tools

A newly published report titled “End Mills Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the End Mills report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global End Mills market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global End Mills market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global End Mills market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global End Mills market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global End Mills market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

OSG

IZAR

ICS Cutting Tools

NS TOOL

UNION TOOL

Guhring

HAIMER

Kennametal

Kyocera Unimerco

Lakeshore Carbide

Robbjack

Somma Tool

Melin Tool Company

Contour360 Cutting tools

Universal Cutting Tools

CERATIZIT Sacramento

HAM Precision

Garr Tool

Kyocera SGS

ISCAR

Mitsubishi Carbide

Seco

WIDIA

Walter

Li-Hsing Carbide Cutting Tools

Harvey Tool

Emuge Corporation

Wey Juan

Karnasch Professional Tools

Speed Tiger Precision Technology

Janpo Precision Tools

LMT Onsrud

YG-1

Accupro



Market Segmentation by Product:

Peripheral Cutting Edge

End Cutting Edge

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Machine Parts

Jewellery Designs

Wood Engravings

Sign Making

Plastic Cutting

Mold Making

Circuit Boards

Other



The End Mills Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global End Mills market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global End Mills market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 End Mills Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of End Mills

1.2 End Mills Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global End Mills Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.2.2 Peripheral Cutting Edge

1.2.3 End Cutting Edge

1.2.4 Other

1.3 End Mills Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global End Mills Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.3.2 Machine Parts

1.3.3 Jewellery Designs

1.3.4 Wood Engravings

1.3.5 Sign Making

1.3.6 Plastic Cutting

1.3.7 Mold Making

1.3.8 Circuit Boards

1.3.9 Other

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global End Mills Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global End Mills Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global End Mills Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global End Mills Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America End Mills Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe End Mills Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China End Mills Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan End Mills Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global End Mills Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global End Mills Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 End Mills Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global End Mills Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers End Mills Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 End Mills Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 End Mills Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest End Mills Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of End Mills Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global End Mills Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America End Mills Production

3.4.1 North America End Mills Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe End Mills Production

3.5.1 Europe End Mills Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China End Mills Production

3.6.1 China End Mills Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan End Mills Production

3.7.1 Japan End Mills Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global End Mills Consumption by Region

4.1 Global End Mills Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global End Mills Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global End Mills Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America End Mills Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe End Mills Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific End Mills Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America End Mills Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global End Mills Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global End Mills Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global End Mills Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global End Mills Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global End Mills Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global End Mills Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 OSG

7.1.1 OSG End Mills Corporation Information

7.1.2 OSG End Mills Product Portfolio

7.1.3 OSG End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 OSG Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 OSG Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 IZAR

7.2.1 IZAR End Mills Corporation Information

7.2.2 IZAR End Mills Product Portfolio

7.2.3 IZAR End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 IZAR Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 IZAR Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 ICS Cutting Tools

7.3.1 ICS Cutting Tools End Mills Corporation Information

7.3.2 ICS Cutting Tools End Mills Product Portfolio

7.3.3 ICS Cutting Tools End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ICS Cutting Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 ICS Cutting Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 NS TOOL

7.4.1 NS TOOL End Mills Corporation Information

7.4.2 NS TOOL End Mills Product Portfolio

7.4.3 NS TOOL End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 NS TOOL Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 NS TOOL Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 UNION TOOL

7.5.1 UNION TOOL End Mills Corporation Information

7.5.2 UNION TOOL End Mills Product Portfolio

7.5.3 UNION TOOL End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 UNION TOOL Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 UNION TOOL Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Guhring

7.6.1 Guhring End Mills Corporation Information

7.6.2 Guhring End Mills Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Guhring End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Guhring Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Guhring Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 HAIMER

7.7.1 HAIMER End Mills Corporation Information

7.7.2 HAIMER End Mills Product Portfolio

7.7.3 HAIMER End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 HAIMER Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 HAIMER Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Kennametal

7.8.1 Kennametal End Mills Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kennametal End Mills Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Kennametal End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kennametal Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Kennametal Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Kyocera Unimerco

7.9.1 Kyocera Unimerco End Mills Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kyocera Unimerco End Mills Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Kyocera Unimerco End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kyocera Unimerco Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Kyocera Unimerco Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Lakeshore Carbide

7.10.1 Lakeshore Carbide End Mills Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lakeshore Carbide End Mills Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Lakeshore Carbide End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Lakeshore Carbide Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Lakeshore Carbide Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Robbjack

7.11.1 Robbjack End Mills Corporation Information

7.11.2 Robbjack End Mills Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Robbjack End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Robbjack Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Robbjack Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Somma Tool

7.12.1 Somma Tool End Mills Corporation Information

7.12.2 Somma Tool End Mills Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Somma Tool End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Somma Tool Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Somma Tool Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Melin Tool Company

7.13.1 Melin Tool Company End Mills Corporation Information

7.13.2 Melin Tool Company End Mills Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Melin Tool Company End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Melin Tool Company Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Melin Tool Company Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Contour360 Cutting tools

7.14.1 Contour360 Cutting tools End Mills Corporation Information

7.14.2 Contour360 Cutting tools End Mills Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Contour360 Cutting tools End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Contour360 Cutting tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Contour360 Cutting tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Universal Cutting Tools

7.15.1 Universal Cutting Tools End Mills Corporation Information

7.15.2 Universal Cutting Tools End Mills Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Universal Cutting Tools End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Universal Cutting Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Universal Cutting Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 CERATIZIT Sacramento

7.16.1 CERATIZIT Sacramento End Mills Corporation Information

7.16.2 CERATIZIT Sacramento End Mills Product Portfolio

7.16.3 CERATIZIT Sacramento End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 CERATIZIT Sacramento Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 CERATIZIT Sacramento Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 HAM Precision

7.17.1 HAM Precision End Mills Corporation Information

7.17.2 HAM Precision End Mills Product Portfolio

7.17.3 HAM Precision End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 HAM Precision Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 HAM Precision Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Garr Tool

7.18.1 Garr Tool End Mills Corporation Information

7.18.2 Garr Tool End Mills Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Garr Tool End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Garr Tool Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Garr Tool Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Kyocera SGS

7.19.1 Kyocera SGS End Mills Corporation Information

7.19.2 Kyocera SGS End Mills Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Kyocera SGS End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Kyocera SGS Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Kyocera SGS Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 ISCAR

7.20.1 ISCAR End Mills Corporation Information

7.20.2 ISCAR End Mills Product Portfolio

7.20.3 ISCAR End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 ISCAR Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 ISCAR Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Mitsubishi Carbide

7.21.1 Mitsubishi Carbide End Mills Corporation Information

7.21.2 Mitsubishi Carbide End Mills Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Mitsubishi Carbide End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Mitsubishi Carbide Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Mitsubishi Carbide Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Seco

7.22.1 Seco End Mills Corporation Information

7.22.2 Seco End Mills Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Seco End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Seco Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Seco Recent Developments/Updates

7.23 WIDIA

7.23.1 WIDIA End Mills Corporation Information

7.23.2 WIDIA End Mills Product Portfolio

7.23.3 WIDIA End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 WIDIA Main Business and Markets Served

7.23.5 WIDIA Recent Developments/Updates

7.24 Walter

7.24.1 Walter End Mills Corporation Information

7.24.2 Walter End Mills Product Portfolio

7.24.3 Walter End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Walter Main Business and Markets Served

7.24.5 Walter Recent Developments/Updates

7.25 Li-Hsing Carbide Cutting Tools

7.25.1 Li-Hsing Carbide Cutting Tools End Mills Corporation Information

7.25.2 Li-Hsing Carbide Cutting Tools End Mills Product Portfolio

7.25.3 Li-Hsing Carbide Cutting Tools End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Li-Hsing Carbide Cutting Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.25.5 Li-Hsing Carbide Cutting Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.26 Harvey Tool

7.26.1 Harvey Tool End Mills Corporation Information

7.26.2 Harvey Tool End Mills Product Portfolio

7.26.3 Harvey Tool End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Harvey Tool Main Business and Markets Served

7.26.5 Harvey Tool Recent Developments/Updates

7.27 Emuge Corporation

7.27.1 Emuge Corporation End Mills Corporation Information

7.27.2 Emuge Corporation End Mills Product Portfolio

7.27.3 Emuge Corporation End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Emuge Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.27.5 Emuge Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.28 Wey Juan

7.28.1 Wey Juan End Mills Corporation Information

7.28.2 Wey Juan End Mills Product Portfolio

7.28.3 Wey Juan End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Wey Juan Main Business and Markets Served

7.28.5 Wey Juan Recent Developments/Updates

7.29 Karnasch Professional Tools

7.29.1 Karnasch Professional Tools End Mills Corporation Information

7.29.2 Karnasch Professional Tools End Mills Product Portfolio

7.29.3 Karnasch Professional Tools End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Karnasch Professional Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.29.5 Karnasch Professional Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.30 Speed Tiger Precision Technology

7.30.1 Speed Tiger Precision Technology End Mills Corporation Information

7.30.2 Speed Tiger Precision Technology End Mills Product Portfolio

7.30.3 Speed Tiger Precision Technology End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Speed Tiger Precision Technology Main Business and Markets Served

7.30.5 Speed Tiger Precision Technology Recent Developments/Updates

7.31 Janpo Precision Tools

7.31.1 Janpo Precision Tools End Mills Corporation Information

7.31.2 Janpo Precision Tools End Mills Product Portfolio

7.31.3 Janpo Precision Tools End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 Janpo Precision Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.31.5 Janpo Precision Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.32 LMT Onsrud

7.32.1 LMT Onsrud End Mills Corporation Information

7.32.2 LMT Onsrud End Mills Product Portfolio

7.32.3 LMT Onsrud End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.32.4 LMT Onsrud Main Business and Markets Served

7.32.5 LMT Onsrud Recent Developments/Updates

7.33 YG-1

7.33.1 YG-1 End Mills Corporation Information

7.33.2 YG-1 End Mills Product Portfolio

7.33.3 YG-1 End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.33.4 YG-1 Main Business and Markets Served

7.33.5 YG-1 Recent Developments/Updates

7.34 Accupro

7.34.1 Accupro End Mills Corporation Information

7.34.2 Accupro End Mills Product Portfolio

7.34.3 Accupro End Mills Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.34.4 Accupro Main Business and Markets Served

7.34.5 Accupro Recent Developments/Updates

8 End Mills Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 End Mills Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of End Mills

8.4 End Mills Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 End Mills Distributors List

9.3 End Mills Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 End Mills Industry Trends

10.2 End Mills Market Drivers

10.3 End Mills Market Challenges

10.4 End Mills Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of End Mills by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America End Mills Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe End Mills Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China End Mills Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan End Mills Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of End Mills

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of End Mills by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of End Mills by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of End Mills by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of End Mills by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of End Mills by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of End Mills by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of End Mills by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of End Mills by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of End Mills by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of End Mills by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of End Mills by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

