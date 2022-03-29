End Mills Market 2022 Regional Landscape, Production, Sales & Consumption Status and Prospects 2022-2028 | OSG, IZAR, ICS Cutting Tools

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “End Mills Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the End Mills report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global End Mills market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global End Mills market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global End Mills market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global End Mills market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global End Mills market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

OSG

IZAR

ICS Cutting Tools

NS TOOL

UNION TOOL

Guhring

HAIMER

Kennametal

Kyocera Unimerco

Lakeshore Carbide

Robbjack

Somma Tool

Melin Tool Company

Contour360 Cutting tools

Universal Cutting Tools

CERATIZIT Sacramento

HAM Precision

Garr Tool

Kyocera SGS

ISCAR

Mitsubishi Carbide

Seco

WIDIA

Walter

Li-Hsing Carbide Cutting Tools

Harvey Tool

Emuge Corporation

Wey Juan

Karnasch Professional Tools

Speed Tiger Precision Technology

Janpo Precision Tools

LMT Onsrud

YG-1

Accupro



Market Segmentation by Product:

Peripheral Cutting Edge

End Cutting Edge

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Machine Parts

Jewellery Designs

Wood Engravings

Sign Making

Plastic Cutting

Mold Making

Circuit Boards

Other



The End Mills Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global End Mills market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global End Mills market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 End Mills Product Introduction

1.2 Global End Mills Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global End Mills Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global End Mills Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States End Mills Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States End Mills Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States End Mills Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 End Mills Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States End Mills in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of End Mills Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 End Mills Market Dynamics

1.5.1 End Mills Industry Trends

1.5.2 End Mills Market Drivers

1.5.3 End Mills Market Challenges

1.5.4 End Mills Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 End Mills Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Peripheral Cutting Edge

2.1.2 End Cutting Edge

2.1.3 Other

2.2 Global End Mills Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global End Mills Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global End Mills Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global End Mills Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States End Mills Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States End Mills Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States End Mills Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States End Mills Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 End Mills Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Machine Parts

3.1.2 Jewellery Designs

3.1.3 Wood Engravings

3.1.4 Sign Making

3.1.5 Plastic Cutting

3.1.6 Mold Making

3.1.7 Circuit Boards

3.1.8 Other

3.2 Global End Mills Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global End Mills Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global End Mills Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global End Mills Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States End Mills Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States End Mills Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States End Mills Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States End Mills Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global End Mills Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global End Mills Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global End Mills Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global End Mills Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global End Mills Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global End Mills Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global End Mills Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 End Mills Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of End Mills in 2021

4.2.3 Global End Mills Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global End Mills Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global End Mills Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers End Mills Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into End Mills Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States End Mills Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top End Mills Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States End Mills Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States End Mills Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global End Mills Market Size by Region

5.1 Global End Mills Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global End Mills Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global End Mills Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global End Mills Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global End Mills Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global End Mills Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global End Mills Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America End Mills Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America End Mills Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific End Mills Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific End Mills Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe End Mills Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe End Mills Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America End Mills Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America End Mills Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa End Mills Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa End Mills Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 OSG

7.1.1 OSG Corporation Information

7.1.2 OSG Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 OSG End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 OSG End Mills Products Offered

7.1.5 OSG Recent Development

7.2 IZAR

7.2.1 IZAR Corporation Information

7.2.2 IZAR Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 IZAR End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 IZAR End Mills Products Offered

7.2.5 IZAR Recent Development

7.3 ICS Cutting Tools

7.3.1 ICS Cutting Tools Corporation Information

7.3.2 ICS Cutting Tools Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 ICS Cutting Tools End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 ICS Cutting Tools End Mills Products Offered

7.3.5 ICS Cutting Tools Recent Development

7.4 NS TOOL

7.4.1 NS TOOL Corporation Information

7.4.2 NS TOOL Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 NS TOOL End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 NS TOOL End Mills Products Offered

7.4.5 NS TOOL Recent Development

7.5 UNION TOOL

7.5.1 UNION TOOL Corporation Information

7.5.2 UNION TOOL Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 UNION TOOL End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 UNION TOOL End Mills Products Offered

7.5.5 UNION TOOL Recent Development

7.6 Guhring

7.6.1 Guhring Corporation Information

7.6.2 Guhring Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Guhring End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Guhring End Mills Products Offered

7.6.5 Guhring Recent Development

7.7 HAIMER

7.7.1 HAIMER Corporation Information

7.7.2 HAIMER Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 HAIMER End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 HAIMER End Mills Products Offered

7.7.5 HAIMER Recent Development

7.8 Kennametal

7.8.1 Kennametal Corporation Information

7.8.2 Kennametal Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Kennametal End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Kennametal End Mills Products Offered

7.8.5 Kennametal Recent Development

7.9 Kyocera Unimerco

7.9.1 Kyocera Unimerco Corporation Information

7.9.2 Kyocera Unimerco Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Kyocera Unimerco End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Kyocera Unimerco End Mills Products Offered

7.9.5 Kyocera Unimerco Recent Development

7.10 Lakeshore Carbide

7.10.1 Lakeshore Carbide Corporation Information

7.10.2 Lakeshore Carbide Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Lakeshore Carbide End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Lakeshore Carbide End Mills Products Offered

7.10.5 Lakeshore Carbide Recent Development

7.11 Robbjack

7.11.1 Robbjack Corporation Information

7.11.2 Robbjack Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Robbjack End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Robbjack End Mills Products Offered

7.11.5 Robbjack Recent Development

7.12 Somma Tool

7.12.1 Somma Tool Corporation Information

7.12.2 Somma Tool Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Somma Tool End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Somma Tool Products Offered

7.12.5 Somma Tool Recent Development

7.13 Melin Tool Company

7.13.1 Melin Tool Company Corporation Information

7.13.2 Melin Tool Company Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Melin Tool Company End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Melin Tool Company Products Offered

7.13.5 Melin Tool Company Recent Development

7.14 Contour360 Cutting tools

7.14.1 Contour360 Cutting tools Corporation Information

7.14.2 Contour360 Cutting tools Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Contour360 Cutting tools End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Contour360 Cutting tools Products Offered

7.14.5 Contour360 Cutting tools Recent Development

7.15 Universal Cutting Tools

7.15.1 Universal Cutting Tools Corporation Information

7.15.2 Universal Cutting Tools Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Universal Cutting Tools End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Universal Cutting Tools Products Offered

7.15.5 Universal Cutting Tools Recent Development

7.16 CERATIZIT Sacramento

7.16.1 CERATIZIT Sacramento Corporation Information

7.16.2 CERATIZIT Sacramento Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 CERATIZIT Sacramento End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 CERATIZIT Sacramento Products Offered

7.16.5 CERATIZIT Sacramento Recent Development

7.17 HAM Precision

7.17.1 HAM Precision Corporation Information

7.17.2 HAM Precision Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 HAM Precision End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 HAM Precision Products Offered

7.17.5 HAM Precision Recent Development

7.18 Garr Tool

7.18.1 Garr Tool Corporation Information

7.18.2 Garr Tool Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Garr Tool End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Garr Tool Products Offered

7.18.5 Garr Tool Recent Development

7.19 Kyocera SGS

7.19.1 Kyocera SGS Corporation Information

7.19.2 Kyocera SGS Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Kyocera SGS End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Kyocera SGS Products Offered

7.19.5 Kyocera SGS Recent Development

7.20 ISCAR

7.20.1 ISCAR Corporation Information

7.20.2 ISCAR Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 ISCAR End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 ISCAR Products Offered

7.20.5 ISCAR Recent Development

7.21 Mitsubishi Carbide

7.21.1 Mitsubishi Carbide Corporation Information

7.21.2 Mitsubishi Carbide Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 Mitsubishi Carbide End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 Mitsubishi Carbide Products Offered

7.21.5 Mitsubishi Carbide Recent Development

7.22 Seco

7.22.1 Seco Corporation Information

7.22.2 Seco Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Seco End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Seco Products Offered

7.22.5 Seco Recent Development

7.23 WIDIA

7.23.1 WIDIA Corporation Information

7.23.2 WIDIA Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 WIDIA End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 WIDIA Products Offered

7.23.5 WIDIA Recent Development

7.24 Walter

7.24.1 Walter Corporation Information

7.24.2 Walter Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 Walter End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 Walter Products Offered

7.24.5 Walter Recent Development

7.25 Li-Hsing Carbide Cutting Tools

7.25.1 Li-Hsing Carbide Cutting Tools Corporation Information

7.25.2 Li-Hsing Carbide Cutting Tools Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 Li-Hsing Carbide Cutting Tools End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 Li-Hsing Carbide Cutting Tools Products Offered

7.25.5 Li-Hsing Carbide Cutting Tools Recent Development

7.26 Harvey Tool

7.26.1 Harvey Tool Corporation Information

7.26.2 Harvey Tool Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Harvey Tool End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Harvey Tool Products Offered

7.26.5 Harvey Tool Recent Development

7.27 Emuge Corporation

7.27.1 Emuge Corporation Corporation Information

7.27.2 Emuge Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 Emuge Corporation End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 Emuge Corporation Products Offered

7.27.5 Emuge Corporation Recent Development

7.28 Wey Juan

7.28.1 Wey Juan Corporation Information

7.28.2 Wey Juan Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 Wey Juan End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 Wey Juan Products Offered

7.28.5 Wey Juan Recent Development

7.29 Karnasch Professional Tools

7.29.1 Karnasch Professional Tools Corporation Information

7.29.2 Karnasch Professional Tools Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 Karnasch Professional Tools End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 Karnasch Professional Tools Products Offered

7.29.5 Karnasch Professional Tools Recent Development

7.30 Speed Tiger Precision Technology

7.30.1 Speed Tiger Precision Technology Corporation Information

7.30.2 Speed Tiger Precision Technology Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Speed Tiger Precision Technology End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Speed Tiger Precision Technology Products Offered

7.30.5 Speed Tiger Precision Technology Recent Development

7.31 Janpo Precision Tools

7.31.1 Janpo Precision Tools Corporation Information

7.31.2 Janpo Precision Tools Description and Business Overview

7.31.3 Janpo Precision Tools End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 Janpo Precision Tools Products Offered

7.31.5 Janpo Precision Tools Recent Development

7.32 LMT Onsrud

7.32.1 LMT Onsrud Corporation Information

7.32.2 LMT Onsrud Description and Business Overview

7.32.3 LMT Onsrud End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.32.4 LMT Onsrud Products Offered

7.32.5 LMT Onsrud Recent Development

7.33 YG-1

7.33.1 YG-1 Corporation Information

7.33.2 YG-1 Description and Business Overview

7.33.3 YG-1 End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.33.4 YG-1 Products Offered

7.33.5 YG-1 Recent Development

7.34 Accupro

7.34.1 Accupro Corporation Information

7.34.2 Accupro Description and Business Overview

7.34.3 Accupro End Mills Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.34.4 Accupro Products Offered

7.34.5 Accupro Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 End Mills Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 End Mills Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 End Mills Distributors

8.3 End Mills Production Mode & Process

8.4 End Mills Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 End Mills Sales Channels

8.4.2 End Mills Distributors

8.5 End Mills Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

