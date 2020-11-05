EMV Cards Sales Market size to reach US$ 8500.7 million by 2026, from US$ 6835.7 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2021-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global EMV Cards Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global EMV Cards Sales market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global EMV Cards Sales market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global EMV Cards Sales market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Gemalto, IDEMIA, Giesecke & Devrient, Perfect Plastic Printing, ABCorp, CPI Card, Tianyu, Goldpac, Hengbao, Watchdata Technologies, Valid, Kona I, Eastcompeace Market Segment by Product Type: Contact-based EMV Cards, Contactless EMV Cards, Contactless EMV Cards accounts for the largest market share segment, while Contactless EMV Cards accounts for the fastest growth Market Segment by Application: , Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, Banking, financial services and insurance are the most widely used

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global EMV Cards Sales market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EMV Cards Sales market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the EMV Cards Sales industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EMV Cards Sales market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EMV Cards Sales market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EMV Cards Sales market

TOC

1 EMV Cards Market Overview

1.1 EMV Cards Product Scope

1.2 EMV Cards Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global EMV Cards Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Contact-based EMV Cards

1.2.3 Contactless EMV Cards

1.3 EMV Cards Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global EMV Cards Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.3.3 Government and Healthcare

1.3.4 Transportation

1.3.5 Retail

1.4 EMV Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global EMV Cards Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global EMV Cards Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global EMV Cards Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 EMV Cards Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global EMV Cards Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global EMV Cards Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global EMV Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global EMV Cards Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global EMV Cards Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States EMV Cards Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe EMV Cards Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China EMV Cards Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan EMV Cards Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia EMV Cards Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India EMV Cards Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global EMV Cards Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top EMV Cards Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top EMV Cards Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global EMV Cards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in EMV Cards as of 2019)

3.4 Global EMV Cards Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers EMV Cards Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key EMV Cards Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global EMV Cards Market Size by Type

4.1 Global EMV Cards Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global EMV Cards Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global EMV Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global EMV Cards Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global EMV Cards Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global EMV Cards Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global EMV Cards Market Size by Application

5.1 Global EMV Cards Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global EMV Cards Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global EMV Cards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global EMV Cards Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global EMV Cards Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global EMV Cards Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India EMV Cards Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EMV Cards Business

12.1 Gemalto

12.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

12.1.2 Gemalto Business Overview

12.1.3 Gemalto EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Gemalto EMV Cards Products Offered

12.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development

12.2 IDEMIA

12.2.1 IDEMIA Corporation Information

12.2.2 IDEMIA Business Overview

12.2.3 IDEMIA EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 IDEMIA EMV Cards Products Offered

12.2.5 IDEMIA Recent Development

12.3 Giesecke & Devrient

12.3.1 Giesecke & Devrient Corporation Information

12.3.2 Giesecke & Devrient Business Overview

12.3.3 Giesecke & Devrient EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Giesecke & Devrient EMV Cards Products Offered

12.3.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Development

12.4 Perfect Plastic Printing

12.4.1 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Information

12.4.2 Perfect Plastic Printing Business Overview

12.4.3 Perfect Plastic Printing EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Perfect Plastic Printing EMV Cards Products Offered

12.4.5 Perfect Plastic Printing Recent Development

12.5 ABCorp

12.5.1 ABCorp Corporation Information

12.5.2 ABCorp Business Overview

12.5.3 ABCorp EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 ABCorp EMV Cards Products Offered

12.5.5 ABCorp Recent Development

12.6 CPI Card

12.6.1 CPI Card Corporation Information

12.6.2 CPI Card Business Overview

12.6.3 CPI Card EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 CPI Card EMV Cards Products Offered

12.6.5 CPI Card Recent Development

12.7 Tianyu

12.7.1 Tianyu Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tianyu Business Overview

12.7.3 Tianyu EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Tianyu EMV Cards Products Offered

12.7.5 Tianyu Recent Development

12.8 Goldpac

12.8.1 Goldpac Corporation Information

12.8.2 Goldpac Business Overview

12.8.3 Goldpac EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Goldpac EMV Cards Products Offered

12.8.5 Goldpac Recent Development

12.9 Hengbao

12.9.1 Hengbao Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hengbao Business Overview

12.9.3 Hengbao EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Hengbao EMV Cards Products Offered

12.9.5 Hengbao Recent Development

12.10 Watchdata Technologies

12.10.1 Watchdata Technologies Corporation Information

12.10.2 Watchdata Technologies Business Overview

12.10.3 Watchdata Technologies EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Watchdata Technologies EMV Cards Products Offered

12.10.5 Watchdata Technologies Recent Development

12.11 Valid

12.11.1 Valid Corporation Information

12.11.2 Valid Business Overview

12.11.3 Valid EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Valid EMV Cards Products Offered

12.11.5 Valid Recent Development

12.12 Kona I

12.12.1 Kona I Corporation Information

12.12.2 Kona I Business Overview

12.12.3 Kona I EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Kona I EMV Cards Products Offered

12.12.5 Kona I Recent Development

12.13 Eastcompeace

12.13.1 Eastcompeace Corporation Information

12.13.2 Eastcompeace Business Overview

12.13.3 Eastcompeace EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Eastcompeace EMV Cards Products Offered

12.13.5 Eastcompeace Recent Development 13 EMV Cards Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 EMV Cards Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of EMV Cards

13.4 EMV Cards Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 EMV Cards Distributors List

14.3 EMV Cards Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 EMV Cards Market Trends

15.2 EMV Cards Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 EMV Cards Market Challenges

15.4 EMV Cards Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

