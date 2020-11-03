EMV Cards Market Growth and Share Analysis by 2026| Gemalto, IDEMIA, Giesecke & Devrient

“

The report titled Global EMV Cards Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global EMV Cards market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global EMV Cards market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global EMV Cards market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global EMV Cards market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The EMV Cards report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the EMV Cards report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global EMV Cards market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global EMV Cards market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global EMV Cards market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global EMV Cards market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global EMV Cards market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Report Are: Gemalto, IDEMIA, Giesecke & Devrient, Perfect Plastic Printing, ABCorp, CPI Card, Tianyu, Goldpac, Hengbao, Watchdata Technologies, Valid, Kona I, Eastcompeace

Market Segmentation by Product: Contact-based EMV Cards, Contactless EMV Cards, Contactless EMV Cards accounts for the largest market share segment, while Contactless EMV Cards accounts for the fastest growth

Market Segmentation by Application: , Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Healthcare, Transportation, Retail, Banking, financial services and insurance are the most widely used

The EMV Cards Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global EMV Cards market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global EMV Cards market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the EMV Cards market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in EMV Cards industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global EMV Cards market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global EMV Cards market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global EMV Cards market?

Table of Contents:

1 EMV Cards Market Overview

1.1 EMV Cards Product Overview

1.2 EMV Cards Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Contact-based EMV Cards

1.2.2 Contactless EMV Cards

1.3 Global EMV Cards Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global EMV Cards Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global EMV Cards Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global EMV Cards Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global EMV Cards Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global EMV Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global EMV Cards Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global EMV Cards Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global EMV Cards Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global EMV Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America EMV Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe EMV Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific EMV Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America EMV Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa EMV Cards Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): EMV Cards Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the EMV Cards Industry

1.5.1.1 EMV Cards Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and EMV Cards Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for EMV Cards Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact 2 Global EMV Cards Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by EMV Cards Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by EMV Cards Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players EMV Cards Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers EMV Cards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 EMV Cards Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 EMV Cards Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by EMV Cards Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in EMV Cards as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into EMV Cards Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers EMV Cards Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global EMV Cards Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global EMV Cards Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global EMV Cards Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global EMV Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global EMV Cards Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global EMV Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America EMV Cards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America EMV Cards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific EMV Cards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific EMV Cards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe EMV Cards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe EMV Cards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America EMV Cards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America EMV Cards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa EMV Cards Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa EMV Cards Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global EMV Cards by Application

4.1 EMV Cards Segment by Application

4.1.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

4.1.2 Government and Healthcare

4.1.3 Transportation

4.1.4 Retail

4.2 Global EMV Cards Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global EMV Cards Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global EMV Cards Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions EMV Cards Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America EMV Cards by Application

4.5.2 Europe EMV Cards by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific EMV Cards by Application

4.5.4 Latin America EMV Cards by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa EMV Cards by Application 5 North America EMV Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe EMV Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific EMV Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America EMV Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa EMV Cards Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa EMV Cards Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa EMV Cards Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE EMV Cards Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in EMV Cards Business

10.1 Gemalto

10.1.1 Gemalto Corporation Information

10.1.2 Gemalto Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Gemalto EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Gemalto EMV Cards Products Offered

10.1.5 Gemalto Recent Development

10.2 IDEMIA

10.2.1 IDEMIA Corporation Information

10.2.2 IDEMIA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 IDEMIA EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Gemalto EMV Cards Products Offered

10.2.5 IDEMIA Recent Development

10.3 Giesecke & Devrient

10.3.1 Giesecke & Devrient Corporation Information

10.3.2 Giesecke & Devrient Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Giesecke & Devrient EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Giesecke & Devrient EMV Cards Products Offered

10.3.5 Giesecke & Devrient Recent Development

10.4 Perfect Plastic Printing

10.4.1 Perfect Plastic Printing Corporation Information

10.4.2 Perfect Plastic Printing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Perfect Plastic Printing EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Perfect Plastic Printing EMV Cards Products Offered

10.4.5 Perfect Plastic Printing Recent Development

10.5 ABCorp

10.5.1 ABCorp Corporation Information

10.5.2 ABCorp Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ABCorp EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ABCorp EMV Cards Products Offered

10.5.5 ABCorp Recent Development

10.6 CPI Card

10.6.1 CPI Card Corporation Information

10.6.2 CPI Card Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 CPI Card EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 CPI Card EMV Cards Products Offered

10.6.5 CPI Card Recent Development

10.7 Tianyu

10.7.1 Tianyu Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tianyu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Tianyu EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Tianyu EMV Cards Products Offered

10.7.5 Tianyu Recent Development

10.8 Goldpac

10.8.1 Goldpac Corporation Information

10.8.2 Goldpac Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Goldpac EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Goldpac EMV Cards Products Offered

10.8.5 Goldpac Recent Development

10.9 Hengbao

10.9.1 Hengbao Corporation Information

10.9.2 Hengbao Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Hengbao EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Hengbao EMV Cards Products Offered

10.9.5 Hengbao Recent Development

10.10 Watchdata Technologies

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 EMV Cards Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Watchdata Technologies EMV Cards Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Watchdata Technologies Recent Development

10.11 Valid

10.11.1 Valid Corporation Information

10.11.2 Valid Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Valid EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Valid EMV Cards Products Offered

10.11.5 Valid Recent Development

10.12 Kona I

10.12.1 Kona I Corporation Information

10.12.2 Kona I Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Kona I EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Kona I EMV Cards Products Offered

10.12.5 Kona I Recent Development

10.13 Eastcompeace

10.13.1 Eastcompeace Corporation Information

10.13.2 Eastcompeace Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Eastcompeace EMV Cards Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Eastcompeace EMV Cards Products Offered

10.13.5 Eastcompeace Recent Development 11 EMV Cards Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 EMV Cards Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 EMV Cards Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

