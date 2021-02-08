Emotion AI Solutions MARKET – GROWTH, TRENDS, SIZE, SHARE, COVID-19 IMPACT AND FORECASTS (2021 – 2027)

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a market research report titled, “Global Emotion AI Solutions Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. Analysts have used primary and secondary research methodologies to determine the path of the market. The data includes historic and forecast values for a well-rounded understanding. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Emotion AI Solutions market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Emotion AI Solutions market.

TThis report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Emotion AI Solutions market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Kairos, CrowdEmotion, Affectiva, Beyond Verbal, PointGrab, nViso, Eyeris, Intel RealSense, Realeyes, the Affective Computing Company, Elliptic Labs, SoftKinetic, Sension, Gestigon, Cogito, Sightcorp Market Segment by Product Type: Software, Hardware, Market Segment by Application: Academia and Research, Media and Entertainment, Government and Defense, Healthcare and Life Sciences, IT and Telecom, Retail and eCommerce, Automotive, BFSI, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Emotion AI Solutions market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Emotion AI Solutions market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Emotion AI Solutions industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Emotion AI Solutions market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Emotion AI Solutions market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Emotion AI Solutions market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Emotion AI Solutions

1.1 Emotion AI Solutions Market Overview

1.1.1 Emotion AI Solutions Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Emotion AI Solutions Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global Emotion AI Solutions Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Emotion AI Solutions Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Emotion AI Solutions Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Emotion AI Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Emotion AI Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Emotion AI Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Emotion AI Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Emotion AI Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Emotion AI Solutions Market Size YoY Growth (2016-2027)

2 Emotion AI Solutions Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Emotion AI Solutions Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Emotion AI Solutions Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Emotion AI Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Software

2.5 Hardware

3 Emotion AI Solutions Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Emotion AI Solutions Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Emotion AI Solutions Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Emotion AI Solutions Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Academia and Research

3.5 Media and Entertainment

3.6 Government and Defense

3.7 Healthcare and Life Sciences

3.8 IT and Telecom

3.9 Retail and eCommerce

3.10 Automotive

3.11 BFSI

3.12 Others

4 Emotion AI Solutions Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Emotion AI Solutions Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Emotion AI Solutions as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Emotion AI Solutions Market

4.4 Global Top Players Emotion AI Solutions Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Emotion AI Solutions Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Emotion AI Solutions Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Kairos

5.1.1 Kairos Profile

5.1.2 Kairos Main Business

5.1.3 Kairos Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Kairos Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Kairos Recent Developments

5.2 CrowdEmotion

5.2.1 CrowdEmotion Profile

5.2.2 CrowdEmotion Main Business

5.2.3 CrowdEmotion Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 CrowdEmotion Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 CrowdEmotion Recent Developments

5.3 Affectiva

5.5.1 Affectiva Profile

5.3.2 Affectiva Main Business

5.3.3 Affectiva Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Affectiva Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Beyond Verbal Recent Developments

5.4 Beyond Verbal

5.4.1 Beyond Verbal Profile

5.4.2 Beyond Verbal Main Business

5.4.3 Beyond Verbal Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Beyond Verbal Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Beyond Verbal Recent Developments

5.5 PointGrab

5.5.1 PointGrab Profile

5.5.2 PointGrab Main Business

5.5.3 PointGrab Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 PointGrab Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 PointGrab Recent Developments

5.6 nViso

5.6.1 nViso Profile

5.6.2 nViso Main Business

5.6.3 nViso Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 nViso Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 nViso Recent Developments

5.7 Eyeris

5.7.1 Eyeris Profile

5.7.2 Eyeris Main Business

5.7.3 Eyeris Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Eyeris Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Eyeris Recent Developments

5.8 Intel RealSense

5.8.1 Intel RealSense Profile

5.8.2 Intel RealSense Main Business

5.8.3 Intel RealSense Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Intel RealSense Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Intel RealSense Recent Developments

5.9 Realeyes

5.9.1 Realeyes Profile

5.9.2 Realeyes Main Business

5.9.3 Realeyes Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Realeyes Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Realeyes Recent Developments

5.10 the Affective Computing Company

5.10.1 the Affective Computing Company Profile

5.10.2 the Affective Computing Company Main Business

5.10.3 the Affective Computing Company Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 the Affective Computing Company Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 the Affective Computing Company Recent Developments

5.11 Elliptic Labs

5.11.1 Elliptic Labs Profile

5.11.2 Elliptic Labs Main Business

5.11.3 Elliptic Labs Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Elliptic Labs Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Elliptic Labs Recent Developments

5.12 SoftKinetic

5.12.1 SoftKinetic Profile

5.12.2 SoftKinetic Main Business

5.12.3 SoftKinetic Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 SoftKinetic Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 SoftKinetic Recent Developments

5.13 Sension

5.13.1 Sension Profile

5.13.2 Sension Main Business

5.13.3 Sension Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Sension Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Sension Recent Developments

5.14 Gestigon

5.14.1 Gestigon Profile

5.14.2 Gestigon Main Business

5.14.3 Gestigon Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Gestigon Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Gestigon Recent Developments

5.15 Cogito

5.15.1 Cogito Profile

5.15.2 Cogito Main Business

5.15.3 Cogito Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Cogito Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Cogito Recent Developments

5.16 Sightcorp

5.16.1 Sightcorp Profile

5.16.2 Sightcorp Main Business

5.16.3 Sightcorp Emotion AI Solutions Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Sightcorp Emotion AI Solutions Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Sightcorp Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Emotion AI Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Emotion AI Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Emotion AI Solutions Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Emotion AI Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Emotion AI Solutions Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Emotion AI Solutions Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.