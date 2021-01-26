Emollient Market Growth And Share Analysis By 2027 Croda International Plc, Lubrizol Corporation, Ashland Inc

Emollient is the medical word for a moisturizer. Emollients trap moisture in the skin and form a Protective oily layer on the outer skin which helps skin repair and improves skin hydration. Emollients replace natural oils that help keep water in the skin to prevent it becoming dry, cracked, rough, scaly and itchy. Their use can prevent conditions like eczema ‘flaring up. Major factors driving growth of this market include the increasing aging populations leading to growth in skin diseases, Consumption upgrade and increasing disposable income in emerging economies, Technical progress of skin care products and the public awareness of physical and mental health. However, lack of mature preparation technology in emerging economies are expected to restrain the growth of this market. Emollient hold potential shares in cosmetic industry because of its natural and non-allergic characteristics. Emollients are classified on the basis of their uses as, soap substitute emollients, creams, ointments and bath additives. Thus Emollient market is segmented on the basis of its applications in cosmetic industries which includes, skin care, oral care, hair care, make up, toiletries and fragrances. Among all the segments, skin care segment contributes highest market share on the pie. Make up & toiletries segments are expected to grow over the forecast period, due to consumer inclination towards natural products. Emollient market is further segmented into regions such as, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. Europe, Asia Pacific and MEA are the major markets for natural products. The global market demand for cosmetics derived from natural products is rapidly growing, skin care is largest and fasted growing product segment in cosmetic industry. Growth in global market for natural product based cosmetics, has fueled demand for Emollient. Europe is the major market by volume as well as value where U.S has prominent market shares. Asia pacific has high market potential due to growing cosmetic care industries in emerging economies like China and India. Japan also poses high potential for natural emollients as expanding economy. The boom in the cosmetic industry for natural emollients has led to various opportunities for natural coconut derived emollient market. Increase consciousness about personal appearance and use of different body care products and improved standard of living in the emerging economies like India, China and Japan are fueling the market growth of natural emollients. Rising demand for natural substance based emollients is further expected to drive the market demand in the near future. Organic growth in cosmetic industry, increasing market demand for multifunctional and natural ingredients are some of the market drivers for coconut based emollients. Emollients market value growth is expected to be surge due to consumer inclination towards more expensive personal care products. Also the growth of skin care segment in specialized products for men skin care, baby care and women skin care is also prominent market growth driver.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Emollient Market The global Emollient market size is projected to reach US$ 1533.9 million by 2026, from US$ 1284.6 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.0% during 2021-2026.

Global Emollient Scope and Segment Emollient market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Emollient market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, BASF SE, Croda International Plc, Lubrizol Corporation, Ashland Inc, Evonik Industries AG, Stepan, AAK AB, Lipo Chemicals, Innospec Inc., Lonza Group Ltd, Kunshan Shuangyou

Emollient Breakdown Data by Type

Synthetic, Natural oil

Emollient Breakdown Data by Application

Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, Others Regional and Country-level Analysis The Emollient market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Emollient market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Emollient Market Share Analysis

