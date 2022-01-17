Emergency Thermal Blanket Market 2022: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2028 | Mylar, Swiss Safe, PrimaCare

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Emergency Thermal Blanket Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Emergency Thermal Blanket report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Emergency Thermal Blanket market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Emergency Thermal Blanket market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Emergency Thermal Blanket market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Emergency Thermal Blanket market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Emergency Thermal Blanket market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Mylar, Swiss Safe, PrimaCare, Survive Outdoors Longer, Coghlan’s, Arcturus, Coleman, Decathlon, Bolton Bros, Bearhard, Go Time Gear, GFA Production Inc., Fetter Manufacturing, Inc., Ready America, Inc., Robert Soper Limited, Northwest Woolen Mills, Major Surplus & Survival, HUM, Franz Mensch, Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus & Instruments

Market Segmentation by Product:

Silver-plated Aluminum Film

Golden Reflective Film

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Domestic

Commercial



The Emergency Thermal Blanket Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Emergency Thermal Blanket market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Emergency Thermal Blanket market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Emergency Thermal Blanket Market Overview

1.1 Emergency Thermal Blanket Product Overview

1.2 Emergency Thermal Blanket Market Segment by Material

1.2.1 Silver-plated Aluminum Film

1.2.2 Golden Reflective Film

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Market Size by Material

1.3.1 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Market Size Overview by Material (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Historic Market Size Review by Material (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown in Volume by Material (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown in Value by Material (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Forecasted Market Size by Material (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown in Volume by Material (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown in Value by Material (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Material (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Material

1.4.1 North America Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown by Material (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown by Material (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown by Material (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown by Material (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown by Material (2017-2022)

2 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Emergency Thermal Blanket Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Emergency Thermal Blanket Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Emergency Thermal Blanket Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Emergency Thermal Blanket Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Emergency Thermal Blanket Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Emergency Thermal Blanket as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Emergency Thermal Blanket Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Emergency Thermal Blanket Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Emergency Thermal Blanket Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket by Application

4.1 Emergency Thermal Blanket Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Domestic

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Emergency Thermal Blanket Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Emergency Thermal Blanket by Country

5.1 North America Emergency Thermal Blanket Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Emergency Thermal Blanket Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Emergency Thermal Blanket by Country

6.1 Europe Emergency Thermal Blanket Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Emergency Thermal Blanket Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Emergency Thermal Blanket by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Emergency Thermal Blanket Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Emergency Thermal Blanket Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Emergency Thermal Blanket by Country

8.1 Latin America Emergency Thermal Blanket Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Emergency Thermal Blanket Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Emergency Thermal Blanket by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Emergency Thermal Blanket Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Emergency Thermal Blanket Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Emergency Thermal Blanket Business

10.1 Mylar

10.1.1 Mylar Corporation Information

10.1.2 Mylar Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Mylar Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Mylar Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.1.5 Mylar Recent Development

10.2 Swiss Safe

10.2.1 Swiss Safe Corporation Information

10.2.2 Swiss Safe Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Swiss Safe Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Swiss Safe Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.2.5 Swiss Safe Recent Development

10.3 PrimaCare

10.3.1 PrimaCare Corporation Information

10.3.2 PrimaCare Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 PrimaCare Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 PrimaCare Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.3.5 PrimaCare Recent Development

10.4 Survive Outdoors Longer

10.4.1 Survive Outdoors Longer Corporation Information

10.4.2 Survive Outdoors Longer Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Survive Outdoors Longer Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Survive Outdoors Longer Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.4.5 Survive Outdoors Longer Recent Development

10.5 Coghlan’s

10.5.1 Coghlan’s Corporation Information

10.5.2 Coghlan’s Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Coghlan’s Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Coghlan’s Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.5.5 Coghlan’s Recent Development

10.6 Arcturus

10.6.1 Arcturus Corporation Information

10.6.2 Arcturus Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Arcturus Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Arcturus Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.6.5 Arcturus Recent Development

10.7 Coleman

10.7.1 Coleman Corporation Information

10.7.2 Coleman Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Coleman Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Coleman Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.7.5 Coleman Recent Development

10.8 Decathlon

10.8.1 Decathlon Corporation Information

10.8.2 Decathlon Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Decathlon Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Decathlon Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.8.5 Decathlon Recent Development

10.9 Bolton Bros

10.9.1 Bolton Bros Corporation Information

10.9.2 Bolton Bros Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Bolton Bros Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Bolton Bros Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.9.5 Bolton Bros Recent Development

10.10 Bearhard

10.10.1 Bearhard Corporation Information

10.10.2 Bearhard Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Bearhard Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Bearhard Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.10.5 Bearhard Recent Development

10.11 Go Time Gear

10.11.1 Go Time Gear Corporation Information

10.11.2 Go Time Gear Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Go Time Gear Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Go Time Gear Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.11.5 Go Time Gear Recent Development

10.12 GFA Production Inc.

10.12.1 GFA Production Inc. Corporation Information

10.12.2 GFA Production Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 GFA Production Inc. Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 GFA Production Inc. Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.12.5 GFA Production Inc. Recent Development

10.13 Fetter Manufacturing, Inc.

10.13.1 Fetter Manufacturing, Inc. Corporation Information

10.13.2 Fetter Manufacturing, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Fetter Manufacturing, Inc. Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Fetter Manufacturing, Inc. Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.13.5 Fetter Manufacturing, Inc. Recent Development

10.14 Ready America, Inc.

10.14.1 Ready America, Inc. Corporation Information

10.14.2 Ready America, Inc. Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Ready America, Inc. Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Ready America, Inc. Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.14.5 Ready America, Inc. Recent Development

10.15 Robert Soper Limited

10.15.1 Robert Soper Limited Corporation Information

10.15.2 Robert Soper Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Robert Soper Limited Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Robert Soper Limited Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.15.5 Robert Soper Limited Recent Development

10.16 Northwest Woolen Mills

10.16.1 Northwest Woolen Mills Corporation Information

10.16.2 Northwest Woolen Mills Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Northwest Woolen Mills Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Northwest Woolen Mills Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.16.5 Northwest Woolen Mills Recent Development

10.17 Major Surplus & Survival

10.17.1 Major Surplus & Survival Corporation Information

10.17.2 Major Surplus & Survival Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Major Surplus & Survival Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Major Surplus & Survival Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.17.5 Major Surplus & Survival Recent Development

10.18 HUM

10.18.1 HUM Corporation Information

10.18.2 HUM Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 HUM Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 HUM Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.18.5 HUM Recent Development

10.19 Franz Mensch

10.19.1 Franz Mensch Corporation Information

10.19.2 Franz Mensch Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Franz Mensch Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 Franz Mensch Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.19.5 Franz Mensch Recent Development

10.20 Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus & Instruments

10.20.1 Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus & Instruments Corporation Information

10.20.2 Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus & Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus & Instruments Emergency Thermal Blanket Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus & Instruments Emergency Thermal Blanket Products Offered

10.20.5 Zhangjiagang Xiehe Medical Apparatus & Instruments Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Emergency Thermal Blanket Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Emergency Thermal Blanket Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Emergency Thermal Blanket Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Emergency Thermal Blanket Industry Trends

11.4.2 Emergency Thermal Blanket Market Drivers

11.4.3 Emergency Thermal Blanket Market Challenges

11.4.4 Emergency Thermal Blanket Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Emergency Thermal Blanket Distributors

12.3 Emergency Thermal Blanket Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”