Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Product Market Growth By Segment Type,Size,Share And Trend By 2027Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare

Emergency medical services involve acute care of patients. EMS department manages patients with medical, obstetric, and surgical emergencies. The department is also equipped to treat injuries, infections, heart attacks, strokes, asthma, and acute pregnancy complications. For instance, U.S. has hospital- as well as non-hospital-based emergency departments. The industry’s leading manufacturers are Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare and Abbott, with revenues of 6.70%, 3.77%, 3.49% and 4.66%, respectively, in 2019.

Global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Product Market The global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Product market size is projected to reach US$ 8519 million by 2026, from US$ 6849 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2026.

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Product Breakdown Data by Type

Life Support and Emergency Resuscitation Systems, Patient Monitoring Systems, Wound Care Consumables, Patient Handling Equipment, Infection Control Product and Others

Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Product Breakdown Data by Application

Hospitals and Trauma Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End Users Based on regional and country-level analysis,

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Emergency Medical Service (EMS) Product market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2016-2021. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2016-2021.

, Medtronic, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Biotronik, Stryker, Nihon Kohden, Schiller, Abbott, Boston Scientific, Teleflex Medical, Smiths Medical, Asahi Kasei (Zoll Medical), Cardinal Health, Smith & Nephew, B. Braun, Vyaire Medical, 3M, Medline Industries, Johnson & Johnson, Honeywell, Mindray Medical

