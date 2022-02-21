Emergency External Defibrillators Market overview, Ongoing Trends, Latest Advancement and Demand 2022 to 2028 | Philips, Zoll, Physio-Control

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Emergency External Defibrillators Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Emergency External Defibrillators report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Emergency External Defibrillators market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Emergency External Defibrillators market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Emergency External Defibrillators market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Emergency External Defibrillators market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Emergency External Defibrillators market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Philips, Zoll, Physio-Control, Laerdal Medical, Cardiac Science, Nihon Kohden, Schiller, HeartSine Technologies, A.M.I. Italia, Defibtech, Metrax GmbH, Mediana, Instramed, METsis Medikal, Mindray, Beijing M&B Electronic, Shenzhen XFT

Market Segmentation by Product:

Semi-automated

Fully automated



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospitals

Public access

Home

Training

Others



The Emergency External Defibrillators Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Emergency External Defibrillators market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Emergency External Defibrillators market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Emergency External Defibrillators Product Introduction

1.2 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Emergency External Defibrillators Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Emergency External Defibrillators in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Emergency External Defibrillators Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Emergency External Defibrillators Industry Trends

1.5.2 Emergency External Defibrillators Market Drivers

1.5.3 Emergency External Defibrillators Market Challenges

1.5.4 Emergency External Defibrillators Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Emergency External Defibrillators Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Semi-automated

2.1.2 Fully automated

2.2 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Emergency External Defibrillators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Emergency External Defibrillators Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospitals

3.1.2 Public access

3.1.3 Home

3.1.4 Training

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Emergency External Defibrillators Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Emergency External Defibrillators Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Emergency External Defibrillators Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Emergency External Defibrillators in 2021

4.2.3 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Emergency External Defibrillators Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Emergency External Defibrillators Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Emergency External Defibrillators Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Emergency External Defibrillators Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Emergency External Defibrillators Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Emergency External Defibrillators Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Emergency External Defibrillators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Emergency External Defibrillators Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Emergency External Defibrillators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Emergency External Defibrillators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Emergency External Defibrillators Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Emergency External Defibrillators Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Philips

7.1.1 Philips Corporation Information

7.1.2 Philips Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Philips Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Philips Emergency External Defibrillators Products Offered

7.1.5 Philips Recent Development

7.2 Zoll

7.2.1 Zoll Corporation Information

7.2.2 Zoll Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Zoll Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Zoll Emergency External Defibrillators Products Offered

7.2.5 Zoll Recent Development

7.3 Physio-Control

7.3.1 Physio-Control Corporation Information

7.3.2 Physio-Control Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Physio-Control Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Physio-Control Emergency External Defibrillators Products Offered

7.3.5 Physio-Control Recent Development

7.4 Laerdal Medical

7.4.1 Laerdal Medical Corporation Information

7.4.2 Laerdal Medical Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Laerdal Medical Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Laerdal Medical Emergency External Defibrillators Products Offered

7.4.5 Laerdal Medical Recent Development

7.5 Cardiac Science

7.5.1 Cardiac Science Corporation Information

7.5.2 Cardiac Science Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Cardiac Science Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Cardiac Science Emergency External Defibrillators Products Offered

7.5.5 Cardiac Science Recent Development

7.6 Nihon Kohden

7.6.1 Nihon Kohden Corporation Information

7.6.2 Nihon Kohden Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Nihon Kohden Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Nihon Kohden Emergency External Defibrillators Products Offered

7.6.5 Nihon Kohden Recent Development

7.7 Schiller

7.7.1 Schiller Corporation Information

7.7.2 Schiller Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Schiller Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Schiller Emergency External Defibrillators Products Offered

7.7.5 Schiller Recent Development

7.8 HeartSine Technologies

7.8.1 HeartSine Technologies Corporation Information

7.8.2 HeartSine Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 HeartSine Technologies Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 HeartSine Technologies Emergency External Defibrillators Products Offered

7.8.5 HeartSine Technologies Recent Development

7.9 A.M.I. Italia

7.9.1 A.M.I. Italia Corporation Information

7.9.2 A.M.I. Italia Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 A.M.I. Italia Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 A.M.I. Italia Emergency External Defibrillators Products Offered

7.9.5 A.M.I. Italia Recent Development

7.10 Defibtech

7.10.1 Defibtech Corporation Information

7.10.2 Defibtech Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Defibtech Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Defibtech Emergency External Defibrillators Products Offered

7.10.5 Defibtech Recent Development

7.11 Metrax GmbH

7.11.1 Metrax GmbH Corporation Information

7.11.2 Metrax GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Metrax GmbH Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Metrax GmbH Emergency External Defibrillators Products Offered

7.11.5 Metrax GmbH Recent Development

7.12 Mediana

7.12.1 Mediana Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mediana Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Mediana Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Mediana Products Offered

7.12.5 Mediana Recent Development

7.13 Instramed

7.13.1 Instramed Corporation Information

7.13.2 Instramed Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Instramed Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Instramed Products Offered

7.13.5 Instramed Recent Development

7.14 METsis Medikal

7.14.1 METsis Medikal Corporation Information

7.14.2 METsis Medikal Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 METsis Medikal Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 METsis Medikal Products Offered

7.14.5 METsis Medikal Recent Development

7.15 Mindray

7.15.1 Mindray Corporation Information

7.15.2 Mindray Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Mindray Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Mindray Products Offered

7.15.5 Mindray Recent Development

7.16 Beijing M&B Electronic

7.16.1 Beijing M&B Electronic Corporation Information

7.16.2 Beijing M&B Electronic Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Beijing M&B Electronic Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Beijing M&B Electronic Products Offered

7.16.5 Beijing M&B Electronic Recent Development

7.17 Shenzhen XFT

7.17.1 Shenzhen XFT Corporation Information

7.17.2 Shenzhen XFT Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Shenzhen XFT Emergency External Defibrillators Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Shenzhen XFT Products Offered

7.17.5 Shenzhen XFT Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Emergency External Defibrillators Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Emergency External Defibrillators Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Emergency External Defibrillators Distributors

8.3 Emergency External Defibrillators Production Mode & Process

8.4 Emergency External Defibrillators Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Emergency External Defibrillators Sales Channels

8.4.2 Emergency External Defibrillators Distributors

8.5 Emergency External Defibrillators Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

