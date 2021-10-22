Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Business Growth Statistics with Key Players Insights by 2027 | Tajima, Barudan, Sunstar

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Embroidery & Knitting Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Tajima, Barudan, Sunstar, Brother, ZSK, Happy Japan, Singer, Pfaff, Shenshilei Group, Feiya, Maya Mechanical & Electrical Technology, Yonthin, Feiying Electric, Jingwei Electronic, Yuelong Sewing, Baiyuan Machine, Mayer & Cie, Terrot, Santoni, Fukuhara, Tayu, Keum Yong, Orizio, Hang Xing, Hengyi, Taifan, Unitex

Market Segmentation by Product:

Embroidery Machine

Knitting Machine



Market Segmentation by Application:

Household

Commercial

Industrial



The Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Embroidery & Knitting Machine market expansion?

What will be the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Embroidery & Knitting Machine market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Embroidery & Knitting Machine market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Embroidery & Knitting Machine market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Overview

1.1 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Overview

1.2 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Embroidery Machine

1.2.2 Knitting Machine

1.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Embroidery & Knitting Machine Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Embroidery & Knitting Machine Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Embroidery & Knitting Machine as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine by Application

4.1 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Household

4.1.2 Commercial

4.1.3 Industrial

4.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine by Country

5.1 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine by Country

6.1 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine by Country

8.1 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Embroidery & Knitting Machine Business

10.1 Tajima

10.1.1 Tajima Corporation Information

10.1.2 Tajima Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Tajima Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Tajima Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.1.5 Tajima Recent Development

10.2 Barudan

10.2.1 Barudan Corporation Information

10.2.2 Barudan Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Barudan Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Barudan Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.2.5 Barudan Recent Development

10.3 Sunstar

10.3.1 Sunstar Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sunstar Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Sunstar Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Sunstar Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.3.5 Sunstar Recent Development

10.4 Brother

10.4.1 Brother Corporation Information

10.4.2 Brother Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Brother Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Brother Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.4.5 Brother Recent Development

10.5 ZSK

10.5.1 ZSK Corporation Information

10.5.2 ZSK Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 ZSK Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 ZSK Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.5.5 ZSK Recent Development

10.6 Happy Japan

10.6.1 Happy Japan Corporation Information

10.6.2 Happy Japan Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Happy Japan Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Happy Japan Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.6.5 Happy Japan Recent Development

10.7 Singer

10.7.1 Singer Corporation Information

10.7.2 Singer Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Singer Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Singer Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.7.5 Singer Recent Development

10.8 Pfaff

10.8.1 Pfaff Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pfaff Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Pfaff Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Pfaff Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.8.5 Pfaff Recent Development

10.9 Shenshilei Group

10.9.1 Shenshilei Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 Shenshilei Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Shenshilei Group Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Shenshilei Group Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.9.5 Shenshilei Group Recent Development

10.10 Feiya

10.10.1 Feiya Corporation Information

10.10.2 Feiya Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Feiya Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Feiya Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.10.5 Feiya Recent Development

10.11 Maya Mechanical & Electrical Technology

10.11.1 Maya Mechanical & Electrical Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Maya Mechanical & Electrical Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Maya Mechanical & Electrical Technology Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Maya Mechanical & Electrical Technology Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.11.5 Maya Mechanical & Electrical Technology Recent Development

10.12 Yonthin

10.12.1 Yonthin Corporation Information

10.12.2 Yonthin Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Yonthin Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Yonthin Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.12.5 Yonthin Recent Development

10.13 Feiying Electric

10.13.1 Feiying Electric Corporation Information

10.13.2 Feiying Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Feiying Electric Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Feiying Electric Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.13.5 Feiying Electric Recent Development

10.14 Jingwei Electronic

10.14.1 Jingwei Electronic Corporation Information

10.14.2 Jingwei Electronic Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Jingwei Electronic Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Jingwei Electronic Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.14.5 Jingwei Electronic Recent Development

10.15 Yuelong Sewing

10.15.1 Yuelong Sewing Corporation Information

10.15.2 Yuelong Sewing Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Yuelong Sewing Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Yuelong Sewing Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.15.5 Yuelong Sewing Recent Development

10.16 Baiyuan Machine

10.16.1 Baiyuan Machine Corporation Information

10.16.2 Baiyuan Machine Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Baiyuan Machine Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Baiyuan Machine Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.16.5 Baiyuan Machine Recent Development

10.17 Mayer & Cie

10.17.1 Mayer & Cie Corporation Information

10.17.2 Mayer & Cie Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Mayer & Cie Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Mayer & Cie Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.17.5 Mayer & Cie Recent Development

10.18 Terrot

10.18.1 Terrot Corporation Information

10.18.2 Terrot Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Terrot Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Terrot Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.18.5 Terrot Recent Development

10.19 Santoni

10.19.1 Santoni Corporation Information

10.19.2 Santoni Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Santoni Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Santoni Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.19.5 Santoni Recent Development

10.20 Fukuhara

10.20.1 Fukuhara Corporation Information

10.20.2 Fukuhara Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Fukuhara Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Fukuhara Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.20.5 Fukuhara Recent Development

10.21 Tayu

10.21.1 Tayu Corporation Information

10.21.2 Tayu Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Tayu Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Tayu Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.21.5 Tayu Recent Development

10.22 Keum Yong

10.22.1 Keum Yong Corporation Information

10.22.2 Keum Yong Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Keum Yong Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Keum Yong Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.22.5 Keum Yong Recent Development

10.23 Orizio

10.23.1 Orizio Corporation Information

10.23.2 Orizio Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Orizio Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Orizio Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.23.5 Orizio Recent Development

10.24 Hang Xing

10.24.1 Hang Xing Corporation Information

10.24.2 Hang Xing Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 Hang Xing Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 Hang Xing Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.24.5 Hang Xing Recent Development

10.25 Hengyi

10.25.1 Hengyi Corporation Information

10.25.2 Hengyi Introduction and Business Overview

10.25.3 Hengyi Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.25.4 Hengyi Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.25.5 Hengyi Recent Development

10.26 Taifan

10.26.1 Taifan Corporation Information

10.26.2 Taifan Introduction and Business Overview

10.26.3 Taifan Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.26.4 Taifan Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.26.5 Taifan Recent Development

10.27 Unitex

10.27.1 Unitex Corporation Information

10.27.2 Unitex Introduction and Business Overview

10.27.3 Unitex Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.27.4 Unitex Embroidery & Knitting Machine Products Offered

10.27.5 Unitex Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Distributors

12.3 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”