Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2027 | Tajima, Barudan, Sunstar

Market Summary
A newly published report titled “(Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Embroidery & Knitting Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Tajima, Barudan, Sunstar, Brother, ZSK, Happy Japan, Singer, Pfaff, Shenshilei Group, Feiya, Maya Mechanical & Electrical Technology, Yonthin, Feiying Electric, Jingwei Electronic, Yuelong Sewing, Baiyuan Machine, Mayer & Cie, Terrot, Santoni, Fukuhara, Tayu, Keum Yong, Orizio, Hang Xing, Hengyi, Taifan, Unitex
Market Segmentation by Product:
Embroidery Machine
Knitting Machine
Market Segmentation by Application:
Household
Commercial
Industrial
The Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Embroidery & Knitting Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Embroidery Machine
1.2.3 Knitting Machine
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Household
1.3.3 Commercial
1.3.4 Industrial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Production
2.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Embroidery & Knitting Machine Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Embroidery & Knitting Machine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Embroidery & Knitting Machine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Embroidery & Knitting Machine Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Embroidery & Knitting Machine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Embroidery & Knitting Machine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Embroidery & Knitting Machine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Embroidery & Knitting Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Embroidery & Knitting Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Embroidery & Knitting Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 China Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Embroidery & Knitting Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Tajima
12.1.1 Tajima Corporation Information
12.1.2 Tajima Overview
12.1.3 Tajima Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Tajima Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 Tajima Recent Developments
12.2 Barudan
12.2.1 Barudan Corporation Information
12.2.2 Barudan Overview
12.2.3 Barudan Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Barudan Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 Barudan Recent Developments
12.3 Sunstar
12.3.1 Sunstar Corporation Information
12.3.2 Sunstar Overview
12.3.3 Sunstar Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Sunstar Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 Sunstar Recent Developments
12.4 Brother
12.4.1 Brother Corporation Information
12.4.2 Brother Overview
12.4.3 Brother Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Brother Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 Brother Recent Developments
12.5 ZSK
12.5.1 ZSK Corporation Information
12.5.2 ZSK Overview
12.5.3 ZSK Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 ZSK Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 ZSK Recent Developments
12.6 Happy Japan
12.6.1 Happy Japan Corporation Information
12.6.2 Happy Japan Overview
12.6.3 Happy Japan Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Happy Japan Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Happy Japan Recent Developments
12.7 Singer
12.7.1 Singer Corporation Information
12.7.2 Singer Overview
12.7.3 Singer Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Singer Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 Singer Recent Developments
12.8 Pfaff
12.8.1 Pfaff Corporation Information
12.8.2 Pfaff Overview
12.8.3 Pfaff Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Pfaff Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Pfaff Recent Developments
12.9 Shenshilei Group
12.9.1 Shenshilei Group Corporation Information
12.9.2 Shenshilei Group Overview
12.9.3 Shenshilei Group Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Shenshilei Group Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 Shenshilei Group Recent Developments
12.10 Feiya
12.10.1 Feiya Corporation Information
12.10.2 Feiya Overview
12.10.3 Feiya Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Feiya Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Feiya Recent Developments
12.11 Maya Mechanical & Electrical Technology
12.11.1 Maya Mechanical & Electrical Technology Corporation Information
12.11.2 Maya Mechanical & Electrical Technology Overview
12.11.3 Maya Mechanical & Electrical Technology Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Maya Mechanical & Electrical Technology Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Maya Mechanical & Electrical Technology Recent Developments
12.12 Yonthin
12.12.1 Yonthin Corporation Information
12.12.2 Yonthin Overview
12.12.3 Yonthin Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Yonthin Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.12.5 Yonthin Recent Developments
12.13 Feiying Electric
12.13.1 Feiying Electric Corporation Information
12.13.2 Feiying Electric Overview
12.13.3 Feiying Electric Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Feiying Electric Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.13.5 Feiying Electric Recent Developments
12.14 Jingwei Electronic
12.14.1 Jingwei Electronic Corporation Information
12.14.2 Jingwei Electronic Overview
12.14.3 Jingwei Electronic Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Jingwei Electronic Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.14.5 Jingwei Electronic Recent Developments
12.15 Yuelong Sewing
12.15.1 Yuelong Sewing Corporation Information
12.15.2 Yuelong Sewing Overview
12.15.3 Yuelong Sewing Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Yuelong Sewing Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.15.5 Yuelong Sewing Recent Developments
12.16 Baiyuan Machine
12.16.1 Baiyuan Machine Corporation Information
12.16.2 Baiyuan Machine Overview
12.16.3 Baiyuan Machine Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Baiyuan Machine Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.16.5 Baiyuan Machine Recent Developments
12.17 Mayer & Cie
12.17.1 Mayer & Cie Corporation Information
12.17.2 Mayer & Cie Overview
12.17.3 Mayer & Cie Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Mayer & Cie Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.17.5 Mayer & Cie Recent Developments
12.18 Terrot
12.18.1 Terrot Corporation Information
12.18.2 Terrot Overview
12.18.3 Terrot Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Terrot Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.18.5 Terrot Recent Developments
12.19 Santoni
12.19.1 Santoni Corporation Information
12.19.2 Santoni Overview
12.19.3 Santoni Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Santoni Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.19.5 Santoni Recent Developments
12.20 Fukuhara
12.20.1 Fukuhara Corporation Information
12.20.2 Fukuhara Overview
12.20.3 Fukuhara Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Fukuhara Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.20.5 Fukuhara Recent Developments
12.21 Tayu
12.21.1 Tayu Corporation Information
12.21.2 Tayu Overview
12.21.3 Tayu Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Tayu Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.21.5 Tayu Recent Developments
12.22 Keum Yong
12.22.1 Keum Yong Corporation Information
12.22.2 Keum Yong Overview
12.22.3 Keum Yong Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.22.4 Keum Yong Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.22.5 Keum Yong Recent Developments
12.23 Orizio
12.23.1 Orizio Corporation Information
12.23.2 Orizio Overview
12.23.3 Orizio Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.23.4 Orizio Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.23.5 Orizio Recent Developments
12.24 Hang Xing
12.24.1 Hang Xing Corporation Information
12.24.2 Hang Xing Overview
12.24.3 Hang Xing Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.24.4 Hang Xing Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.24.5 Hang Xing Recent Developments
12.25 Hengyi
12.25.1 Hengyi Corporation Information
12.25.2 Hengyi Overview
12.25.3 Hengyi Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.25.4 Hengyi Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.25.5 Hengyi Recent Developments
12.26 Taifan
12.26.1 Taifan Corporation Information
12.26.2 Taifan Overview
12.26.3 Taifan Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.26.4 Taifan Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.26.5 Taifan Recent Developments
12.27 Unitex
12.27.1 Unitex Corporation Information
12.27.2 Unitex Overview
12.27.3 Unitex Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.27.4 Unitex Embroidery & Knitting Machine Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.27.5 Unitex Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Production Mode & Process
13.4 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Sales Channels
13.4.2 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Distributors
13.5 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Industry Trends
14.2 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Drivers
14.3 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Challenges
14.4 Embroidery & Knitting Machine Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Embroidery & Knitting Machine Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
