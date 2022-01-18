Embedded Boards & Modules Market Latest Trend, Growth, Size, Application & Forecast 2028 | Advantech, Kontron, Abaco

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Embedded Boards & Modules Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4210198/global-and-united-states-embedded-boards-amp-modules-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Embedded Boards & Modules report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Embedded Boards & Modules market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Embedded Boards & Modules market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Embedded Boards & Modules market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Embedded Boards & Modules market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Embedded Boards & Modules market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Advantech

Kontron

Abaco

Artesyn Embedded (Advanced Energy)

Curtiss Wright Controls

ADLINK

DFI

MSC Technologies

Congatec AG

Axiomtek Co.,Ltd.

Portwell

Radisys (Reliance Industries)

Avalue Technology

Mercury Systems

IEI

Data Modul

AAEON

Digi International

Fastwel

ASRock

NEXCOM

ARBOR Technology

Fujitsu

EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd.

BittWare (Molex)

Eurotech

TYAN Computer Corp. (MiTAC)

One Stop Systems

General Micro Sys

Premio Inc.

Trenton Systems

B-PLUS GMBH

BCM

Corvalent



Market Segmentation by Product:

ARM

X86

PowerPC

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Defense & Aerospace

Communications

Medical

Automotive & Transport

Automations & Control

Others



The Embedded Boards & Modules Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Embedded Boards & Modules market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Embedded Boards & Modules market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4210198/global-and-united-states-embedded-boards-amp-modules-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Embedded Boards & Modules market expansion?

What will be the global Embedded Boards & Modules market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Embedded Boards & Modules market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Embedded Boards & Modules market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Embedded Boards & Modules market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Embedded Boards & Modules market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Embedded Boards & Modules Product Introduction

1.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Embedded Boards & Modules Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Embedded Boards & Modules in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Embedded Boards & Modules Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Embedded Boards & Modules Industry Trends

1.5.2 Embedded Boards & Modules Market Drivers

1.5.3 Embedded Boards & Modules Market Challenges

1.5.4 Embedded Boards & Modules Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Embedded Boards & Modules Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 ARM

2.1.2 X86

2.1.3 PowerPC

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Embedded Boards & Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Embedded Boards & Modules Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Defense & Aerospace

3.1.2 Communications

3.1.3 Medical

3.1.4 Automotive & Transport

3.1.5 Automations & Control

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Embedded Boards & Modules Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Embedded Boards & Modules Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Embedded Boards & Modules Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Embedded Boards & Modules in 2021

4.2.3 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Embedded Boards & Modules Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Embedded Boards & Modules Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Embedded Boards & Modules Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Embedded Boards & Modules Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Embedded Boards & Modules Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Embedded Boards & Modules Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Embedded Boards & Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Embedded Boards & Modules Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Embedded Boards & Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Embedded Boards & Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Embedded Boards & Modules Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Embedded Boards & Modules Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Advantech

7.1.1 Advantech Corporation Information

7.1.2 Advantech Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Advantech Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Advantech Embedded Boards & Modules Products Offered

7.1.5 Advantech Recent Development

7.2 Kontron

7.2.1 Kontron Corporation Information

7.2.2 Kontron Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Kontron Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Kontron Embedded Boards & Modules Products Offered

7.2.5 Kontron Recent Development

7.3 Abaco

7.3.1 Abaco Corporation Information

7.3.2 Abaco Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Abaco Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Abaco Embedded Boards & Modules Products Offered

7.3.5 Abaco Recent Development

7.4 Artesyn Embedded (Advanced Energy)

7.4.1 Artesyn Embedded (Advanced Energy) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Artesyn Embedded (Advanced Energy) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Artesyn Embedded (Advanced Energy) Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Artesyn Embedded (Advanced Energy) Embedded Boards & Modules Products Offered

7.4.5 Artesyn Embedded (Advanced Energy) Recent Development

7.5 Curtiss Wright Controls

7.5.1 Curtiss Wright Controls Corporation Information

7.5.2 Curtiss Wright Controls Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Curtiss Wright Controls Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Curtiss Wright Controls Embedded Boards & Modules Products Offered

7.5.5 Curtiss Wright Controls Recent Development

7.6 ADLINK

7.6.1 ADLINK Corporation Information

7.6.2 ADLINK Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 ADLINK Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 ADLINK Embedded Boards & Modules Products Offered

7.6.5 ADLINK Recent Development

7.7 DFI

7.7.1 DFI Corporation Information

7.7.2 DFI Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 DFI Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DFI Embedded Boards & Modules Products Offered

7.7.5 DFI Recent Development

7.8 MSC Technologies

7.8.1 MSC Technologies Corporation Information

7.8.2 MSC Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 MSC Technologies Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 MSC Technologies Embedded Boards & Modules Products Offered

7.8.5 MSC Technologies Recent Development

7.9 Congatec AG

7.9.1 Congatec AG Corporation Information

7.9.2 Congatec AG Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Congatec AG Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Congatec AG Embedded Boards & Modules Products Offered

7.9.5 Congatec AG Recent Development

7.10 Axiomtek Co.,Ltd.

7.10.1 Axiomtek Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.10.2 Axiomtek Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Axiomtek Co.,Ltd. Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Axiomtek Co.,Ltd. Embedded Boards & Modules Products Offered

7.10.5 Axiomtek Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.11 Portwell

7.11.1 Portwell Corporation Information

7.11.2 Portwell Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Portwell Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Portwell Embedded Boards & Modules Products Offered

7.11.5 Portwell Recent Development

7.12 Radisys (Reliance Industries)

7.12.1 Radisys (Reliance Industries) Corporation Information

7.12.2 Radisys (Reliance Industries) Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Radisys (Reliance Industries) Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Radisys (Reliance Industries) Products Offered

7.12.5 Radisys (Reliance Industries) Recent Development

7.13 Avalue Technology

7.13.1 Avalue Technology Corporation Information

7.13.2 Avalue Technology Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Avalue Technology Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Avalue Technology Products Offered

7.13.5 Avalue Technology Recent Development

7.14 Mercury Systems

7.14.1 Mercury Systems Corporation Information

7.14.2 Mercury Systems Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Mercury Systems Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Mercury Systems Products Offered

7.14.5 Mercury Systems Recent Development

7.15 IEI

7.15.1 IEI Corporation Information

7.15.2 IEI Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 IEI Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 IEI Products Offered

7.15.5 IEI Recent Development

7.16 Data Modul

7.16.1 Data Modul Corporation Information

7.16.2 Data Modul Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Data Modul Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Data Modul Products Offered

7.16.5 Data Modul Recent Development

7.17 AAEON

7.17.1 AAEON Corporation Information

7.17.2 AAEON Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 AAEON Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 AAEON Products Offered

7.17.5 AAEON Recent Development

7.18 Digi International

7.18.1 Digi International Corporation Information

7.18.2 Digi International Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 Digi International Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 Digi International Products Offered

7.18.5 Digi International Recent Development

7.19 Fastwel

7.19.1 Fastwel Corporation Information

7.19.2 Fastwel Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 Fastwel Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 Fastwel Products Offered

7.19.5 Fastwel Recent Development

7.20 ASRock

7.20.1 ASRock Corporation Information

7.20.2 ASRock Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 ASRock Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 ASRock Products Offered

7.20.5 ASRock Recent Development

7.21 NEXCOM

7.21.1 NEXCOM Corporation Information

7.21.2 NEXCOM Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 NEXCOM Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 NEXCOM Products Offered

7.21.5 NEXCOM Recent Development

7.22 ARBOR Technology

7.22.1 ARBOR Technology Corporation Information

7.22.2 ARBOR Technology Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 ARBOR Technology Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 ARBOR Technology Products Offered

7.22.5 ARBOR Technology Recent Development

7.23 Fujitsu

7.23.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

7.23.2 Fujitsu Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Fujitsu Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Fujitsu Products Offered

7.23.5 Fujitsu Recent Development

7.24 EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd.

7.24.1 EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd. Corporation Information

7.24.2 EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd. Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd. Products Offered

7.24.5 EVOC Intelligent Technology Co.,Ltd. Recent Development

7.25 BittWare (Molex)

7.25.1 BittWare (Molex) Corporation Information

7.25.2 BittWare (Molex) Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 BittWare (Molex) Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 BittWare (Molex) Products Offered

7.25.5 BittWare (Molex) Recent Development

7.26 Eurotech

7.26.1 Eurotech Corporation Information

7.26.2 Eurotech Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 Eurotech Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 Eurotech Products Offered

7.26.5 Eurotech Recent Development

7.27 TYAN Computer Corp. (MiTAC)

7.27.1 TYAN Computer Corp. (MiTAC) Corporation Information

7.27.2 TYAN Computer Corp. (MiTAC) Description and Business Overview

7.27.3 TYAN Computer Corp. (MiTAC) Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.27.4 TYAN Computer Corp. (MiTAC) Products Offered

7.27.5 TYAN Computer Corp. (MiTAC) Recent Development

7.28 One Stop Systems

7.28.1 One Stop Systems Corporation Information

7.28.2 One Stop Systems Description and Business Overview

7.28.3 One Stop Systems Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.28.4 One Stop Systems Products Offered

7.28.5 One Stop Systems Recent Development

7.29 General Micro Sys

7.29.1 General Micro Sys Corporation Information

7.29.2 General Micro Sys Description and Business Overview

7.29.3 General Micro Sys Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.29.4 General Micro Sys Products Offered

7.29.5 General Micro Sys Recent Development

7.30 Premio Inc.

7.30.1 Premio Inc. Corporation Information

7.30.2 Premio Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.30.3 Premio Inc. Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.30.4 Premio Inc. Products Offered

7.30.5 Premio Inc. Recent Development

7.31 Trenton Systems

7.31.1 Trenton Systems Corporation Information

7.31.2 Trenton Systems Description and Business Overview

7.31.3 Trenton Systems Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.31.4 Trenton Systems Products Offered

7.31.5 Trenton Systems Recent Development

7.32 B-PLUS GMBH

7.32.1 B-PLUS GMBH Corporation Information

7.32.2 B-PLUS GMBH Description and Business Overview

7.32.3 B-PLUS GMBH Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.32.4 B-PLUS GMBH Products Offered

7.32.5 B-PLUS GMBH Recent Development

7.33 BCM

7.33.1 BCM Corporation Information

7.33.2 BCM Description and Business Overview

7.33.3 BCM Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.33.4 BCM Products Offered

7.33.5 BCM Recent Development

7.34 Corvalent

7.34.1 Corvalent Corporation Information

7.34.2 Corvalent Description and Business Overview

7.34.3 Corvalent Embedded Boards & Modules Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.34.4 Corvalent Products Offered

7.34.5 Corvalent Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Embedded Boards & Modules Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Embedded Boards & Modules Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Embedded Boards & Modules Distributors

8.3 Embedded Boards & Modules Production Mode & Process

8.4 Embedded Boards & Modules Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Embedded Boards & Modules Sales Channels

8.4.2 Embedded Boards & Modules Distributors

8.5 Embedded Boards & Modules Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4210198/global-and-united-states-embedded-boards-amp-modules-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”