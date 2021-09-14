Elevator Component Market Business Strategies by Leading Industry Players Forecast to 2027 | Adams Elevator Equipment Company (Schindler Holding AG), Avire Ltd (Halma plc.), Böhnke & Partner GmbH

“

The report titled Global Elevator Component Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Elevator Component market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Elevator Component market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Elevator Component market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Elevator Component market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Elevator Component report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Elevator Component report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Elevator Component market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Elevator Component market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Elevator Component market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Elevator Component market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Elevator Component market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Adams Elevator Equipment Company (Schindler Holding AG), Avire Ltd (Halma plc.), Böhnke & Partner GmbH, DMG, Elevator Equipment Corporation (EECO), Elevator Products Corporation, EMI / Porta Inc., Fermator Group, GAL Manufacturing Corp., Hans & Jos. Kronenberg GmbH, Hissmekano AB, Hydroware, Kinds Elteknik AB, Nidec Kinetek Elevator Technology (NKET), Wittur Group

Market Segmentation by Product:

Elevator Machine

Speed Governor

Counterweight

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Elevators for Passengers

Elevators for Freight



The Elevator Component Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Elevator Component market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Elevator Component market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Elevator Component market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Elevator Component industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Elevator Component market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Elevator Component market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Elevator Component market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Elevator Component Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Elevator Component Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Elevator Machine

1.2.3 Speed Governor

1.2.4 Counterweight

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Elevator Component Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Elevators for Passengers

1.3.3 Elevators for Freight

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Elevator Component Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Elevator Component Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Elevator Component Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Elevator Component, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Elevator Component Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Elevator Component Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Elevator Component Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Elevator Component Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Elevator Component Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Elevator Component Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Elevator Component Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Elevator Component Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Elevator Component Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Elevator Component Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Elevator Component Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Elevator Component Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Elevator Component Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Elevator Component Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Elevator Component Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Elevator Component Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Elevator Component Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Elevator Component Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Elevator Component Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Elevator Component Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Elevator Component Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Elevator Component Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Elevator Component Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Elevator Component Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Elevator Component Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Elevator Component Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Elevator Component Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Elevator Component Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Elevator Component Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Elevator Component Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Elevator Component Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Elevator Component Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Elevator Component Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Elevator Component Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Elevator Component Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Elevator Component Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Elevator Component Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Elevator Component Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Elevator Component Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Elevator Component Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Elevator Component Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Elevator Component Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Elevator Component Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Elevator Component Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Elevator Component Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Elevator Component Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Elevator Component Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Elevator Component Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Elevator Component Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Elevator Component Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Elevator Component Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Elevator Component Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Elevator Component Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Elevator Component Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Elevator Component Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Elevator Component Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Elevator Component Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Elevator Component Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Elevator Component Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Elevator Component Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Elevator Component Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Elevator Component Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Elevator Component Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Elevator Component Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Elevator Component Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Elevator Component Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Elevator Component Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Elevator Component Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Elevator Component Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Elevator Component Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Elevator Component Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Elevator Component Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Elevator Component Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Elevator Component Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Elevator Component Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Elevator Component Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Elevator Component Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Elevator Component Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Elevator Component Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Elevator Component Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Elevator Component Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Adams Elevator Equipment Company (Schindler Holding AG)

12.1.1 Adams Elevator Equipment Company (Schindler Holding AG) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Adams Elevator Equipment Company (Schindler Holding AG) Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Adams Elevator Equipment Company (Schindler Holding AG) Elevator Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Adams Elevator Equipment Company (Schindler Holding AG) Elevator Component Products Offered

12.1.5 Adams Elevator Equipment Company (Schindler Holding AG) Recent Development

12.2 Avire Ltd (Halma plc.)

12.2.1 Avire Ltd (Halma plc.) Corporation Information

12.2.2 Avire Ltd (Halma plc.) Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Avire Ltd (Halma plc.) Elevator Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Avire Ltd (Halma plc.) Elevator Component Products Offered

12.2.5 Avire Ltd (Halma plc.) Recent Development

12.3 Böhnke & Partner GmbH

12.3.1 Böhnke & Partner GmbH Corporation Information

12.3.2 Böhnke & Partner GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Böhnke & Partner GmbH Elevator Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Böhnke & Partner GmbH Elevator Component Products Offered

12.3.5 Böhnke & Partner GmbH Recent Development

12.4 DMG

12.4.1 DMG Corporation Information

12.4.2 DMG Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 DMG Elevator Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DMG Elevator Component Products Offered

12.4.5 DMG Recent Development

12.5 Elevator Equipment Corporation (EECO)

12.5.1 Elevator Equipment Corporation (EECO) Corporation Information

12.5.2 Elevator Equipment Corporation (EECO) Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Elevator Equipment Corporation (EECO) Elevator Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Elevator Equipment Corporation (EECO) Elevator Component Products Offered

12.5.5 Elevator Equipment Corporation (EECO) Recent Development

12.6 Elevator Products Corporation

12.6.1 Elevator Products Corporation Corporation Information

12.6.2 Elevator Products Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Elevator Products Corporation Elevator Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Elevator Products Corporation Elevator Component Products Offered

12.6.5 Elevator Products Corporation Recent Development

12.7 EMI / Porta Inc.

12.7.1 EMI / Porta Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 EMI / Porta Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 EMI / Porta Inc. Elevator Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 EMI / Porta Inc. Elevator Component Products Offered

12.7.5 EMI / Porta Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Fermator Group

12.8.1 Fermator Group Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fermator Group Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Fermator Group Elevator Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Fermator Group Elevator Component Products Offered

12.8.5 Fermator Group Recent Development

12.9 GAL Manufacturing Corp.

12.9.1 GAL Manufacturing Corp. Corporation Information

12.9.2 GAL Manufacturing Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 GAL Manufacturing Corp. Elevator Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 GAL Manufacturing Corp. Elevator Component Products Offered

12.9.5 GAL Manufacturing Corp. Recent Development

12.10 Hans & Jos. Kronenberg GmbH

12.10.1 Hans & Jos. Kronenberg GmbH Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hans & Jos. Kronenberg GmbH Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hans & Jos. Kronenberg GmbH Elevator Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Hans & Jos. Kronenberg GmbH Elevator Component Products Offered

12.10.5 Hans & Jos. Kronenberg GmbH Recent Development

12.12 Hydroware

12.12.1 Hydroware Corporation Information

12.12.2 Hydroware Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Hydroware Elevator Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Hydroware Products Offered

12.12.5 Hydroware Recent Development

12.13 Kinds Elteknik AB

12.13.1 Kinds Elteknik AB Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kinds Elteknik AB Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Kinds Elteknik AB Elevator Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Kinds Elteknik AB Products Offered

12.13.5 Kinds Elteknik AB Recent Development

12.14 Nidec Kinetek Elevator Technology (NKET)

12.14.1 Nidec Kinetek Elevator Technology (NKET) Corporation Information

12.14.2 Nidec Kinetek Elevator Technology (NKET) Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Nidec Kinetek Elevator Technology (NKET) Elevator Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Nidec Kinetek Elevator Technology (NKET) Products Offered

12.14.5 Nidec Kinetek Elevator Technology (NKET) Recent Development

12.15 Wittur Group

12.15.1 Wittur Group Corporation Information

12.15.2 Wittur Group Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Wittur Group Elevator Component Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Wittur Group Products Offered

12.15.5 Wittur Group Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Elevator Component Industry Trends

13.2 Elevator Component Market Drivers

13.3 Elevator Component Market Challenges

13.4 Elevator Component Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Elevator Component Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”