Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Analysis, Recent Trends and Regional Growth 2021-2027 | BOE (SES-imagotag), Pricer, SoluM

The report titled Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BOE (SES-imagotag), Pricer, SoluM, E Ink, Displaydata, Opticon Sensors Europe B.V, DIGI, Hanshow, LG innotek, Panasonic, Altierre

Market Segmentation by Product: Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

E-Paper Displays



Market Segmentation by Application: Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

Grocery/Supermarket

Drug Stores

Specialty Stores

Others



The Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Overview

1.1 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Product Overview

1.2 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) Displays

1.2.2 E-Paper Displays

1.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) by Application

4.1 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Department Stores/Mass Merchandise

4.1.2 Grocery/Supermarket

4.1.3 Drug Stores

4.1.4 Specialty Stores

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) by Country

5.1 North America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) by Country

6.1 Europe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) by Country

8.1 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Business

10.1 BOE (SES-imagotag)

10.1.1 BOE (SES-imagotag) Corporation Information

10.1.2 BOE (SES-imagotag) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 BOE (SES-imagotag) Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 BOE (SES-imagotag) Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Products Offered

10.1.5 BOE (SES-imagotag) Recent Development

10.2 Pricer

10.2.1 Pricer Corporation Information

10.2.2 Pricer Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Pricer Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Pricer Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Products Offered

10.2.5 Pricer Recent Development

10.3 SoluM

10.3.1 SoluM Corporation Information

10.3.2 SoluM Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 SoluM Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 SoluM Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Products Offered

10.3.5 SoluM Recent Development

10.4 E Ink

10.4.1 E Ink Corporation Information

10.4.2 E Ink Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 E Ink Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 E Ink Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Products Offered

10.4.5 E Ink Recent Development

10.5 Displaydata

10.5.1 Displaydata Corporation Information

10.5.2 Displaydata Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Displaydata Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Displaydata Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Products Offered

10.5.5 Displaydata Recent Development

10.6 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V

10.6.1 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Corporation Information

10.6.2 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Products Offered

10.6.5 Opticon Sensors Europe B.V Recent Development

10.7 DIGI

10.7.1 DIGI Corporation Information

10.7.2 DIGI Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 DIGI Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 DIGI Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Products Offered

10.7.5 DIGI Recent Development

10.8 Hanshow

10.8.1 Hanshow Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hanshow Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Hanshow Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Hanshow Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Products Offered

10.8.5 Hanshow Recent Development

10.9 LG innotek

10.9.1 LG innotek Corporation Information

10.9.2 LG innotek Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 LG innotek Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 LG innotek Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Products Offered

10.9.5 LG innotek Recent Development

10.10 Panasonic

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Panasonic Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.11 Altierre

10.11.1 Altierre Corporation Information

10.11.2 Altierre Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Altierre Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Altierre Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Products Offered

10.11.5 Altierre Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Distributors

12.3 Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

