Electronic Motor Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | ABB, AMETEK, Aquion Energy

The report titled Global Electronic Motor Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electronic Motor market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electronic Motor market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electronic Motor market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electronic Motor market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electronic Motor report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electronic Motor report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electronic Motor market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electronic Motor market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electronic Motor market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electronic Motor market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electronic Motor market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ABB, AMETEK, Aquion Energy, Emerson Electric Co., Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company, Toshiba Corp, General Electric Company, Denso Corp, Weg SA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi, Nidec Corporation

Market Segmentation by Product:

9V & below

10V-20V

21V-60V

60V and above



Market Segmentation by Application:

Industrial Machinery

Motor Vehicle

HVAC Equipment

Aerospace & Transportation

Household Appliances

Other Commercial Applications



The Electronic Motor Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electronic Motor market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electronic Motor market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electronic Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electronic Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electronic Motor market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electronic Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electronic Motor market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Motor Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 9V & below

1.2.3 10V-20V

1.2.4 21V-60V

1.2.5 60V and above

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electronic Motor Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Industrial Machinery

1.3.3 Motor Vehicle

1.3.4 HVAC Equipment

1.3.5 Aerospace & Transportation

1.3.6 Household Appliances

1.3.7 Other Commercial Applications

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Electronic Motor Production

2.1 Global Electronic Motor Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electronic Motor Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Electronic Motor Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electronic Motor Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Motor Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Electronic Motor Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Electronic Motor Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Electronic Motor Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Electronic Motor Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Electronic Motor Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electronic Motor Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electronic Motor Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Electronic Motor Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electronic Motor Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electronic Motor Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Electronic Motor Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Electronic Motor Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electronic Motor Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electronic Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronic Motor Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Electronic Motor Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electronic Motor Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electronic Motor Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronic Motor Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Electronic Motor Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electronic Motor Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electronic Motor Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Electronic Motor Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electronic Motor Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electronic Motor Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electronic Motor Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Electronic Motor Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electronic Motor Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electronic Motor Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electronic Motor Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Electronic Motor Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electronic Motor Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electronic Motor Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Electronic Motor Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electronic Motor Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electronic Motor Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electronic Motor Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Electronic Motor Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electronic Motor Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electronic Motor Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electronic Motor Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Electronic Motor Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electronic Motor Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electronic Motor Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electronic Motor Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Electronic Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Electronic Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Electronic Motor Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Electronic Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electronic Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Electronic Motor Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Electronic Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electronic Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electronic Motor Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Electronic Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Electronic Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Electronic Motor Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Electronic Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Electronic Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Electronic Motor Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Electronic Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Electronic Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Motor Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Motor Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Electronic Motor Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Motor Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Motor Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electronic Motor Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Electronic Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Electronic Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Electronic Motor Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Electronic Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Electronic Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Electronic Motor Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Electronic Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Electronic Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Motor Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Motor Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Motor Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Motor Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Motor Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Motor Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Electronic Motor Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Motor Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Motor Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB Electronic Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Electronic Motor Product Description

12.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

12.2 AMETEK

12.2.1 AMETEK Corporation Information

12.2.2 AMETEK Overview

12.2.3 AMETEK Electronic Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 AMETEK Electronic Motor Product Description

12.2.5 AMETEK Recent Developments

12.3 Aquion Energy

12.3.1 Aquion Energy Corporation Information

12.3.2 Aquion Energy Overview

12.3.3 Aquion Energy Electronic Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Aquion Energy Electronic Motor Product Description

12.3.5 Aquion Energy Recent Developments

12.4 Emerson Electric Co.

12.4.1 Emerson Electric Co. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Emerson Electric Co. Overview

12.4.3 Emerson Electric Co. Electronic Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Emerson Electric Co. Electronic Motor Product Description

12.4.5 Emerson Electric Co. Recent Developments

12.5 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

12.5.1 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Corporation Information

12.5.2 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Overview

12.5.3 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Electronic Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Electronic Motor Product Description

12.5.5 Johnson Electric Holdings Limited Recent Developments

12.6 Siemens AG

12.6.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

12.6.2 Siemens AG Overview

12.6.3 Siemens AG Electronic Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Siemens AG Electronic Motor Product Description

12.6.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments

12.7 Rockwell Automation

12.7.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Rockwell Automation Overview

12.7.3 Rockwell Automation Electronic Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Rockwell Automation Electronic Motor Product Description

12.7.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Developments

12.8 TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company

12.8.1 TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company Corporation Information

12.8.2 TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company Overview

12.8.3 TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company Electronic Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company Electronic Motor Product Description

12.8.5 TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company Recent Developments

12.9 Toshiba Corp

12.9.1 Toshiba Corp Corporation Information

12.9.2 Toshiba Corp Overview

12.9.3 Toshiba Corp Electronic Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Toshiba Corp Electronic Motor Product Description

12.9.5 Toshiba Corp Recent Developments

12.10 General Electric Company

12.10.1 General Electric Company Corporation Information

12.10.2 General Electric Company Overview

12.10.3 General Electric Company Electronic Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 General Electric Company Electronic Motor Product Description

12.10.5 General Electric Company Recent Developments

12.11 Denso Corp

12.11.1 Denso Corp Corporation Information

12.11.2 Denso Corp Overview

12.11.3 Denso Corp Electronic Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Denso Corp Electronic Motor Product Description

12.11.5 Denso Corp Recent Developments

12.12 Weg SA

12.12.1 Weg SA Corporation Information

12.12.2 Weg SA Overview

12.12.3 Weg SA Electronic Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Weg SA Electronic Motor Product Description

12.12.5 Weg SA Recent Developments

12.13 Robert Bosch GmbH

12.13.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

12.13.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Overview

12.13.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Electronic Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Electronic Motor Product Description

12.13.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Developments

12.14 Hitachi

12.14.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hitachi Overview

12.14.3 Hitachi Electronic Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Hitachi Electronic Motor Product Description

12.14.5 Hitachi Recent Developments

12.15 Nidec Corporation

12.15.1 Nidec Corporation Corporation Information

12.15.2 Nidec Corporation Overview

12.15.3 Nidec Corporation Electronic Motor Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Nidec Corporation Electronic Motor Product Description

12.15.5 Nidec Corporation Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Electronic Motor Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Electronic Motor Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Electronic Motor Production Mode & Process

13.4 Electronic Motor Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electronic Motor Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electronic Motor Distributors

13.5 Electronic Motor Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Electronic Motor Industry Trends

14.2 Electronic Motor Market Drivers

14.3 Electronic Motor Market Challenges

14.4 Electronic Motor Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Electronic Motor Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

