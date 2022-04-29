Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market 2022 Statistics, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2028 by Leading Companies and Regions(USA, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, etc)OneView, KeepTruckin, EROAD

Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Size
Los Angeles, United State: The report on the global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market. The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market.
Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research techniques and tools to compile in Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) report. The research sources and tools that we use are highly reliable and trustworthy. The report offers effective guidelines and recommendations for players to secure a position of strength in the global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market. New players can also use this research study to create business strategies and get informed about future market challenges. We provide a comprehensive competitive analysis which includes detailed company profiling of leading players, a study on the nature and characteristics of the vendor landscape, and other important studies.
The research study includes key results and findings of our monitoring and analysis of the global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market. We have provided crucial data points, which include divestments, new product launches, expansions, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic initiatives taken by players in the global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market. The report also provides price trends for regional markets and analysis of important market events on a regional as well as global scale. Our analysis will enable you to take informed decisions in the global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market relating to procurement, inventory, pricing, and production. We enable you to give a tough competition to your opponents by providing real-time, actionable, and quick market information.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Research Report: OneView, KeepTruckin, EROAD, FleetUp, Gorilla Safety, Big Road, InTouch GPS, Telogis, PeopleNet, Omnitracs, Geotab
Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Segmentation by Product: Hours of Service(HOS), Driver Vehicle Inspection Reporting, Driver Identification
Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Segmentation by Application: Truck, Taxi, Bus, Others
The report will help you to understand how and whether or not the global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market has become customer-centric. It offers deep insights into customer needs and preferences for players to increase their brand value, better connect with their clients, and improve their sales in the global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market. As part of our customer insights, we have shed light on product positioning, customers’ perception of market competition, customer segmentation, consumer buying behavior, customer needs, and target customers.
Our competitor profiling includes evaluation of distribution channels and products and services offered by and financial performance of companies operating in the global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market. We also provide Porter’s Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT analysis to assess competitive threat and examine other aspects of the global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market. The report offers strategic recommendations, competitor benchmarking for performance measurement, and analysis of partnership, merger, and acquisition targets and industry best practices. It also provides analysis of profitability and cost across the industry value chain.
Some of the key Questions Answered in this report:
(1) What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?
(2) Which are the key factors driving the Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market?
(3) What was the size of the emerging Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market by value in 2021?
(4) What will be the size of the emerging Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market in 2028?
(5) Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market?
(6) What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market?
(7) What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market?
(8) What are the Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Industry?
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Hours of Service(HOS)
1.2.3 Driver Vehicle Inspection Reporting
1.2.4 Driver Identification
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Truck
1.3.3 Taxi
1.3.4 Bus
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Production
2.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan 3 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) in 2021
4.3 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue in 2021
4.4 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)
5.1.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)
5.1.3 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)
5.2.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)
5.2.3 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)
5.3 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Price by Type (2017-2022)
5.3.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)
6.1.3 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)
6.2.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)
6.2.3 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)
6.3 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Price by Application (2017-2022)
6.3.2 Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 7 North America
7.1 North America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Type (2017-2028)
7.1.2 North America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
7.2 North America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Application (2017-2028)
7.2.2 North America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
7.3 North America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.2 North America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
7.3.3 U.S.
7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Type (2017-2028)
8.1.2 Europe Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
8.2 Europe Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Application (2017-2028)
8.2.2 Europe Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
8.3 Europe Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.2 Europe Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Type (2017-2028)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
9.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Application (2017-2028)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
9.3 Asia Pacific Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Region (2017-2028)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Type (2017-2028)
10.1.2 Latin America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
10.2 Latin America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Application (2017-2028)
10.2.2 Latin America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
10.3 Latin America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.2 Latin America Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Type (2017-2028)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Type (2017-2028)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Application (2017-2028)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Application (2017-2028)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Revenue by Country (2017-2028)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 OneView
12.1.1 OneView Corporation Information
12.1.2 OneView Overview
12.1.3 OneView Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.1.4 OneView Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.1.5 OneView Recent Developments
12.2 KeepTruckin
12.2.1 KeepTruckin Corporation Information
12.2.2 KeepTruckin Overview
12.2.3 KeepTruckin Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.2.4 KeepTruckin Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.2.5 KeepTruckin Recent Developments
12.3 EROAD
12.3.1 EROAD Corporation Information
12.3.2 EROAD Overview
12.3.3 EROAD Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.3.4 EROAD Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.3.5 EROAD Recent Developments
12.4 FleetUp
12.4.1 FleetUp Corporation Information
12.4.2 FleetUp Overview
12.4.3 FleetUp Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.4.4 FleetUp Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.4.5 FleetUp Recent Developments
12.5 Gorilla Safety
12.5.1 Gorilla Safety Corporation Information
12.5.2 Gorilla Safety Overview
12.5.3 Gorilla Safety Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.5.4 Gorilla Safety Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.5.5 Gorilla Safety Recent Developments
12.6 Big Road
12.6.1 Big Road Corporation Information
12.6.2 Big Road Overview
12.6.3 Big Road Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.6.4 Big Road Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.6.5 Big Road Recent Developments
12.7 InTouch GPS
12.7.1 InTouch GPS Corporation Information
12.7.2 InTouch GPS Overview
12.7.3 InTouch GPS Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.7.4 InTouch GPS Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.7.5 InTouch GPS Recent Developments
12.8 Telogis
12.8.1 Telogis Corporation Information
12.8.2 Telogis Overview
12.8.3 Telogis Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.8.4 Telogis Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.8.5 Telogis Recent Developments
12.9 PeopleNet
12.9.1 PeopleNet Corporation Information
12.9.2 PeopleNet Overview
12.9.3 PeopleNet Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.9.4 PeopleNet Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.9.5 PeopleNet Recent Developments
12.10 Omnitracs
12.10.1 Omnitracs Corporation Information
12.10.2 Omnitracs Overview
12.10.3 Omnitracs Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.10.4 Omnitracs Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.10.5 Omnitracs Recent Developments
12.11 Geotab
12.11.1 Geotab Corporation Information
12.11.2 Geotab Overview
12.11.3 Geotab Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
12.11.4 Geotab Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications
12.11.5 Geotab Recent Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Production Mode & Process
13.4 Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Sales Channels
13.4.2 Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Distributors
13.5 Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Industry Trends
14.2 Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Drivers
14.3 Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Challenges
14.4 Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Electronic Logging Device (ELD or E-Log) Study 16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
