Electronic Health Records Market Size – Industry Growth Report, 2026| IBM, PCCW Solution, PKU Healthcare IT CO.

The global Electronic Health Records market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Electronic Health Records market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Electronic Health Records market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Electronic Health Records market, such as , PA SUN, IBM, PCCW Solution, PKU Healthcare IT CO., Ltd, Kingdee, Duchang IT, GoodWill, Wining, Neusoft, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Cerner Corporation, CPSI, Epic Systems, EClinicalWorks They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Electronic Health Records market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Electronic Health Records market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Electronic Health Records market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Electronic Health Records industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Electronic Health Records market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Electronic Health Records market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Electronic Health Records market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Electronic Health Records market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Electronic Health Records Market by Product: Web Based, Client Server Based, Software as Services

Global Electronic Health Records Market by Application: Hospital, Physician Office, Ambulatory surgery centers, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Electronic Health Records market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Electronic Health Records Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electronic Health Records market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Electronic Health Records industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electronic Health Records market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electronic Health Records market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electronic Health Records market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Health Records Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Electronic Health Records Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Electronic Health Records Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Web Based

1.4.3 Client Server Based

1.4.4 Software as Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Electronic Health Records Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Physician Office

1.5.4 Ambulatory surgery centers

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electronic Health Records Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electronic Health Records Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Electronic Health Records Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Electronic Health Records, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Electronic Health Records Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Electronic Health Records Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Electronic Health Records Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Electronic Health Records Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Electronic Health Records Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Electronic Health Records Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Electronic Health Records Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electronic Health Records Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Electronic Health Records Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Health Records Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Electronic Health Records Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Electronic Health Records Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electronic Health Records Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electronic Health Records Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronic Health Records Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Electronic Health Records Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Electronic Health Records Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Electronic Health Records Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Electronic Health Records Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Electronic Health Records Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Health Records Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Electronic Health Records Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Electronic Health Records Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Electronic Health Records Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Electronic Health Records Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Electronic Health Records Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Electronic Health Records Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Electronic Health Records Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Electronic Health Records Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Electronic Health Records Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Electronic Health Records Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Electronic Health Records Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Electronic Health Records Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Electronic Health Records Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Electronic Health Records Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Electronic Health Records Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Electronic Health Records Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Electronic Health Records Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Electronic Health Records Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Electronic Health Records Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Electronic Health Records Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Electronic Health Records Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Electronic Health Records Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Electronic Health Records Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Electronic Health Records Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Electronic Health Records Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Electronic Health Records Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Electronic Health Records Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Electronic Health Records Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Electronic Health Records Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Electronic Health Records Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Electronic Health Records Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Electronic Health Records Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Electronic Health Records Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Electronic Health Records Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Electronic Health Records Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Electronic Health Records Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Electronic Health Records Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Electronic Health Records Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Electronic Health Records Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Electronic Health Records Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America

7.1 North America Electronic Health Records Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Electronic Health Records Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Electronic Health Records Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Electronic Health Records Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Electronic Health Records Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Electronic Health Records Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Electronic Health Records Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Electronic Health Records Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Health Records Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Health Records Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Health Records Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Health Records Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electronic Health Records Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Electronic Health Records Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Electronic Health Records Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Electronic Health Records Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Health Records Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Health Records Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Health Records Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Health Records Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 PA SUN

12.1.1 PA SUN Corporation Information

12.1.2 PA SUN Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 PA SUN Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 PA SUN Electronic Health Records Products Offered

12.1.5 PA SUN Recent Development

12.2 IBM

12.2.1 IBM Corporation Information

12.2.2 IBM Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 IBM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 IBM Electronic Health Records Products Offered

12.2.5 IBM Recent Development

12.3 PCCW Solution

12.3.1 PCCW Solution Corporation Information

12.3.2 PCCW Solution Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 PCCW Solution Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 PCCW Solution Electronic Health Records Products Offered

12.3.5 PCCW Solution Recent Development

12.4 PKU Healthcare IT CO., Ltd

12.4.1 PKU Healthcare IT CO., Ltd Corporation Information

12.4.2 PKU Healthcare IT CO., Ltd Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 PKU Healthcare IT CO., Ltd Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 PKU Healthcare IT CO., Ltd Electronic Health Records Products Offered

12.4.5 PKU Healthcare IT CO., Ltd Recent Development

12.5 Kingdee

12.5.1 Kingdee Corporation Information

12.5.2 Kingdee Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Kingdee Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Kingdee Electronic Health Records Products Offered

12.5.5 Kingdee Recent Development

12.6 Duchang IT

12.6.1 Duchang IT Corporation Information

12.6.2 Duchang IT Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Duchang IT Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Duchang IT Electronic Health Records Products Offered

12.6.5 Duchang IT Recent Development

12.7 GoodWill

12.7.1 GoodWill Corporation Information

12.7.2 GoodWill Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 GoodWill Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 GoodWill Electronic Health Records Products Offered

12.7.5 GoodWill Recent Development

12.8 Wining

12.8.1 Wining Corporation Information

12.8.2 Wining Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Wining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Wining Electronic Health Records Products Offered

12.8.5 Wining Recent Development

12.9 Neusoft

12.9.1 Neusoft Corporation Information

12.9.2 Neusoft Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Neusoft Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Neusoft Electronic Health Records Products Offered

12.9.5 Neusoft Recent Development

12.10 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

12.10.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Corporation Information

12.10.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Electronic Health Records Products Offered

12.10.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. Recent Development

12.12 Cerner Corporation

12.12.1 Cerner Corporation Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cerner Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Cerner Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Cerner Corporation Products Offered

12.12.5 Cerner Corporation Recent Development

12.13 CPSI

12.13.1 CPSI Corporation Information

12.13.2 CPSI Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 CPSI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 CPSI Products Offered

12.13.5 CPSI Recent Development

12.14 Epic Systems

12.14.1 Epic Systems Corporation Information

12.14.2 Epic Systems Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Epic Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Epic Systems Products Offered

12.14.5 Epic Systems Recent Development

12.15 EClinicalWorks

12.15.1 EClinicalWorks Corporation Information

12.15.2 EClinicalWorks Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 EClinicalWorks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 EClinicalWorks Products Offered

12.15.5 EClinicalWorks Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Electronic Health Records Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Electronic Health Records Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

