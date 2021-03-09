Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market 2021: Market Analysis Report, Region, Application, Trends, Competitive Market Share and Forecast to 2027|ADP AdvancedMD, Greenway, HealthFusion

The global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled “[ Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Research Report During 2021-2027]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.
The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.
Request a Sample of this report at: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2078307/global-and-united-states-electronic-health-records-ehr-market
The following Companies as the Key Players in the Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Research Report: Drchrono, ADP AdvancedMD, Greenway, HealthFusion, iPatientCare, Kareo, PracticeFusion, Siemens Healthcare, Epic Systems, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Cerner, eClinicalWorks, CPSI, Amazing Charts, Sage Software Healthcare, MEDITECH, eMDs, NextGen Healthcare, Athenahealth, MaineHealth
Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market: Segmentation:
- Individual Health Records, Family Health Records, Community Health Records
On the basis of applications, global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market can be segmented as:
- , Hospitals, Clinics, Others
Regions Covered in the Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market:
- The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)
- North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)
- South America (Brazil etc.)
- Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)
The scope of the Report:
The report segments the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.
The report on the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.
Enquire For Customization in The Report:
https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2078307/global-and-united-states-electronic-health-records-ehr-market
Competitive Landscape:
Factors such as cost analysis, marketing strategy, factor analysis, distributors, sourcing strategy, and industrial chain are all the parts of the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market. The report also includes the analysis of the return on investment (ROI) feasibility with the estimated SWOT analysis.
The report covers the following objectives:
- Proliferation and maturation of trade in the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market.
- The market share of the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market, supply and demand ratio, growth revenue, supply chain analysis, and business overview.
- Current and future market trends that are influencing the growth opportunities and growth rate of the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market.
- Feasibility study, new market insights, company profiles, investment return, revenue (value), and consumption (volume) of the global Electronic Health Records (EHR) market.
TOC
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.2.2 Individual Health Records
1.2.3 Family Health Records
1.2.4 Community Health Records
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.3.2 Hospitals
1.3.3 Clinics
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Electronic Health Records (EHR) Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Electronic Health Records (EHR) Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Electronic Health Records (EHR) Revenue
3.4 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronic Health Records (EHR) Revenue in 2019
3.5 Key Players Electronic Health Records (EHR) Area Served
3.6 Key Players Electronic Health Records (EHR) Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Electronic Health Records (EHR) Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Electronic Health Records (EHR) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America
6.1 North America Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size (2015-2026)
6.2 North America Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 North America Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
6.4.1 United States
6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe
7.1 Europe Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size (2015-2026)
7.2 Europe Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
7.4.1 Germany
7.4.2 France
7.4.3 U.K.
7.4.4 Italy
7.4.5 Russia
7.4.6 Nordic
7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China
8.1 China Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size (2015-2026)
8.2 China Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8.4 China Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
8.4.1 China
8.4.2 Japan
8.4.3 South Korea
8.4.4 Southeast Asia
8.4.5 India
8.4.6 Australia
8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan
9.1 Japan Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size (2015-2026)
9.2 Japan Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
9.4.1 Mexico
9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size (2015-2026)
10.2 Southeast Asia Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Size by Country (2015-2020)
10.4.1 Turkey
10.4.2 Saudi Arabia
10.4.3 UAE
10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Drchrono
11.1.1 Drchrono Company Details
11.1.2 Drchrono Business Overview
11.1.3 Drchrono Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
11.1.4 Drchrono Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020))
11.1.5 Drchrono Recent Development
11.2 ADP AdvancedMD
11.2.1 ADP AdvancedMD Company Details
11.2.2 ADP AdvancedMD Business Overview
11.2.3 ADP AdvancedMD Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
11.2.4 ADP AdvancedMD Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
11.2.5 ADP AdvancedMD Recent Development
11.3 Greenway
11.3.1 Greenway Company Details
11.3.2 Greenway Business Overview
11.3.3 Greenway Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
11.3.4 Greenway Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
11.3.5 Greenway Recent Development
11.4 HealthFusion
11.4.1 HealthFusion Company Details
11.4.2 HealthFusion Business Overview
11.4.3 HealthFusion Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
11.4.4 HealthFusion Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
11.4.5 HealthFusion Recent Development
11.5 iPatientCare
11.5.1 iPatientCare Company Details
11.5.2 iPatientCare Business Overview
11.5.3 iPatientCare Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
11.5.4 iPatientCare Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
11.5.5 iPatientCare Recent Development
11.6 Kareo
11.6.1 Kareo Company Details
11.6.2 Kareo Business Overview
11.6.3 Kareo Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
11.6.4 Kareo Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
11.6.5 Kareo Recent Development
11.7 PracticeFusion
11.7.1 PracticeFusion Company Details
11.7.2 PracticeFusion Business Overview
11.7.3 PracticeFusion Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
11.7.4 PracticeFusion Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
11.7.5 PracticeFusion Recent Development
11.8 Siemens Healthcare
11.8.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details
11.8.2 Siemens Healthcare Business Overview
11.8.3 Siemens Healthcare Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
11.8.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
11.8.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development
11.9 Epic Systems
11.9.1 Epic Systems Company Details
11.9.2 Epic Systems Business Overview
11.9.3 Epic Systems Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
11.9.4 Epic Systems Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
11.9.5 Epic Systems Recent Development
11.10 GE Healthcare
11.10.1 GE Healthcare Company Details
11.10.2 GE Healthcare Business Overview
11.10.3 GE Healthcare Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
11.10.4 GE Healthcare Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
11.10.5 GE Healthcare Recent Development
11.11 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions
10.11.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Details
10.11.2 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Business Overview
10.11.3 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
10.11.4 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Recent Development
11.12 Cerner
10.12.1 Cerner Company Details
10.12.2 Cerner Business Overview
10.12.3 Cerner Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
10.12.4 Cerner Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Cerner Recent Development
11.13 eClinicalWorks
10.13.1 eClinicalWorks Company Details
10.13.2 eClinicalWorks Business Overview
10.13.3 eClinicalWorks Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
10.13.4 eClinicalWorks Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 eClinicalWorks Recent Development
11.14 CPSI
10.14.1 CPSI Company Details
10.14.2 CPSI Business Overview
10.14.3 CPSI Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
10.14.4 CPSI Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 CPSI Recent Development
11.15 Amazing Charts
10.15.1 Amazing Charts Company Details
10.15.2 Amazing Charts Business Overview
10.15.3 Amazing Charts Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
10.15.4 Amazing Charts Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Amazing Charts Recent Development
11.16 Sage Software Healthcare
10.16.1 Sage Software Healthcare Company Details
10.16.2 Sage Software Healthcare Business Overview
10.16.3 Sage Software Healthcare Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
10.16.4 Sage Software Healthcare Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Sage Software Healthcare Recent Development
11.17 MEDITECH
10.17.1 MEDITECH Company Details
10.17.2 MEDITECH Business Overview
10.17.3 MEDITECH Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
10.17.4 MEDITECH Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 MEDITECH Recent Development
11.18 eMDs
10.18.1 eMDs Company Details
10.18.2 eMDs Business Overview
10.18.3 eMDs Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
10.18.4 eMDs Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 eMDs Recent Development
11.19 NextGen Healthcare
10.19.1 NextGen Healthcare Company Details
10.19.2 NextGen Healthcare Business Overview
10.19.3 NextGen Healthcare Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
10.19.4 NextGen Healthcare Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 NextGen Healthcare Recent Development
11.20 Athenahealth
10.20.1 Athenahealth Company Details
10.20.2 Athenahealth Business Overview
10.20.3 Athenahealth Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
10.20.4 Athenahealth Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Athenahealth Recent Development
11.21 MaineHealth
10.21.1 MaineHealth Company Details
10.21.2 MaineHealth Business Overview
10.21.3 MaineHealth Electronic Health Records (EHR) Introduction
10.21.4 MaineHealth Revenue in Electronic Health Records (EHR) Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 MaineHealth Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
About Us
In QY Research we give immense importance to the needs of our clients and assist them in offering appropriate solutions to innovate their business strategies. What we do is basically analyze the client’s history and then create an analytical model to resolve their problems. Our client-centered services also offer insights on customer profiling, target market analysis, and behavioral analysis to meet customers’ needs.