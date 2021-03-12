Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Growth Opportunities to Tap into in 2021-2027 | Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Dormakaba, ADT LLC

“

The report titled Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electronic Door Entry Systems market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electronic Door Entry Systems market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electronic Door Entry Systems market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electronic Door Entry Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electronic Door Entry Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electronic Door Entry Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electronic Door Entry Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electronic Door Entry Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electronic Door Entry Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electronic Door Entry Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electronic Door Entry Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Dormakaba, ADT LLC, Schneider Electric, SIEMENS, BOSCH Security, SALTO, NSC, ABB, IDEMIA, Panasonic, DDS Ltd, Southco, HID Global, Legrand, FERMAX, Barry Bros Security, ZKTeco, Fujitsu, Gallagher

Market Segmentation by Product: Card-based Door Entry Systems

Video/Audio Door Entry Systems

Biometric Door Entry Systems

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Others



The Electronic Door Entry Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electronic Door Entry Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electronic Door Entry Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electronic Door Entry Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electronic Door Entry Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electronic Door Entry Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electronic Door Entry Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electronic Door Entry Systems market?

Table of Contents:

1 Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electronic Door Entry Systems

1.2 Electronic Door Entry Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Card-based Door Entry Systems

1.2.3 Video/Audio Door Entry Systems

1.2.4 Biometric Door Entry Systems

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Electronic Door Entry Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Electronic Door Entry Systems Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Electronic Door Entry Systems Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Electronic Door Entry Systems Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Electronic Door Entry Systems Revenue by Country

3.3.3 United States

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Electronic Door Entry Systems Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Door Entry Systems Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.6 Latin America Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Electronic Door Entry Systems Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Door Entry Systems Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 UAE

4 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Honeywell

6.1.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

6.1.2 Honeywell Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Honeywell Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Honeywell Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Honeywell Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Johnson Controls

6.2.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

6.2.2 Johnson Controls Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Johnson Controls Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Johnson Controls Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Dormakaba

6.3.1 Dormakaba Corporation Information

6.3.2 Dormakaba Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Dormakaba Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Dormakaba Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Dormakaba Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 ADT LLC

6.4.1 ADT LLC Corporation Information

6.4.2 ADT LLC Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 ADT LLC Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 ADT LLC Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.4.5 ADT LLC Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Schneider Electric

6.5.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information

6.5.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Schneider Electric Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Schneider Electric Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Schneider Electric Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 SIEMENS

6.6.1 SIEMENS Corporation Information

6.6.2 SIEMENS Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 SIEMENS Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 SIEMENS Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.6.5 SIEMENS Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 BOSCH Security

6.6.1 BOSCH Security Corporation Information

6.6.2 BOSCH Security Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 BOSCH Security Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 BOSCH Security Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.7.5 BOSCH Security Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 SALTO

6.8.1 SALTO Corporation Information

6.8.2 SALTO Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 SALTO Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 SALTO Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.8.5 SALTO Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 NSC

6.9.1 NSC Corporation Information

6.9.2 NSC Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 NSC Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 NSC Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.9.5 NSC Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 ABB

6.10.1 ABB Corporation Information

6.10.2 ABB Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 ABB Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 ABB Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.10.5 ABB Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 IDEMIA

6.11.1 IDEMIA Corporation Information

6.11.2 IDEMIA Electronic Door Entry Systems Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 IDEMIA Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 IDEMIA Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.11.5 IDEMIA Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Panasonic

6.12.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

6.12.2 Panasonic Electronic Door Entry Systems Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Panasonic Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Panasonic Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 DDS Ltd

6.13.1 DDS Ltd Corporation Information

6.13.2 DDS Ltd Electronic Door Entry Systems Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 DDS Ltd Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 DDS Ltd Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.13.5 DDS Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Southco

6.14.1 Southco Corporation Information

6.14.2 Southco Electronic Door Entry Systems Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Southco Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Southco Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Southco Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 HID Global

6.15.1 HID Global Corporation Information

6.15.2 HID Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 HID Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 HID Global Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.15.5 HID Global Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Legrand

6.16.1 Legrand Corporation Information

6.16.2 Legrand Electronic Door Entry Systems Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Legrand Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Legrand Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Legrand Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 FERMAX

6.17.1 FERMAX Corporation Information

6.17.2 FERMAX Electronic Door Entry Systems Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 FERMAX Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 FERMAX Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.17.5 FERMAX Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Barry Bros Security

6.18.1 Barry Bros Security Corporation Information

6.18.2 Barry Bros Security Electronic Door Entry Systems Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Barry Bros Security Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Barry Bros Security Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Barry Bros Security Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 ZKTeco

6.19.1 ZKTeco Corporation Information

6.19.2 ZKTeco Electronic Door Entry Systems Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 ZKTeco Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 ZKTeco Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.19.5 ZKTeco Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Fujitsu

6.20.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

6.20.2 Fujitsu Electronic Door Entry Systems Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Fujitsu Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Fujitsu Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments/Updates

6.21 Gallagher

6.21.1 Gallagher Corporation Information

6.21.2 Gallagher Electronic Door Entry Systems Description and Business Overview

6.21.3 Gallagher Electronic Door Entry Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.21.4 Gallagher Electronic Door Entry Systems Product Portfolio

6.21.5 Gallagher Recent Developments/Updates

7 Electronic Door Entry Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Electronic Door Entry Systems Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electronic Door Entry Systems

7.4 Electronic Door Entry Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Electronic Door Entry Systems Distributors List

8.3 Electronic Door Entry Systems Customers

9 Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Dynamics

9.1 Electronic Door Entry Systems Industry Trends

9.2 Electronic Door Entry Systems Growth Drivers

9.3 Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Challenges

9.4 Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Electronic Door Entry Systems by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electronic Door Entry Systems by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Electronic Door Entry Systems by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electronic Door Entry Systems by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Electronic Door Entry Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Electronic Door Entry Systems by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electronic Door Entry Systems by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

