Electronic Breathalyzers Market Provides an In-Depth Insight of Sales and Trends, Forecast to 2028 | ACS Corporation (Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Inc.), Alcolizer Pty. Ltd., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Electronic Breathalyzers Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electronic Breathalyzers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electronic Breathalyzers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electronic Breathalyzers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electronic Breathalyzers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electronic Breathalyzers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electronic Breathalyzers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

ACS Corporation (Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Inc.)

Alcolizer Pty. Ltd.

Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Ekips Technologies, Inc.

Intoximeters, Inc.

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

MPD, Inc.

PAS Systems International, Inc.

Quest Products, Inc.



Market Segmentation by Product:

Fuel Cell

Semiconductor Sensor

Infrared Absorption



Market Segmentation by Application:

Alcohol Detection

Drug Abuse Detection

Others



The Electronic Breathalyzers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electronic Breathalyzers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electronic Breathalyzers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Electronic Breathalyzers market expansion?

What will be the global Electronic Breathalyzers market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Electronic Breathalyzers market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Electronic Breathalyzers market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Electronic Breathalyzers market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Electronic Breathalyzers market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electronic Breathalyzers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Electronic Breathalyzers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Electronic Breathalyzers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Electronic Breathalyzers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Electronic Breathalyzers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Electronic Breathalyzers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Electronic Breathalyzers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Electronic Breathalyzers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Electronic Breathalyzers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Fuel Cell

2.1.2 Semiconductor Sensor

2.1.3 Infrared Absorption

2.2 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Electronic Breathalyzers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Electronic Breathalyzers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Alcohol Detection

3.1.2 Drug Abuse Detection

3.1.3 Others

3.2 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Electronic Breathalyzers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Electronic Breathalyzers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Electronic Breathalyzers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Electronic Breathalyzers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Electronic Breathalyzers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Breathalyzers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Electronic Breathalyzers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Electronic Breathalyzers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Electronic Breathalyzers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Electronic Breathalyzers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Electronic Breathalyzers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Breathalyzers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Electronic Breathalyzers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Electronic Breathalyzers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Breathalyzers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Breathalyzers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 ACS Corporation (Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Inc.)

7.1.1 ACS Corporation (Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Inc.) Corporation Information

7.1.2 ACS Corporation (Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Inc.) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 ACS Corporation (Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Inc.) Electronic Breathalyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 ACS Corporation (Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Inc.) Electronic Breathalyzers Products Offered

7.1.5 ACS Corporation (Alcohol Countermeasure Systems, Inc.) Recent Development

7.2 Alcolizer Pty. Ltd.

7.2.1 Alcolizer Pty. Ltd. Corporation Information

7.2.2 Alcolizer Pty. Ltd. Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Alcolizer Pty. Ltd. Electronic Breathalyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Alcolizer Pty. Ltd. Electronic Breathalyzers Products Offered

7.2.5 Alcolizer Pty. Ltd. Recent Development

7.3 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

7.3.1 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Corporation Information

7.3.2 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Electronic Breathalyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Electronic Breathalyzers Products Offered

7.3.5 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Recent Development

7.4 Ekips Technologies, Inc.

7.4.1 Ekips Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Ekips Technologies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Ekips Technologies, Inc. Electronic Breathalyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Ekips Technologies, Inc. Electronic Breathalyzers Products Offered

7.4.5 Ekips Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

7.5 Intoximeters, Inc.

7.5.1 Intoximeters, Inc. Corporation Information

7.5.2 Intoximeters, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Intoximeters, Inc. Electronic Breathalyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Intoximeters, Inc. Electronic Breathalyzers Products Offered

7.5.5 Intoximeters, Inc. Recent Development

7.6 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

7.6.1 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

7.6.2 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Electronic Breathalyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Electronic Breathalyzers Products Offered

7.6.5 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

7.7 MPD, Inc.

7.7.1 MPD, Inc. Corporation Information

7.7.2 MPD, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 MPD, Inc. Electronic Breathalyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 MPD, Inc. Electronic Breathalyzers Products Offered

7.7.5 MPD, Inc. Recent Development

7.8 PAS Systems International, Inc.

7.8.1 PAS Systems International, Inc. Corporation Information

7.8.2 PAS Systems International, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 PAS Systems International, Inc. Electronic Breathalyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 PAS Systems International, Inc. Electronic Breathalyzers Products Offered

7.8.5 PAS Systems International, Inc. Recent Development

7.9 Quest Products, Inc.

7.9.1 Quest Products, Inc. Corporation Information

7.9.2 Quest Products, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Quest Products, Inc. Electronic Breathalyzers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Quest Products, Inc. Electronic Breathalyzers Products Offered

7.9.5 Quest Products, Inc. Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Electronic Breathalyzers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Electronic Breathalyzers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Electronic Breathalyzers Distributors

8.3 Electronic Breathalyzers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Electronic Breathalyzers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Electronic Breathalyzers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Electronic Breathalyzers Distributors

8.5 Electronic Breathalyzers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

