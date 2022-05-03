Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2022 |Continental, Advics Group, WABCO

Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Size Is Projected To Reach US$ 4670.6 Million By 2027, From US$ 3168.5 Million In 2020, At A CAGR Of 5.7% During 2021-2027

QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Report, History and Forecast , Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

Electronic braking system (EBS) is an automobile brake technology that automatically varies the amount of force applied to each of a vehicle’s brakes, based on road conditions, speed, loading, etc. Always coupled with anti-lock braking systems, EBS can apply more or less braking pressure to each wheel in order to maximize stopping power whilst maintaining vehicular control. Typically, the front end carries the most weight and EBS distributes less braking pressure to the rear brakes so the rear brakes do not lock up and cause a skid. Market competition is intense. Continental, Advics Group, WABCO, Knorr Bremse, Bosch, Haldex, MAN are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. The top two company are Continental and Advics Group, with 71% market shares. Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 55%. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 16%. Europe region is the largest supplier of electronic braking systems (EBS), with a production market share nearly 58%. North America is the second largest supplier of electronic braking systems (EBS), enjoying production market share nearly 15%. Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market The global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market size is projected to reach US$ 4670.6 million by 2027, from US$ 3168.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2021-2027. The competitive landscape of the global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings. Key Players Mentioned in the Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Research Report: Continental, Advics Group, WABCO, Knorr Bremse, Bosch, Haldex, MAN Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market by Type: Disc EBS, Drum EBS Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market by Application: Truck, Trailer, Others The Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market. In this chapter of the Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers. The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others. Frequently Asked Questions o What will be the size of the global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market in 2028? o What is the current CAGR of the global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market? o Which product is expected to show the highest market growth? o Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market? o Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market? o Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period? o Which are the top players currently operating in the global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) market? o How will the market situation change in the coming years? o What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

Table of Contents

1 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Overview

1.1 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Product Overview

1.2 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Disc EBS

1.2.2 Drum EBS

1.3 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) by Application

4.1 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Truck

4.1.2 Trailer

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) by Country

5.1 North America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) by Country

6.1 Europe Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) by Country

8.1 Latin America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Business

10.1 Continental

10.1.1 Continental Corporation Information

10.1.2 Continental Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Continental Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Continental Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Products Offered

10.1.5 Continental Recent Development

10.2 Advics Group

10.2.1 Advics Group Corporation Information

10.2.2 Advics Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Advics Group Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Advics Group Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Products Offered

10.2.5 Advics Group Recent Development

10.3 WABCO

10.3.1 WABCO Corporation Information

10.3.2 WABCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 WABCO Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 WABCO Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Products Offered

10.3.5 WABCO Recent Development

10.4 Knorr Bremse

10.4.1 Knorr Bremse Corporation Information

10.4.2 Knorr Bremse Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Knorr Bremse Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Knorr Bremse Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Products Offered

10.4.5 Knorr Bremse Recent Development

10.5 Bosch

10.5.1 Bosch Corporation Information

10.5.2 Bosch Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Bosch Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Bosch Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Products Offered

10.5.5 Bosch Recent Development

10.6 Haldex

10.6.1 Haldex Corporation Information

10.6.2 Haldex Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Haldex Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Haldex Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Products Offered

10.6.5 Haldex Recent Development

10.7 MAN

10.7.1 MAN Corporation Information

10.7.2 MAN Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 MAN Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 MAN Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Products Offered

10.7.5 MAN Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Distributors

12.3 Electronic Braking Systems (EBS) Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer*

