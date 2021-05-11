Electronic Brake Systems Market 2021-Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast till 2027 | Aisin Seiki, Akebono Brake Industry, Autoliv

“

The report titled Global Electronic Brake Systems Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electronic Brake Systems market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electronic Brake Systems market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electronic Brake Systems market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electronic Brake Systems market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electronic Brake Systems report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electronic Brake Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electronic Brake Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electronic Brake Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electronic Brake Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electronic Brake Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electronic Brake Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Aisin Seiki, Akebono Brake Industry, Autoliv, Robert Bosch GmbH, Brembo S.p.A, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp, Haldex AB, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Knorr-Bremse AG, Mando Corporation, Nissin Kogyo, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, WABCO Holdings

Market Segmentation by Product: Automatic

Semi-automatic



Market Segmentation by Application: Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles



The Electronic Brake Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electronic Brake Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electronic Brake Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electronic Brake Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electronic Brake Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electronic Brake Systems market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electronic Brake Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electronic Brake Systems market?

Table of Contents:

1 Electronic Brake Systems Market Overview

1.1 Electronic Brake Systems Product Overview

1.2 Electronic Brake Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Automatic

1.2.2 Semi-automatic

1.3 Global Electronic Brake Systems Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electronic Brake Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Electronic Brake Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Electronic Brake Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Electronic Brake Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Electronic Brake Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Electronic Brake Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electronic Brake Systems Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electronic Brake Systems Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Electronic Brake Systems Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electronic Brake Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electronic Brake Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electronic Brake Systems Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electronic Brake Systems Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electronic Brake Systems as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Brake Systems Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electronic Brake Systems Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Electronic Brake Systems Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electronic Brake Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electronic Brake Systems Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electronic Brake Systems Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electronic Brake Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Electronic Brake Systems Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Electronic Brake Systems by Application

4.1 Electronic Brake Systems Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Passenger Cars

4.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

4.2 Global Electronic Brake Systems Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electronic Brake Systems Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electronic Brake Systems Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Electronic Brake Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Electronic Brake Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Electronic Brake Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electronic Brake Systems Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Electronic Brake Systems by Country

5.1 North America Electronic Brake Systems Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Electronic Brake Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Electronic Brake Systems by Country

6.1 Europe Electronic Brake Systems Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Electronic Brake Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Electronic Brake Systems by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Brake Systems Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Brake Systems Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Electronic Brake Systems by Country

8.1 Latin America Electronic Brake Systems Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Electronic Brake Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Electronic Brake Systems by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Brake Systems Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Brake Systems Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Brake Systems Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electronic Brake Systems Business

10.1 Aisin Seiki

10.1.1 Aisin Seiki Corporation Information

10.1.2 Aisin Seiki Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Aisin Seiki Electronic Brake Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Aisin Seiki Electronic Brake Systems Products Offered

10.1.5 Aisin Seiki Recent Development

10.2 Akebono Brake Industry

10.2.1 Akebono Brake Industry Corporation Information

10.2.2 Akebono Brake Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Akebono Brake Industry Electronic Brake Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Aisin Seiki Electronic Brake Systems Products Offered

10.2.5 Akebono Brake Industry Recent Development

10.3 Autoliv

10.3.1 Autoliv Corporation Information

10.3.2 Autoliv Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Autoliv Electronic Brake Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Autoliv Electronic Brake Systems Products Offered

10.3.5 Autoliv Recent Development

10.4 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.4.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Corporation Information

10.4.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Electronic Brake Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Electronic Brake Systems Products Offered

10.4.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Development

10.5 Brembo S.p.A

10.5.1 Brembo S.p.A Corporation Information

10.5.2 Brembo S.p.A Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Brembo S.p.A Electronic Brake Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Brembo S.p.A Electronic Brake Systems Products Offered

10.5.5 Brembo S.p.A Recent Development

10.6 Continental AG

10.6.1 Continental AG Corporation Information

10.6.2 Continental AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Continental AG Electronic Brake Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Continental AG Electronic Brake Systems Products Offered

10.6.5 Continental AG Recent Development

10.7 Delphi Automotive PLC

10.7.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Corporation Information

10.7.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Electronic Brake Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Electronic Brake Systems Products Offered

10.7.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Recent Development

10.8 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp

10.8.1 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp Corporation Information

10.8.2 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp Electronic Brake Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp Electronic Brake Systems Products Offered

10.8.5 Federal-Mogul Holdings Corp Recent Development

10.9 Haldex AB

10.9.1 Haldex AB Corporation Information

10.9.2 Haldex AB Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Haldex AB Electronic Brake Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Haldex AB Electronic Brake Systems Products Offered

10.9.5 Haldex AB Recent Development

10.10 Hitachi Automotive Systems

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electronic Brake Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Hitachi Automotive Systems Electronic Brake Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Hitachi Automotive Systems Recent Development

10.11 Knorr-Bremse AG

10.11.1 Knorr-Bremse AG Corporation Information

10.11.2 Knorr-Bremse AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Knorr-Bremse AG Electronic Brake Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Knorr-Bremse AG Electronic Brake Systems Products Offered

10.11.5 Knorr-Bremse AG Recent Development

10.12 Mando Corporation

10.12.1 Mando Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 Mando Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Mando Corporation Electronic Brake Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Mando Corporation Electronic Brake Systems Products Offered

10.12.5 Mando Corporation Recent Development

10.13 Nissin Kogyo

10.13.1 Nissin Kogyo Corporation Information

10.13.2 Nissin Kogyo Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Nissin Kogyo Electronic Brake Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Nissin Kogyo Electronic Brake Systems Products Offered

10.13.5 Nissin Kogyo Recent Development

10.14 ZF Friedrichshafen AG

10.14.1 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Corporation Information

10.14.2 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Electronic Brake Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Electronic Brake Systems Products Offered

10.14.5 ZF Friedrichshafen AG Recent Development

10.15 WABCO Holdings

10.15.1 WABCO Holdings Corporation Information

10.15.2 WABCO Holdings Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 WABCO Holdings Electronic Brake Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 WABCO Holdings Electronic Brake Systems Products Offered

10.15.5 WABCO Holdings Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electronic Brake Systems Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electronic Brake Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electronic Brake Systems Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electronic Brake Systems Distributors

12.3 Electronic Brake Systems Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”