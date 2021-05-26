Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Comprehensive Analysis with Top Trends, Size, Share, Future Growth Opportunities & Forecast by 2027| Somfy, IKEA, Soma

LOS ANGELES, United States: The research study presented here is a highly detailed and meticulous account of almost all key aspects of the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market. It digs deep into market dynamics including growth drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and opportunities. Market players can use the research study to tighten their grip on the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market as they gain sound understanding of market competition, regional growth, segmentation, and different cost structures. The report provides accurate market outlook in relation to CAGR, market size by value and volume, and market shares. It also provides carefully calculated and validated market figures related but not limited to revenue, production, consumption, gross margin, and price.

Besides a dashboard view of the vendor landscape and important company profiles, the competitive analysis offers an encyclopedic examination of the market structure. The company share analysis included in this study helps players to improve their business tactics and compete well against leading market participants. The intensity map prepared by our analysts helps to get a quick view of the presence of several players in the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market. The report also provides a footprint matrix of key players of the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market. It dives deep into growth strategies, sales footprint, production footprint, and product and application portfolios of prominent names of the industry.

Key players profiled in the report on the global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market are: Somfy, IKEA, Soma, Lutron Serena, Velux, Luxaflex, Crestron, Qmotion, Hunter Douglas, Mecho, Appeal, Axis Labs, Bali Autoview, Draper Inc, Blinds TO Go, BTX, Guangdong Wintom Sunshade, Guangdong Kingyitao, TOSO

Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market by Product Type: Motorized Blinds, Motorized Shades

Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market by Application: Residential, Office, Shopping Mall, Industrial Building, Others

This section of the Electronic Blinds and Shades report includes segmentation such as application, product type, and end user. These segmentations aid in determining parts of Electronic Blinds and Shades market that will progress more than others. The segmentation analysis provides information about the key elements that are thriving the specific segments better than others. It helps readers to understand strategies to make sound investments. The global Electronic Blinds and Shades market is segmented on the basis of product type, applications, and its end users.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electronic Blinds and Shades market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electronic Blinds and Shades industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market?

Table od Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Motorized Blinds

1.2.3 Motorized Shades

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Share by Application (2016 VS 2021 VS 2027)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Office

1.3.4 Shopping Mall

1.3.5 Industrial Building

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size (2016-2027)

2.1.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue (2016-2027)

2.1.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Regions (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size Forecast by Region

2.3.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Global Top Electronic Blinds and Shades Regions (Countries) Ranking by Market Size

2.5 Electronic Blinds and Shades Industry Trends

2.5.1 Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Trends

2.5.2 Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Drivers

2.5.3 Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Challenges

2.5.4 Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Restraints

3 Competitive Landscape by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Electronic Blinds and Shades Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers Electronic Blinds and Shades by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Top Electronic Blinds and Shades Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.3 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electronic Blinds and Shades as of 2020)

3.4 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Electronic Blinds and Shades Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Blinds and Shades Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Electronic Blinds and Shades Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Electronic Blinds and Shades Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Electronic Blinds and Shades Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.4 Electronic Blinds and Shades Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.4 Electronic Blinds and Shades Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Breakdown by Company

6.1.1 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Company (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.1 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.1 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.2 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.4.3 U.S.

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Company (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.1 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.1 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Company (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Regions

8.4.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Regions

8.4.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Regions

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 India

8.4.7 Australia

8.4.8 Taiwan

8.4.9 Indonesia

8.4.10 Thailand

8.4.11 Malaysia

8.4.12 Philippines

8.4.13 Vietnam

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Company (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.1 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.1 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

9.4.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Company (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Company (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Somfy

11.1.1 Somfy Corporation Information

11.1.2 Somfy Overview

11.1.3 Somfy Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 Somfy Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.1.5 Somfy Electronic Blinds and Shades SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Somfy Recent Developments

11.2 IKEA

11.2.1 IKEA Corporation Information

11.2.2 IKEA Overview

11.2.3 IKEA Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 IKEA Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.2.5 IKEA Electronic Blinds and Shades SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 IKEA Recent Developments

11.3 Soma

11.3.1 Soma Corporation Information

11.3.2 Soma Overview

11.3.3 Soma Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Soma Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.3.5 Soma Electronic Blinds and Shades SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Soma Recent Developments

11.4 Lutron Serena

11.4.1 Lutron Serena Corporation Information

11.4.2 Lutron Serena Overview

11.4.3 Lutron Serena Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Lutron Serena Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.4.5 Lutron Serena Electronic Blinds and Shades SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Lutron Serena Recent Developments

11.5 Velux

11.5.1 Velux Corporation Information

11.5.2 Velux Overview

11.5.3 Velux Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 Velux Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.5.5 Velux Electronic Blinds and Shades SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Velux Recent Developments

11.6 Luxaflex

11.6.1 Luxaflex Corporation Information

11.6.2 Luxaflex Overview

11.6.3 Luxaflex Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Luxaflex Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.6.5 Luxaflex Electronic Blinds and Shades SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Luxaflex Recent Developments

11.7 Crestron

11.7.1 Crestron Corporation Information

11.7.2 Crestron Overview

11.7.3 Crestron Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Crestron Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.7.5 Crestron Electronic Blinds and Shades SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Crestron Recent Developments

11.8 Qmotion

11.8.1 Qmotion Corporation Information

11.8.2 Qmotion Overview

11.8.3 Qmotion Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.8.4 Qmotion Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.8.5 Qmotion Electronic Blinds and Shades SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Qmotion Recent Developments

11.9 Hunter Douglas

11.9.1 Hunter Douglas Corporation Information

11.9.2 Hunter Douglas Overview

11.9.3 Hunter Douglas Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.9.4 Hunter Douglas Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.9.5 Hunter Douglas Electronic Blinds and Shades SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Hunter Douglas Recent Developments

11.10 Mecho

11.10.1 Mecho Corporation Information

11.10.2 Mecho Overview

11.10.3 Mecho Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.10.4 Mecho Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.10.5 Mecho Electronic Blinds and Shades SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Mecho Recent Developments

11.11 Appeal

11.11.1 Appeal Corporation Information

11.11.2 Appeal Overview

11.11.3 Appeal Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.11.4 Appeal Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.11.5 Appeal Recent Developments

11.12 Axis Labs

11.12.1 Axis Labs Corporation Information

11.12.2 Axis Labs Overview

11.12.3 Axis Labs Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.12.4 Axis Labs Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.12.5 Axis Labs Recent Developments

11.13 Bali Autoview

11.13.1 Bali Autoview Corporation Information

11.13.2 Bali Autoview Overview

11.13.3 Bali Autoview Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.13.4 Bali Autoview Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.13.5 Bali Autoview Recent Developments

11.14 Draper Inc

11.14.1 Draper Inc Corporation Information

11.14.2 Draper Inc Overview

11.14.3 Draper Inc Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.14.4 Draper Inc Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.14.5 Draper Inc Recent Developments

11.15 Blinds TO Go

11.15.1 Blinds TO Go Corporation Information

11.15.2 Blinds TO Go Overview

11.15.3 Blinds TO Go Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.15.4 Blinds TO Go Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.15.5 Blinds TO Go Recent Developments

11.16 BTX

11.16.1 BTX Corporation Information

11.16.2 BTX Overview

11.16.3 BTX Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.16.4 BTX Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.16.5 BTX Recent Developments

11.17 Guangdong Wintom Sunshade

11.17.1 Guangdong Wintom Sunshade Corporation Information

11.17.2 Guangdong Wintom Sunshade Overview

11.17.3 Guangdong Wintom Sunshade Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.17.4 Guangdong Wintom Sunshade Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.17.5 Guangdong Wintom Sunshade Recent Developments

11.18 Guangdong Kingyitao

11.18.1 Guangdong Kingyitao Corporation Information

11.18.2 Guangdong Kingyitao Overview

11.18.3 Guangdong Kingyitao Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.18.4 Guangdong Kingyitao Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.18.5 Guangdong Kingyitao Recent Developments

11.19 TOSO

11.19.1 TOSO Corporation Information

11.19.2 TOSO Overview

11.19.3 TOSO Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.19.4 TOSO Electronic Blinds and Shades Products and Services

11.19.5 TOSO Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Electronic Blinds and Shades Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Electronic Blinds and Shades Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Electronic Blinds and Shades Production Mode & Process

12.4 Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Channels

12.4.2 Electronic Blinds and Shades Distributors

12.5 Electronic Blinds and Shades Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.