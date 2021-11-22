Electronic Blinds and Shades Market 2021: Global Industry Size, Outlook, Share, Demand, Manufacturers And Forecast Analysis 2021-2027 | Hunter Douglas, Somfy, Springs Window Fashions

“
The report titled Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electronic Blinds and Shades report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electronic Blinds and Shades report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Hunter Douglas, Somfy, Springs Window Fashions, ODL, DEL Motorized Solutions, Tachikawa, BTX Intelligent Fashion, Warema, Draper, Crestron Electronics, Bandalux, Velux, Qmotion (Legrand), Appeal, Soma, Ikea, Wintom, Beijing Fiate
Market Segmentation by Product:
Electronic Blinds
Electronic Shades
Market Segmentation by Application:
Home
Offices
Restaurants and Hotels
Hospitals and Nursing Homes
Schools and Universities
Others
The Electronic Blinds and Shades Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Electronic Blinds and Shades market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electronic Blinds and Shades industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electronic Blinds and Shades market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electronic Blinds and Shades Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Electronic Blinds
1.2.3 Electronic Shades
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Home
1.3.3 Offices
1.3.4 Restaurants and Hotels
1.3.5 Hospitals and Nursing Homes
1.3.6 Schools and Universities
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Electronic Blinds and Shades Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Electronic Blinds and Shades Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Electronic Blinds and Shades Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Electronic Blinds and Shades Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Electronic Blinds and Shades Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Electronic Blinds and Shades Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electronic Blinds and Shades Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Electronic Blinds and Shades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Electronic Blinds and Shades Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Electronic Blinds and Shades Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Electronic Blinds and Shades Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 Japan by Players, Type and Application
6.1 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 Japan Top Electronic Blinds and Shades Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Japan Top Electronic Blinds and Shades Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 Japan Electronic Blinds and Shades Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 United States
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.8 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electronic Blinds and Shades Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 UAE
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Hunter Douglas
12.1.1 Hunter Douglas Corporation Information
12.1.2 Hunter Douglas Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Hunter Douglas Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Hunter Douglas Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered
12.1.5 Hunter Douglas Recent Development
12.2 Somfy
12.2.1 Somfy Corporation Information
12.2.2 Somfy Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Somfy Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Somfy Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered
12.2.5 Somfy Recent Development
12.3 Springs Window Fashions
12.3.1 Springs Window Fashions Corporation Information
12.3.2 Springs Window Fashions Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Springs Window Fashions Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Springs Window Fashions Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered
12.3.5 Springs Window Fashions Recent Development
12.4 ODL
12.4.1 ODL Corporation Information
12.4.2 ODL Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 ODL Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 ODL Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered
12.4.5 ODL Recent Development
12.5 DEL Motorized Solutions
12.5.1 DEL Motorized Solutions Corporation Information
12.5.2 DEL Motorized Solutions Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 DEL Motorized Solutions Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 DEL Motorized Solutions Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered
12.5.5 DEL Motorized Solutions Recent Development
12.6 Tachikawa
12.6.1 Tachikawa Corporation Information
12.6.2 Tachikawa Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Tachikawa Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Tachikawa Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered
12.6.5 Tachikawa Recent Development
12.7 BTX Intelligent Fashion
12.7.1 BTX Intelligent Fashion Corporation Information
12.7.2 BTX Intelligent Fashion Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 BTX Intelligent Fashion Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 BTX Intelligent Fashion Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered
12.7.5 BTX Intelligent Fashion Recent Development
12.8 Warema
12.8.1 Warema Corporation Information
12.8.2 Warema Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Warema Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Warema Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered
12.8.5 Warema Recent Development
12.9 Draper
12.9.1 Draper Corporation Information
12.9.2 Draper Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Draper Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Draper Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered
12.9.5 Draper Recent Development
12.10 Crestron Electronics
12.10.1 Crestron Electronics Corporation Information
12.10.2 Crestron Electronics Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Crestron Electronics Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Crestron Electronics Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered
12.10.5 Crestron Electronics Recent Development
12.11 Bandalux
12.11.1 Bandalux Corporation Information
12.11.2 Bandalux Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Bandalux Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Bandalux Electronic Blinds and Shades Products Offered
12.11.5 Bandalux Recent Development
12.12 Velux
12.12.1 Velux Corporation Information
12.12.2 Velux Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Velux Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Velux Products Offered
12.12.5 Velux Recent Development
12.13 Qmotion (Legrand)
12.13.1 Qmotion (Legrand) Corporation Information
12.13.2 Qmotion (Legrand) Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Qmotion (Legrand) Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Qmotion (Legrand) Products Offered
12.13.5 Qmotion (Legrand) Recent Development
12.14 Appeal
12.14.1 Appeal Corporation Information
12.14.2 Appeal Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Appeal Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Appeal Products Offered
12.14.5 Appeal Recent Development
12.15 Soma
12.15.1 Soma Corporation Information
12.15.2 Soma Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Soma Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Soma Products Offered
12.15.5 Soma Recent Development
12.16 Ikea
12.16.1 Ikea Corporation Information
12.16.2 Ikea Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Ikea Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 Ikea Products Offered
12.16.5 Ikea Recent Development
12.17 Wintom
12.17.1 Wintom Corporation Information
12.17.2 Wintom Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Wintom Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 Wintom Products Offered
12.17.5 Wintom Recent Development
12.18 Beijing Fiate
12.18.1 Beijing Fiate Corporation Information
12.18.2 Beijing Fiate Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Beijing Fiate Electronic Blinds and Shades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Beijing Fiate Products Offered
12.18.5 Beijing Fiate Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Electronic Blinds and Shades Industry Trends
13.2 Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Drivers
13.3 Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Challenges
13.4 Electronic Blinds and Shades Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Electronic Blinds and Shades Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
