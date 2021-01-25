Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Tyco Retail Solutions, Nedap, Hangzhou Century Co.

Electronic article surveillance (EAS) is a technological method for preventing shoplifting from retail stores, pilferage of books from libraries or removal of properties from office buildings. Special tags are fixed to merchandise or books. These tags are removed or deactivated by the clerks when the item is properly bought or checked out. At the exits of the store, a detection system sounds an alarm or otherwise alerts the staff when it senses active tags. Some stores also have detection systems at the entrance to the restrooms that sound an alarm if someone tries to take unpaid merchandise with them into the restroom. For high-value goods that are to be manipulated by the patrons, wired alarm clips called spider wrap may be used instead of tags. North America is the largest consumption of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System, with a sales market share nearly 33.41% in 2017. The second place is Asia-Pacific region; following North America with the sales market share over 28.12%. Asia Pacific is another important consumption market of Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System. Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System used in Retail industry including Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery and Others. Report data showed that 37.62% of the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market demand in Supermarkets & Large Grocery, 30.34% in Clothing &Fashion Accessories, and 18.07% in Cosmetics/Pharmacy in 2017.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Market The global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market size is projected to reach US$ 1805.4 million by 2026, from US$ 1434.7 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2021-2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market in terms of revenue.

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Breakdown Data by Type

Hard Tag, Soft Tag, Deactivator Or Detacher, Detection System, Permanent Deactivation Tag

Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System Breakdown Data by Application

Clothing &Fashion Accessories, Cosmetics/Pharmacy, Supermarkets & Large Grocery, Others

the Electronic Article Surveillance (EAS) System market has been segmented as follows:

North America, United States, Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Nordic, Rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa

The following players are covered in this report:

Checkpoint Systems, Tyco Retail Solutions, Nedap, Hangzhou Century Co., Ltd, Gunnebo Gateway, WGSPI, Ketec, All Tag, Universal Surveillance Systems

About Us