Electrically-actuated Valve Market Size 2021, Global Industry Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2027 | Moog, Bosch Rexroth, Parker

Market Summary
A newly published report titled “(Electrically-actuated Valve Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electrically-actuated Valve report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electrically-actuated Valve market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electrically-actuated Valve market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electrically-actuated Valve market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electrically-actuated Valve market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electrically-actuated Valve market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Moog, Bosch Rexroth, Parker, Honeywell, Eaton Vickers, Woodward, Voith, Atos, EMG, Schneider Kreuznach, Team Cooperation, Qinfeng, Star Hydraulics, YUKEN, Duplomatic
Market Segmentation by Product:
Nozzle Flapper Valve
Jet Action Valve
Dynamic Valve
Market Segmentation by Application:
Aerospace
Steel Industry
Power Industry
Chemical Industry
Others
The Electrically-actuated Valve Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electrically-actuated Valve market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electrically-actuated Valve market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the Electrically-actuated Valve market expansion?
- What will be the global Electrically-actuated Valve market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the Electrically-actuated Valve market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the Electrically-actuated Valve market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global Electrically-actuated Valve market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the Electrically-actuated Valve market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electrically-actuated Valve Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Nozzle Flapper Valve
1.2.3 Jet Action Valve
1.2.4 Dynamic Valve
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Aerospace
1.3.3 Steel Industry
1.3.4 Power Industry
1.3.5 Chemical Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Production
2.1 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Electrically-actuated Valve Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Electrically-actuated Valve Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Electrically-actuated Valve Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Electrically-actuated Valve Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Electrically-actuated Valve Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Electrically-actuated Valve Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
3.9 Latin America
3.10 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufactures
4.1 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Electrically-actuated Valve Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Electrically-actuated Valve Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electrically-actuated Valve Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Electrically-actuated Valve Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Electrically-actuated Valve Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Market Size by Type
5.1 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Electrically-actuated Valve Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Electrically-actuated Valve Market Size by Type
7.1.1 North America Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 North America Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 North America Electrically-actuated Valve Market Size by Application
7.2.1 North America Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Country
7.3.1 North America Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 United States
7.3.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Electrically-actuated Valve Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Europe Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Europe Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Europe Electrically-actuated Valve Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Europe Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Country
8.3.1 Europe Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.3.3 Germany
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 U.K.
8.3.6 Italy
8.3.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Electrically-actuated Valve Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Asia Pacific Electrically-actuated Valve Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Region
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.3.3 China
9.3.4 Japan
9.3.5 South Korea
9.3.6 India
9.3.7 Australia
9.3.8 Taiwan
9.3.9 Indonesia
9.3.10 Thailand
9.3.11 Malaysia
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Electrically-actuated Valve Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Latin America Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Latin America Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Latin America Electrically-actuated Valve Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Latin America Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Country
10.3.1 Latin America Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Mexico
10.3.4 Brazil
10.3.5 Argentina
10.3.6 Colombia
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Electrically-actuated Valve Market Size by Type
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Electrically-actuated Valve Market Size by Application
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Country
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electrically-actuated Valve Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electrically-actuated Valve Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.3.3 Turkey
11.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11.3.5 UAE
12 Corporate Profiles
12.1 Moog
12.1.1 Moog Corporation Information
12.1.2 Moog Overview
12.1.3 Moog Electrically-actuated Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Moog Electrically-actuated Valve Product Description
12.1.5 Moog Recent Developments
12.2 Bosch Rexroth
12.2.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information
12.2.2 Bosch Rexroth Overview
12.2.3 Bosch Rexroth Electrically-actuated Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Bosch Rexroth Electrically-actuated Valve Product Description
12.2.5 Bosch Rexroth Recent Developments
12.3 Parker
12.3.1 Parker Corporation Information
12.3.2 Parker Overview
12.3.3 Parker Electrically-actuated Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Parker Electrically-actuated Valve Product Description
12.3.5 Parker Recent Developments
12.4 Honeywell
12.4.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
12.4.2 Honeywell Overview
12.4.3 Honeywell Electrically-actuated Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Honeywell Electrically-actuated Valve Product Description
12.4.5 Honeywell Recent Developments
12.5 Eaton Vickers
12.5.1 Eaton Vickers Corporation Information
12.5.2 Eaton Vickers Overview
12.5.3 Eaton Vickers Electrically-actuated Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Eaton Vickers Electrically-actuated Valve Product Description
12.5.5 Eaton Vickers Recent Developments
12.6 Woodward
12.6.1 Woodward Corporation Information
12.6.2 Woodward Overview
12.6.3 Woodward Electrically-actuated Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Woodward Electrically-actuated Valve Product Description
12.6.5 Woodward Recent Developments
12.7 Voith
12.7.1 Voith Corporation Information
12.7.2 Voith Overview
12.7.3 Voith Electrically-actuated Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Voith Electrically-actuated Valve Product Description
12.7.5 Voith Recent Developments
12.8 Atos
12.8.1 Atos Corporation Information
12.8.2 Atos Overview
12.8.3 Atos Electrically-actuated Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Atos Electrically-actuated Valve Product Description
12.8.5 Atos Recent Developments
12.9 EMG
12.9.1 EMG Corporation Information
12.9.2 EMG Overview
12.9.3 EMG Electrically-actuated Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 EMG Electrically-actuated Valve Product Description
12.9.5 EMG Recent Developments
12.10 Schneider Kreuznach
12.10.1 Schneider Kreuznach Corporation Information
12.10.2 Schneider Kreuznach Overview
12.10.3 Schneider Kreuznach Electrically-actuated Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Schneider Kreuznach Electrically-actuated Valve Product Description
12.10.5 Schneider Kreuznach Recent Developments
12.11 Team Cooperation
12.11.1 Team Cooperation Corporation Information
12.11.2 Team Cooperation Overview
12.11.3 Team Cooperation Electrically-actuated Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Team Cooperation Electrically-actuated Valve Product Description
12.11.5 Team Cooperation Recent Developments
12.12 Qinfeng
12.12.1 Qinfeng Corporation Information
12.12.2 Qinfeng Overview
12.12.3 Qinfeng Electrically-actuated Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Qinfeng Electrically-actuated Valve Product Description
12.12.5 Qinfeng Recent Developments
12.13 Star Hydraulics
12.13.1 Star Hydraulics Corporation Information
12.13.2 Star Hydraulics Overview
12.13.3 Star Hydraulics Electrically-actuated Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Star Hydraulics Electrically-actuated Valve Product Description
12.13.5 Star Hydraulics Recent Developments
12.14 YUKEN
12.14.1 YUKEN Corporation Information
12.14.2 YUKEN Overview
12.14.3 YUKEN Electrically-actuated Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 YUKEN Electrically-actuated Valve Product Description
12.14.5 YUKEN Recent Developments
12.15 Duplomatic
12.15.1 Duplomatic Corporation Information
12.15.2 Duplomatic Overview
12.15.3 Duplomatic Electrically-actuated Valve Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 Duplomatic Electrically-actuated Valve Product Description
12.15.5 Duplomatic Recent Developments
13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Electrically-actuated Valve Industry Chain Analysis
13.2 Electrically-actuated Valve Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Electrically-actuated Valve Production Mode & Process
13.4 Electrically-actuated Valve Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Electrically-actuated Valve Sales Channels
13.4.2 Electrically-actuated Valve Distributors
13.5 Electrically-actuated Valve Customers
14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
14.1 Electrically-actuated Valve Industry Trends
14.2 Electrically-actuated Valve Market Drivers
14.3 Electrically-actuated Valve Market Challenges
14.4 Electrically-actuated Valve Market Restraints
15 Key Finding in The Global Electrically-actuated Valve Study
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
