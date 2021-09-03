Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | Evonik, Masterbond, 3M

“
The report titled Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electrical and Electronics Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electrical and Electronics Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
Evonik, Masterbond, 3M, Dow Corning, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Dymax, Hitachi Chemical, Indium, KYOCERA Chemical, Royal Adhesives & Sealants
Market Segmentation by Product:
Thermal Conductive Adhesives
Electrically Conductive Adhesives
UV Curing Adhesives
Others
Market Segmentation by Application:
Conformal Coating
Encapsulation
Surface Mounting
Wire Tacking
The Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electrical and Electronics Adhesives industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Thermal Conductive Adhesives
1.2.3 Electrically Conductive Adhesives
1.2.4 UV Curing Adhesives
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Conformal Coating
1.3.3 Encapsulation
1.3.4 Surface Mounting
1.3.5 Wire Tacking
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
3 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales
3.1.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Top Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Key Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
3.2.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)
3.2.4 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)
3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue in 2020
3.2.6 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)
4.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.3 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)
5.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.3 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.1 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.2 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027
6.1.3 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027
6.2 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Players by Sales (2016-2021)
6.2.2 China Top Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
6.3 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.1 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.2 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
6.3.3 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)
6.4 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.1 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.2 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.4.3 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6.5 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.1 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.2 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
6.5.3 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.6 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.1 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.2 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6.6.3 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
7.2 North America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.2 North America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
8.2 Asia Pacific Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
8.2.3 China
8.2.4 Japan
8.2.5 South Korea
8.2.6 India
8.2.7 Australia
8.2.9 Indonesia
8.2.10 Thailand
8.2.11 Malaysia
8.2.12 Philippines
8.2.13 Vietnam
9 Europe
9.1 Europe Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
9.2 Europe Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Europe Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Europe Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
9.2.3 Germany
9.2.4 France
9.2.5 U.K.
9.2.6 Italy
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
10.2 Latin America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Latin America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027
11.2 Middle East and Africa Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Evonik
12.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information
12.1.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Evonik Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Evonik Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered
12.1.5 Evonik Recent Development
12.2 Masterbond
12.2.1 Masterbond Corporation Information
12.2.2 Masterbond Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Masterbond Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Masterbond Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered
12.2.5 Masterbond Recent Development
12.3 3M
12.3.1 3M Corporation Information
12.3.2 3M Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 3M Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 3M Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered
12.3.5 3M Recent Development
12.4 Dow Corning
12.4.1 Dow Corning Corporation Information
12.4.2 Dow Corning Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Dow Corning Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Dow Corning Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered
12.4.5 Dow Corning Recent Development
12.5 H.B. Fuller
12.5.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information
12.5.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 H.B. Fuller Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 H.B. Fuller Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered
12.5.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development
12.6 Henkel
12.6.1 Henkel Corporation Information
12.6.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Henkel Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Henkel Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered
12.6.5 Henkel Recent Development
12.7 Dymax
12.7.1 Dymax Corporation Information
12.7.2 Dymax Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Dymax Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Dymax Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered
12.7.5 Dymax Recent Development
12.8 Hitachi Chemical
12.8.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information
12.8.2 Hitachi Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Hitachi Chemical Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Hitachi Chemical Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered
12.8.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Development
12.9 Indium
12.9.1 Indium Corporation Information
12.9.2 Indium Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Indium Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Indium Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered
12.9.5 Indium Recent Development
12.10 KYOCERA Chemical
12.10.1 KYOCERA Chemical Corporation Information
12.10.2 KYOCERA Chemical Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 KYOCERA Chemical Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 KYOCERA Chemical Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered
12.10.5 KYOCERA Chemical Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Industry Trends
13.2 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Drivers
13.3 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Challenges
13.4 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Restraints
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”