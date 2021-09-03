Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2027 | Evonik, Masterbond, 3M

“

The report titled Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electrical and Electronics Adhesives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electrical and Electronics Adhesives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Evonik, Masterbond, 3M, Dow Corning, H.B. Fuller, Henkel, Dymax, Hitachi Chemical, Indium, KYOCERA Chemical, Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Market Segmentation by Product:

Thermal Conductive Adhesives

Electrically Conductive Adhesives

UV Curing Adhesives

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Conformal Coating

Encapsulation

Surface Mounting

Wire Tacking



The Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electrical and Electronics Adhesives industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Thermal Conductive Adhesives

1.2.3 Electrically Conductive Adhesives

1.2.4 UV Curing Adhesives

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Conformal Coating

1.3.3 Encapsulation

1.3.4 Surface Mounting

1.3.5 Wire Tacking

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Evonik

12.1.1 Evonik Corporation Information

12.1.2 Evonik Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Evonik Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Evonik Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered

12.1.5 Evonik Recent Development

12.2 Masterbond

12.2.1 Masterbond Corporation Information

12.2.2 Masterbond Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Masterbond Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Masterbond Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered

12.2.5 Masterbond Recent Development

12.3 3M

12.3.1 3M Corporation Information

12.3.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 3M Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 3M Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered

12.3.5 3M Recent Development

12.4 Dow Corning

12.4.1 Dow Corning Corporation Information

12.4.2 Dow Corning Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Dow Corning Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Dow Corning Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered

12.4.5 Dow Corning Recent Development

12.5 H.B. Fuller

12.5.1 H.B. Fuller Corporation Information

12.5.2 H.B. Fuller Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 H.B. Fuller Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 H.B. Fuller Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered

12.5.5 H.B. Fuller Recent Development

12.6 Henkel

12.6.1 Henkel Corporation Information

12.6.2 Henkel Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Henkel Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Henkel Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered

12.6.5 Henkel Recent Development

12.7 Dymax

12.7.1 Dymax Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dymax Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Dymax Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dymax Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered

12.7.5 Dymax Recent Development

12.8 Hitachi Chemical

12.8.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hitachi Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Hitachi Chemical Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hitachi Chemical Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered

12.8.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Development

12.9 Indium

12.9.1 Indium Corporation Information

12.9.2 Indium Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Indium Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Indium Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered

12.9.5 Indium Recent Development

12.10 KYOCERA Chemical

12.10.1 KYOCERA Chemical Corporation Information

12.10.2 KYOCERA Chemical Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 KYOCERA Chemical Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 KYOCERA Chemical Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Products Offered

12.10.5 KYOCERA Chemical Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Industry Trends

13.2 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Drivers

13.3 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Challenges

13.4 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Electrical and Electronics Adhesives Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

