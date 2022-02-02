Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2028 | COVNA, FLOWX, Cepex, Kitz

“

A newly published report titled “Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

COVNA, FLOWX, Cepex, Kitz, Honeywell, Asahi/America, Shanghai Huixuan valve & Pipe, Shanghai Luokai Industrial, Parth Valves And Hoses LLP, Like Valve, Tianjin Freya Automation Technology, Tianjin Aiwo Valve, Dynamic Corporation Limited, Doooyi, Goodfly Valves (Shanghai)

Market Segmentation by Product:

Plastic

Stainless Steel

Bronze

Other



Market Segmentation by Application:

Petrochemicals

Electricity

Pharmaceutics

Food & Beverage

Water Treatment

Municipal Engineering

Other



The Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Overview

1.1 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Product Overview

1.2 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Segment by Body Material

1.2.1 Plastic

1.2.2 Stainless Steel

1.2.3 Bronze

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Size by Body Material

1.3.1 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Size Overview by Body Material (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Historic Market Size Review by Body Material (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume by Body Material (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown in Value by Body Material (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Body Material (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Forecasted Market Size by Body Material (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume by Body Material (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown in Value by Body Material (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Body Material (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Body Material

1.4.1 North America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown by Body Material (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown by Body Material (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown by Body Material (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown by Body Material (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown by Body Material (2017-2022)

2 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve by Application

4.1 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Petrochemicals

4.1.2 Electricity

4.1.3 Pharmaceutics

4.1.4 Food & Beverage

4.1.5 Water Treatment

4.1.6 Municipal Engineering

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve by Country

5.1 North America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve by Country

6.1 Europe Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve by Country

8.1 Latin America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Business

10.1 COVNA

10.1.1 COVNA Corporation Information

10.1.2 COVNA Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 COVNA Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 COVNA Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Products Offered

10.1.5 COVNA Recent Development

10.2 FLOWX

10.2.1 FLOWX Corporation Information

10.2.2 FLOWX Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 FLOWX Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 FLOWX Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Products Offered

10.2.5 FLOWX Recent Development

10.3 Cepex

10.3.1 Cepex Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cepex Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Cepex Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Cepex Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Products Offered

10.3.5 Cepex Recent Development

10.4 Kitz

10.4.1 Kitz Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kitz Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Kitz Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Kitz Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Products Offered

10.4.5 Kitz Recent Development

10.5 Honeywell

10.5.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.5.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Honeywell Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Honeywell Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Products Offered

10.5.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.6 Asahi/America

10.6.1 Asahi/America Corporation Information

10.6.2 Asahi/America Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Asahi/America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Asahi/America Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Products Offered

10.6.5 Asahi/America Recent Development

10.7 Shanghai Huixuan valve & Pipe

10.7.1 Shanghai Huixuan valve & Pipe Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shanghai Huixuan valve & Pipe Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Shanghai Huixuan valve & Pipe Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Shanghai Huixuan valve & Pipe Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Products Offered

10.7.5 Shanghai Huixuan valve & Pipe Recent Development

10.8 Shanghai Luokai Industrial

10.8.1 Shanghai Luokai Industrial Corporation Information

10.8.2 Shanghai Luokai Industrial Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Shanghai Luokai Industrial Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Shanghai Luokai Industrial Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Products Offered

10.8.5 Shanghai Luokai Industrial Recent Development

10.9 Parth Valves And Hoses LLP

10.9.1 Parth Valves And Hoses LLP Corporation Information

10.9.2 Parth Valves And Hoses LLP Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Parth Valves And Hoses LLP Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Parth Valves And Hoses LLP Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Products Offered

10.9.5 Parth Valves And Hoses LLP Recent Development

10.10 Like Valve

10.10.1 Like Valve Corporation Information

10.10.2 Like Valve Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Like Valve Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Like Valve Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Products Offered

10.10.5 Like Valve Recent Development

10.11 Tianjin Freya Automation Technology

10.11.1 Tianjin Freya Automation Technology Corporation Information

10.11.2 Tianjin Freya Automation Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Tianjin Freya Automation Technology Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Tianjin Freya Automation Technology Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Products Offered

10.11.5 Tianjin Freya Automation Technology Recent Development

10.12 Tianjin Aiwo Valve

10.12.1 Tianjin Aiwo Valve Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tianjin Aiwo Valve Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Tianjin Aiwo Valve Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Tianjin Aiwo Valve Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Products Offered

10.12.5 Tianjin Aiwo Valve Recent Development

10.13 Dynamic Corporation Limited

10.13.1 Dynamic Corporation Limited Corporation Information

10.13.2 Dynamic Corporation Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Dynamic Corporation Limited Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Dynamic Corporation Limited Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Products Offered

10.13.5 Dynamic Corporation Limited Recent Development

10.14 Doooyi

10.14.1 Doooyi Corporation Information

10.14.2 Doooyi Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Doooyi Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Doooyi Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Products Offered

10.14.5 Doooyi Recent Development

10.15 Goodfly Valves (Shanghai)

10.15.1 Goodfly Valves (Shanghai) Corporation Information

10.15.2 Goodfly Valves (Shanghai) Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Goodfly Valves (Shanghai) Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Goodfly Valves (Shanghai) Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Products Offered

10.15.5 Goodfly Valves (Shanghai) Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Industry Trends

11.4.2 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Drivers

11.4.3 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Challenges

11.4.4 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Distributors

12.3 Electric Wafer Butterfly Valve Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

