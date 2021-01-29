Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Growth Rate,Size,Share And Trend By 2027 Caterpillar, Hitachi, John Deere

Electric vehicles mean utilizes the power as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section. The electric agricultural vehicle market is expected to grow at a rate of about 58% per year due largely to the global population growth and the trend of population concentrating in urban centers, which will continue to reduce the availability of rural labor and drive the demand for increased agricultural automation. For mining, vehicle electrification has a strong value proposition due to the high operational cost because of the volatility of diesel prices and the high costs of having to ventilate the diesel emissions inside mines. Both costs can be substantially reduced through electrification.

Market Analysis and Insights:

Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market The global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining market size is projected to reach US$ 6918.9 million by 2026, from US$ 429.5 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 48.2% during 2021-2026.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @

https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2622255/global-electric-vehicles-for-construction-agriculture-and-mining-market

:

Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Scope and Segment Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2016-2027. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:, Komatsu, Caterpillar, Hitachi, John Deere, Volvo, Atlas Copco, SUNWARD, Merlo

Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Breakdown Data by Type

Hybrid, Pure-electric

Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Breakdown Data by Application

Construction, Mining, Agriculture Regional and Country-level Analysis The Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The key regions covered in the Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2016-2027. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2016-2027. Competitive Landscape and Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Share Analysis

Get Full Report In Your Inbox Within 24 Hours at USD(4900):

https://www.https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/d830a76e4c2baa53f0b328a9f0735e1c,0,1,global-electric-vehicles-for-construction-agriculture-and-mining-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Product Introduction 1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Hybrid

1.2.3 Pure-electric 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Mining

1.3.4 Agriculture 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Production 2.1 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Production Capacity (2016-2027) 2.2 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.3 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027) 2.4 North America 2.5 Europe 2.6 China 2.7 Japan 2.8 South Korea 2.9 India 3 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts 3.1 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.2 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027 3.3 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.4 Global Top Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Regions by Sales (2022-2027) 3.5 Global Top Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Regions by Revenue (2022-2027) 3.6 North America 3.7 Europe 3.8 Asia-Pacific 3.9 Latin America 3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures 4.1 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales in 2020 4.3 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue in 2020 4.4 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales Price by Manufacturers 4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Manufacturers Geographical Distribution 4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type 5.1 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.2 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027) 5.3 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application 6.1 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.2 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027) 6.3 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America 7.1 North America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 7.2 North America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 7.3 North America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 8.2 Europe Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 8.3 Europe Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 9.2 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 9.3 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 10.2 Latin America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 10.3 Latin America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Type (2016-2027) 11.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Application (2016-2027) 11.3 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E 12 Corporate Profiles 12.1 Komatsu

12.1.1 Komatsu Corporation Information

12.1.2 Komatsu Overview

12.1.3 Komatsu Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Komatsu Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Product Description

12.1.5 Komatsu Related Developments 12.2 Caterpillar

12.2.1 Caterpillar Corporation Information

12.2.2 Caterpillar Overview

12.2.3 Caterpillar Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Caterpillar Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Product Description

12.2.5 Caterpillar Related Developments 12.3 Hitachi

12.3.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hitachi Overview

12.3.3 Hitachi Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hitachi Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Product Description

12.3.5 Hitachi Related Developments 12.4 John Deere

12.4.1 John Deere Corporation Information

12.4.2 John Deere Overview

12.4.3 John Deere Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 John Deere Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Product Description

12.4.5 John Deere Related Developments 12.5 Volvo

12.5.1 Volvo Corporation Information

12.5.2 Volvo Overview

12.5.3 Volvo Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Volvo Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Product Description

12.5.5 Volvo Related Developments 12.6 Atlas Copco

12.6.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

12.6.2 Atlas Copco Overview

12.6.3 Atlas Copco Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Atlas Copco Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Product Description

12.6.5 Atlas Copco Related Developments 12.7 SUNWARD

12.7.1 SUNWARD Corporation Information

12.7.2 SUNWARD Overview

12.7.3 SUNWARD Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 SUNWARD Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Product Description

12.7.5 SUNWARD Related Developments 12.8 Merlo

12.8.1 Merlo Corporation Information

12.8.2 Merlo Overview

12.8.3 Merlo Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Merlo Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Product Description

12.8.5 Merlo Related Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 13.1 Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Industry Chain Analysis 13.2 Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers 13.3 Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Production Mode & Process 13.4 Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Sales Channels

13.4.2 Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Distributors 13.5 Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis 14.1 Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Industry Trends 14.2 Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Drivers 14.3 Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Challenges 14.4 Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Study 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details

About Us