Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends up to 2027| Panasonic, CATL, BYD

Los Angeles, United State, February 2021, – – QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on the global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery market, covering growth prospects, market development potential, profitability, supply and demand, and other important subjects. The report presented here comes out as a highly reliable source of information and data on the global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery market. The researchers and analysts who have prepared the report used an advanced research methodology and authentic primary and secondary sources of market information and data. Readers are provided with clear understanding on the current and future situations of the global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery market based on revenue, volume, production, trends, technology, innovation, and other critical factors.

Major Key Manufacturers of Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market are: Panasonic, CATL, BYD, GS Yuasa, LG Chem, East Penn Manufacturing, Enersys, Hitachi Chemical, BAE Batterien, Gotion, Lishen, TAB, CSICP, Clarios, Microtex, Zibo Torch Energy, LEOCH

The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery market. Players will also be able to know about future market challenges, distribution scenarios, product pricing changes, and other related factors beforehand.

Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market by Type Segments:

Open Lead Acid Battery, Pure Lead Battery, Gel Battery, Lithium-Ion Battery

Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market by Application Segments:

Industrial Electric Vehicles, Recreational Electric Vehicles

Table of Contents

1 Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Overview

1.1 Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Product Scope

1.2 Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Open Lead Acid Battery

1.2.3 Pure Lead Battery

1.2.4 Gel Battery

1.2.5 Lithium-Ion Battery

1.3 Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Industrial Electric Vehicles

1.3.3 Recreational Electric Vehicles

1.4 Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Price Trends (2016-2027) 2 Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Estimates and Projections (2016-2027) 3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Vehicle Traction Battery as of 2020)

3.4 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 5 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 6 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 7 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 146 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 8 China Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 314 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 9 Japan Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Jan. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 10 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia MWh Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia MWh Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 11 India Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Business

12.1 Panasonic

12.1.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.1.2 Panasonic Business Overview

12.1.3 Panasonic Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Panasonic Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.1.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.2 CATL

12.2.1 CATL Corporation Information

12.2.2 CATL Business Overview

12.2.3 CATL Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 CATL Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.2.5 CATL Recent Development

12.3 BYD

12.3.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.3.2 BYD Business Overview

12.3.3 BYD Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 BYD Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.3.5 BYD Recent Development

12.4 GS Yuasa

12.4.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information

12.4.2 GS Yuasa Business Overview

12.4.3 GS Yuasa Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 GS Yuasa Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.4.5 GS Yuasa Recent Development

12.5 LG Chem

12.5.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

12.5.2 LG Chem Business Overview

12.5.3 LG Chem Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 LG Chem Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.5.5 LG Chem Recent Development

12.6 East Penn Manufacturing

12.6.1 East Penn Manufacturing Corporation Information

12.6.2 East Penn Manufacturing Business Overview

12.6.3 East Penn Manufacturing Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 East Penn Manufacturing Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.6.5 East Penn Manufacturing Recent Development

12.7 Enersys

12.7.1 Enersys Corporation Information

12.7.2 Enersys Business Overview

12.7.3 Enersys Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Enersys Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.7.5 Enersys Recent Development

12.8 Hitachi Chemical

12.8.1 Hitachi Chemical Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hitachi Chemical Business Overview

12.8.3 Hitachi Chemical Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hitachi Chemical Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.8.5 Hitachi Chemical Recent Development

12.9 BAE Batterien

12.9.1 BAE Batterien Corporation Information

12.9.2 BAE Batterien Business Overview

12.9.3 BAE Batterien Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 BAE Batterien Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.9.5 BAE Batterien Recent Development

12.10 Gotion

12.10.1 Gotion Corporation Information

12.10.2 Gotion Business Overview

12.10.3 Gotion Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Gotion Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.10.5 Gotion Recent Development

12.11 Lishen

12.11.1 Lishen Corporation Information

12.11.2 Lishen Business Overview

12.11.3 Lishen Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Lishen Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.11.5 Lishen Recent Development

12.12 TAB

12.12.1 TAB Corporation Information

12.12.2 TAB Business Overview

12.12.3 TAB Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 TAB Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.12.5 TAB Recent Development

12.13 CSICP

12.13.1 CSICP Corporation Information

12.13.2 CSICP Business Overview

12.13.3 CSICP Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 CSICP Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.13.5 CSICP Recent Development

12.14 Clarios

12.14.1 Clarios Corporation Information

12.14.2 Clarios Business Overview

12.14.3 Clarios Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Clarios Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.14.5 Clarios Recent Development

12.15 Microtex

12.15.1 Microtex Corporation Information

12.15.2 Microtex Business Overview

12.15.3 Microtex Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Microtex Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.15.5 Microtex Recent Development

12.16 Zibo Torch Energy

12.16.1 Zibo Torch Energy Corporation Information

12.16.2 Zibo Torch Energy Business Overview

12.16.3 Zibo Torch Energy Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Zibo Torch Energy Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.16.5 Zibo Torch Energy Recent Development

12.17 LEOCH

12.17.1 LEOCH Corporation Information

12.17.2 LEOCH Business Overview

12.17.3 LEOCH Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 LEOCH Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Products Offered

12.17.5 LEOCH Recent Development 13 Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Vehicle Traction Battery

13.4 Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Distributors List

14.3 Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Trends

15.2 Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Drivers

15.3 Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Challenges

15.4 Electric Vehicle Traction Battery Market Restraints 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

Why to Buy this Report?

Exhaustive analysis of business strategies of top players in the global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery market, the value chain, raw materials, and industry variables

Easy to understand, to-the-point data, statistics, and information on the global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery market, its segments, and sub-segments

Deep research on distribution channels and the distribution chain including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, and consumers

Thorough evaluation of key regional Electric Vehicle Traction Battery markets based on CAGR, supply and demand, macroeconomic patterns, customer purchasing patterns, and several other factors

Accurate and comprehensive study of the global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery market with the help of SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, and opportunity assessment

The report is a perfect example of a detailed and meticulously prepared research study on the global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery market. It can be customized as per the requirements of the client. It not only caters to market players but also stakeholders and key decision makers looking for extensive research and analysis on the global Electric Vehicle Traction Battery market.

