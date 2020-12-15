Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026 | Top Players: LG Chem, BYD, GS Yuasa, Panasonic, Gotion, Clarios, Enersys, Exide Industries Limited, CSICP, Lishen, East Penn Manufacturing, Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL)

The report presented by QYResearch provides a detailed and an accurate account of each aspect of the global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries market to help players to better face market challenges and gain a competitive edge over other market participants. It has been prepared with the help of latest research methodologies and tools and by experienced market analysts. Players could use it to enhance their growth strategies and cement a strong position in the global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries market. The report includes different types of analysis such as absolute dollar opportunity analysis, PESTEL analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis.

The Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application offers deep analysis of key market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

LG Chem, BYD, GS Yuasa, Panasonic, Gotion, Clarios, Enersys, Exide Industries Limited, CSICP, Lishen, East Penn Manufacturing, Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Market Segment by Product Type:

Open Lead Acid Battery

Pure Lead Battery

Gel Battery

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Segment by Application:

Electric Car

Electric Truck

Electric Bus

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2293369/global-electric-vehicle-traction-batteries-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2293369/global-electric-vehicle-traction-batteries-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/efb8c5743fe232fc108d449c0afa7471,0,1,global-electric-vehicle-traction-batteries-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries market

TOC

1 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Overview

1.1 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Product Overview

1.2 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Open Lead Acid Battery

1.2.2 Pure Lead Battery

1.2.3 Gel Battery

1.2.4 Lithium-Ion Battery

1.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries by Application

4.1 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Segment by Application

4.1.1 Electric Car

4.1.2 Electric Truck

4.1.3 Electric Bus

4.2 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries by Application

4.5.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries by Application 5 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Business

10.1 LG Chem

10.1.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

10.1.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 LG Chem Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 LG Chem Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Products Offered

10.1.5 LG Chem Recent Development

10.2 BYD

10.2.1 BYD Corporation Information

10.2.2 BYD Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 BYD Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 LG Chem Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Products Offered

10.2.5 BYD Recent Development

10.3 GS Yuasa

10.3.1 GS Yuasa Corporation Information

10.3.2 GS Yuasa Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 GS Yuasa Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 GS Yuasa Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Products Offered

10.3.5 GS Yuasa Recent Development

10.4 Panasonic

10.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.4.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Panasonic Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Panasonic Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Products Offered

10.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.5 Gotion

10.5.1 Gotion Corporation Information

10.5.2 Gotion Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Gotion Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Gotion Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Products Offered

10.5.5 Gotion Recent Development

10.6 Clarios

10.6.1 Clarios Corporation Information

10.6.2 Clarios Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Clarios Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Clarios Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Products Offered

10.6.5 Clarios Recent Development

10.7 Enersys

10.7.1 Enersys Corporation Information

10.7.2 Enersys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Enersys Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Enersys Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Products Offered

10.7.5 Enersys Recent Development

10.8 Exide Industries Limited

10.8.1 Exide Industries Limited Corporation Information

10.8.2 Exide Industries Limited Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Exide Industries Limited Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Exide Industries Limited Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Products Offered

10.8.5 Exide Industries Limited Recent Development

10.9 CSICP

10.9.1 CSICP Corporation Information

10.9.2 CSICP Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 CSICP Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 CSICP Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Products Offered

10.9.5 CSICP Recent Development

10.10 Lishen

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Lishen Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Lishen Recent Development

10.11 East Penn Manufacturing

10.11.1 East Penn Manufacturing Corporation Information

10.11.2 East Penn Manufacturing Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 East Penn Manufacturing Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 East Penn Manufacturing Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Products Offered

10.11.5 East Penn Manufacturing Recent Development

10.12 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL)

10.12.1 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Products Offered

10.12.5 Contemporary Amperex Technology Limited (CATL) Recent Development 11 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Vehicle Traction Batteries Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.