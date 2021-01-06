Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers to Register Substantial Expansion by 2027|ABB Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG

Los Angeles United States: The global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market is researched with great precision and in a comprehensive manner to help you identify hidden opportunities and become informed about unpredictable challenges in the industry. The authors of the report have brought to light crucial growth factors, restraints, and trends of the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market, including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets. Companies are profiled keeping in view their gross margin, market share, production, areas served, recent developments, and more factors.

Some of the Major Players Operating in This Report are: ABB Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Delphi Automotive, Chroma ATE, Aerovironment Inc, Silicon Laboratories, Chargemaster PLC, Schaffner Holdings AG, POD Point

The segmental analysis includes deep evaluation of each and every segment of the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market studied in the report. All of the segments of the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market are analyzed on the basis of market share, revenue, market size, production, and future prospects. The regional study of the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market explains how different regions and country-level markets are making developments. Furthermore, it gives a statistical representation of their progress during the course of the forecast period. Our analysts have used advanced primary and secondary research methodologies to compile the research study on the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market.

Segmentation by Product: On-Board Chargers, Off-Board Chargers

Segmentation by Application: Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV), Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

Report Objectives

Thoroughly analyzing and forecasting the size of the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market by value and volume

Estimating the market shares of key segments of the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market

Showing the development of the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market in different parts of the world

Evaluating micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market, their prospects, and individual growth trends

Giving accurate and useful details about factors influencing the growth of the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market

Providing detailed assessment of important business strategies adopted by leading companies operating in the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market, which include research and development, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, new developments, and product launches

With a view to estimate and verify the size of the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market and various other calculations, our researchers took bottom-up and top-down approaches. They used secondary research to identify key players of the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market. In order to collect key insights about the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market, they interviewed marketing executives, directors, VPs, CEOs, and industry experts.They also gathered information and data from quarterly and annual financial reports of companies. The final qualitative and quantitative data was obtained after analyzing and verifying every parameter affecting the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market and its segments. We used primary sources to verify all breakdowns, splits, and percentage shares after determining them with the help of secondary sources.

Our analysts arrived at accurate statistics of various segments and sub-segments of the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market and completed the overall market engineering process with market breakdown and data triangulation procedures. We looked at trends from both the supply and demand sides of the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market to triangulate the data.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers market?

Table of Contents

1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers

1.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 On-Board Chargers

1.2.3 Off-Board Chargers

1.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV)

1.3.3 Plug-In Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

1.3.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEV)

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market by Region

1.5.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 China Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production

3.4.1 North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production

3.5.1 Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production

3.6.1 China Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production

3.7.1 Japan Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production

3.8.1 South Korea Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production

3.9.1 India Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 ABB Ltd

7.1.1 ABB Ltd Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Corporation Information

7.1.2 ABB Ltd Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Product Portfolio

7.1.3 ABB Ltd Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 ABB Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 ABB Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Robert Bosch GmbH

7.2.1 Robert Bosch GmbH Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Corporation Information

7.2.2 Robert Bosch GmbH Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Robert Bosch GmbH Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Robert Bosch GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Robert Bosch GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Siemens AG

7.3.1 Siemens AG Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Corporation Information

7.3.2 Siemens AG Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Siemens AG Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Siemens AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Siemens AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Delphi Automotive

7.4.1 Delphi Automotive Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Corporation Information

7.4.2 Delphi Automotive Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Delphi Automotive Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Delphi Automotive Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Delphi Automotive Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Chroma ATE

7.5.1 Chroma ATE Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Corporation Information

7.5.2 Chroma ATE Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Chroma ATE Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Chroma ATE Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Chroma ATE Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Aerovironment Inc

7.6.1 Aerovironment Inc Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Corporation Information

7.6.2 Aerovironment Inc Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Aerovironment Inc Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Aerovironment Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Aerovironment Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Silicon Laboratories

7.7.1 Silicon Laboratories Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Corporation Information

7.7.2 Silicon Laboratories Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Silicon Laboratories Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Silicon Laboratories Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Silicon Laboratories Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Chargemaster PLC

7.8.1 Chargemaster PLC Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Corporation Information

7.8.2 Chargemaster PLC Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Chargemaster PLC Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Chargemaster PLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Chargemaster PLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Schaffner Holdings AG

7.9.1 Schaffner Holdings AG Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Corporation Information

7.9.2 Schaffner Holdings AG Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Schaffner Holdings AG Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Schaffner Holdings AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Schaffner Holdings AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 POD Point

7.10.1 POD Point Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Corporation Information

7.10.2 POD Point Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Product Portfolio

7.10.3 POD Point Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 POD Point Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 POD Point Recent Developments/Updates 8 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers

8.4 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Distributors List

9.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Industry Trends

10.2 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Growth Drivers

10.3 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Challenges

10.4 Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Electric Vehicle (EV) Chargers by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

